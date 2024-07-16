9 Facts Income Investors Need To Know About Annuities

Tom Merton/iStock via Getty Images

I am passionate about lifelong learning and helping members harness the genius of global capitalism to live their dreams while protecting themselves from unexpected tragedies.

With interest rates at 20-year highs and projected to decline, several readers have asked me for a special report about annuities.

This is a complex topic, with some financial pundits calling them retirement salvation and others calling it a scam.

So, let's look at eight facts about annuities that can help you cut through the noise and discover whether these unique investment products are right for your retirement needs.

Fact 1: What Are Annuities?

Annuities are powerful financial tools that can provide you with a guaranteed income stream for life. Think of them as a contract between you and an insurance company.

You make a lump sum or a series of payments to the insurance company. In return, they promise to pay you regular income, starting immediately or later, usually during your retirement. It's like securing your financial future with a reliable and steady paycheck.

Fact 2: How Do Annuities Work?

Annuities generally have two phases:

In the accumulation phase, you fund the annuity through a lump sum or periodic payments. During this time, the money grows tax-deferred . Payout phase: When you start receiving payments from the annuity immediately (immediate annuity) or at a future date (deferred annuity) .

There are several types of annuities:

Fixed annuities: Offer a guaranteed payout amount

Variable annuities: Payouts vary based on the performance of underlying investments

Indexed annuities: Payouts are tied to the performance of a market index

Think of annuities like this.

A company like Berkshire (BRK.B), which is good at investing, offers to let you give it money, such as $100K, and then pay you out a fixed amount of money in the future, paid out of profits of those investments.

It's like a private pension, with the insurance company responsible for figuring out how to pay you a contractually obligated amount.

The Difference Between Corporate Pension Plans And Annuities

The difference is that you provide 100% of the funding rather than a corporate match, as usually happens with corporate pension funds.

Insurance companies use actuarial science to estimate life expectancies and manage the risk of providing lifetime income. They aim to make a small profit (typically 1-2%) on a large pool of annuities.

That's another difference between corporate pensions and annuities. Corporate pensions are designed to be non-profit.

Various types of annuities (fixed, variable, indexed) offer different levels of risk and potential return. This flexibility is not typically available with traditional pension funds.

Annuities are regulated by state insurance commissioners and, in the case of variable annuities, by the SEC. This differs from pension funds, which are typically regulated under ERISA.

Examples Of Annuities Today

For a $100,000 immediate life annuity, the monthly payouts vary as follows:

For a 65-year-old:

Male: $633 per month

Female: $608 per month

Joint Life (both spouses age 65): $567 per month.

For younger individuals (age 55):

Male: $542 per month

Female: $525 per month

Joint Life: $508 per month.

For older individuals (age 80):

Male: $992 per month

Female: $908 per month

Joint Life: $800 per month.

Here's what you could expect if you invest $100,000 into an annuity today, based on a 4% long-term interest rate (bond market consensus) and a 30-year payout period.

10-year deferment: $706.69 monthly income

20-year deferment: $1,046.08 monthly income

30-year deferment: $1,548.45 monthly income.

Fact 3: Pros of Annuities

Guaranteed income stream for retirement

Tax-deferred growth potential

No contribution limits, unlike 401(k)s or IRAs

Protection against market volatility (for fixed annuities)

Potential death benefits for beneficiaries.

Sounds great, right? Guaranteed income for life? No matter what the market does? Under a contract with a large financial company like MetLife or Prudential? Why not just put 100% of my life savings into an annuity?

Fact 4: Cons of Annuities

Annuities usually have a surrender period. During this time, which may span several years, annuitants cannot withdraw without paying a surrender charge or fee.

Occasionally, you can take out as much as 10% of the annuity's value without a surrender fee, but you need to check and know the contract's details.

Be aware that insurance companies impose their penalty, a surrender charge, on early withdrawals, which can be as high as 20%. Unlike the IRS, insurance companies do not waive surrender charges for specific situations like buying a first home.

Annuities come in different forms, and some may not have surrender charges. If you've held your annuity contract long enough, you might be able to borrow from it without penalty. The contract will detail the surrender period and the number of years you'll be subject to a surrender charge. Typically, the interest rate on this fee decreases over time.

