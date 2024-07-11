U.S. Stocks Look Overbought. Will It Matter (Anytime Soon)?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 Index closed sharply higher on Wednesday, rising to yet another record high.
  • Forecasting S&P 500 returns based on earnings yield and dividend yield models continue to project modestly negative returns.
  • What is clear is that for investors with a relatively a low risk tolerance and/or a short-medium time horizons, the case for rebalancing looks timely.

Global market growth concept with rising up digital trading chart graphs, candlestick and indicators on dark background with world map. 3D rendering

Aleksandra Zhilenkova

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed sharply higher on Wednesday (July 10), rising to yet another record high. Beta risk, in other words, is making more investors look like geniuses this year. The question is whether the increasingly strong ex post returns

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.48K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News