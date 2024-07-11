Wall Street Lunch: Core CPI Falls To Lowest Level In Three Years

pcess609

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Core CPI falls to the lowest level in three years. (0:16) Treasury yields tumble, along with the greenback. (1:45) Delta warns of lower fare discounting. (2:55)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far: It’s all about inflation—or disinflation, to be precise. The June CPI numbers may just be the report that breaks the hawks’ backs.

The consumer price index unexpectedly fell -0.1% last month, compared with expectations for a +0.1% rise. It was the largest monthly decline since May 2020. That brought the annual CPI back down to 3%, more than 6 percentage points below its high in June 2022.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.1%, softer than the forecast for a 0.2% rise. At 0.6%, the rise was a hair’s breadth of being rounded down to no change. The annual rate dropped to 3.3%, the lowest level since April 2021.

There was broad-based disinflation in the report, including in shelter.

Eric Merlis, co-head of global markets at Citizens, says, “If the dual trends of a weakening labor market and lower inflation continue, it will likely put the first rate cut in years firmly on the table for the FOMC’s September gathering."

Fed funds futures are now pricing in an 80% chance of a September cut, with another November cut now in play and a near-certainty of two cuts by year end.

But Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer at Regan Capital, warns that "investors are underestimating the risk that the Fed raises interest rates in the near term."

"If we were to see a few back-to-back readings that show a re-acceleration in inflation, the Fed's next move might be an interest rate hike, as Main Street is getting pummeled from high prices."

The bond market reaction to the CPI was predictable. But the stock market’s moves were anything but.

Treasury yields tumbled back to March levels, with the 10-year (US10Y) falling below 4.20%.

Futures rallied sharply after the numbers hit premarket, but then bounced around in early trading, with the S&P (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) selling off.

It could be a sell-the-news reaction after the rally in the previous session. Or it could be a further indication that this is a game-changing report for the markets as stock valuations become untethered from Fed expectations.

All the inflation excitement overshadowed another sign of a resilient labor market, though. Weekly jobless claims fell by 17,000 to 222,000.

Among active stocks today, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced a 10-for-1 stock split of its class A and B common stock. The stock will trade on a post-split basis starting Aug. 8.

QuantumScape (QS) skyrocketed after Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) announced that it would dramatically ramp up production of solid-state batteries developed with the company. A new agreement will see Volkswagen battery unit PowerCo receive the license to mass-produce battery cells based on QuantumScape technology, pending technological progress and certain royalty payments.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) slid after rattling investors with cautious guidance.

Delta Air Lines sees Q3 EPS of $1.70 to $2.00 vs. $2.05 consensus and full-year adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $7.00 vs. $6.60 consensus. Free cash flow of $3 billion to $4 billion is also anticipated. During a media appearance, Delta’s CEO said lower fare discounting was impacting the company.

PepsiCo (PEP) posted mixed Q2 results. The beverage giant reported organic sales were up 1.9% during the quarter, vs. +3.0% consensus. Total revenue was up 0.8% year-over-year during the quarter to $22.5 billion, in line with forecasts.

Volume was down 2% during the quarter for the convenient foods part of the business, and was flat in the beverages business. The biggest drop by segment was the 17% slide for Quaker Foods North America.

In other news, buoyed by encouraging data from an ongoing study, Pfizer (PFE) has decided to proceed with the development of a once-daily formulation of its oral weight-loss drug danuglipron.

An ongoing open-label, randomized study is evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of immediate- and modified-release formulations administered orally to healthy adults 18 years of age or older. The drugmaker plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024.

The Wall Street Breakfast monthly sentiment survey results are in, and nearly 1,000 respondents have ideas on which stock might replace Tesla (TSLA) in the Magnificent 7.

TSLA has been the megacap laggard, with many saying it no longer deserves its spot in the elite list. Since Q2 deliveries arrived, though, analysts have scrambled to catch up with price targets in the midst of 11 winning sessions in a row.

But if Tesla were to get the boot, Broadcom (AVGO), an AI play, and Eli Lilly (LLY), a weight-loss play, saw the most support to take the mantle. Other contenders included Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Taiwan Semi (TSM).

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, as the S&P keeps rising, so does the chatter about the narrow nature of the rally.

More than at any time since 1928, the S&P is “moving one way while its stocks do the opposite,” according to SentimenTrader Founder and Chief Research Analyst Jason Goepfert.

“Oppositional Defiant Disorder” is how he characterized what's happening under the hood. In 14 of the past 30 days, the index has moved one way while the net advance/decline line, an indicator of market breadth, has moved in the opposite direction.

So far this year, roughly 40% of the S&P’s components have lost ground.

Societe Generale strategist Albert Edwards, a noted bear, says: “The equity market's behavior is particularly 'ODD' at the moment, reflecting a market having sprinted to a record altitude, and now it's gasping for 'breadth'.”

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.