There are also tax implications for withdrawals before age 59½.

There is a 10% tax on all annuity withdrawals before this age.

The IRS offers some helpful exemptions to the penalty for early withdrawals. For example, if you're buying or building your first home, you can borrow from an annuity for the down payment without facing penalties.

Plus, thanks to the SECURE Act of 2019, you can withdraw up to $5,000 for childbirth or adoption expenses within one year of the child's birth or adoption finalization. These withdrawals are penalty-free, though you'll still need to pay ordinary income tax on the amounts withdrawn.

If you don't understand them, annuities can turn into nightmares, like timeshares. It's a great pitch, but a money pit you will regret forever.

For example, if you blindly stumble into an annuity and change your mind later, you might surrender 20% to the insurance company and 10% to the IRS.

That's a worst-case 30% permanent haircut, worse than the 28% median decline for the S&P during bear markets since 1982.

More Exorbitant (Hedge-Fund-Like) Fees To Be Aware of

If you roll over a 401(K) into an annuity, some fees can be as high as 6% to 8% commissions.

In other words, be cautious that your financial advisor recommending an annuity is a fiduciary and not getting paid a commission as high as $40,000 per $500K to sell you a product they benefit from.

Annuity contracts impose annual maintenance and operational charges that often cost considerably more than the expenses associated with comparable mutual funds.

Types of Annuity Fees

Administrative Annual Fees These fees cover the costs of managing the annuity, including record-keeping and account services. They can be either a flat rate or a percentage of the annuity’s value. Percentage-based fee: Up to 0.30% of the contract value. Flat-rate fee: $50 to $100 annually.

Investment Expense Ratios For variable annuities, your money is invested in underlying funds like mutual funds or ETFs, which have their expense ratios. Range: Up to 2.5% annually.

Surrender Charges These fees apply if you withdraw money from the annuity before a specified period, usually within the first 7–10 years. Range: 5% to 7% in the first year, decreasing by 1% each year until they disappear.

Mortality and Expense Risk Charges (M&E) These fees compensate the insurance company for the risk it takes by providing an annuity, including the guarantee of lifetime income. Range: 0.50% to 2% of the contract value annually.

Commissions Commissions are paid to the insurance agent who sells the annuity. These are often built into the cost of the annuity and can vary widely. Range: This can be as high as 10% for some annuities , but typically 1% to 3% for single premium immediate annuities and 6% to 8% for fixed index annuities.

Additional Rider Fees Optional riders, such as guaranteed minimum income benefits or long-term care benefits, come with additional costs. Range: You can add 1% or more to the annual fees.

Rate Spreads For indexed annuities, the insurance company may subtract a percentage of the interest earned before crediting it to your account. Range: Often around 1% to 3%.



Example of High Fees

For a variable annuity, the combined fees can be substantial. Here’s a hypothetical example: Administrative fee: 0.30% Investment expense ratio: 2.5% Mortality and expense risk charge: 1.25% Rider fee: 1% Total annual fees: 5.05% of the contract value.



Worst-Case Scenario For Annuities

5.05% fees

20% Surrender Charge

10% IRS penalty

over 40% permanent loss of capital.

If anyone tells you annuities are “risk-free,” they mislead you. Only certain kinds of investors should consider annuities, and some people can lose more money with annuities than pure S&P investors.

Fact 5: Who Are Annuities Perfect For?

There are seven kinds of people for whom annuities are designed.

Individuals Seeking Guaranteed Income in Retirement Annuities are ideal if you want a reliable and predictable income stream during retirement. They provide a steady income for the rest of your life, ensuring financial security and peace of mind, especially if you're worried about outliving your savings. Risk-Averse Investors Fixed annuities are appealing if you prefer to avoid market volatility and protect your principal investment. They offer guaranteed returns and aren't subject to market fluctuations, making them a safer option than stocks or mutual funds. High-Income Earners For high-income individuals who have maxed out contributions to 401(k)s and IRAs, annuities allow continued retirement savings without contribution limits. This means you can save more and benefit from tax-deferred growth. Those Without a Pension Annuities can substitute for pensions and provide a regular income stream for retirees without pensions. This is crucial for those relying solely on Social Security and personal savings for their retirement income. Individuals Looking for Tax-Deferred Growth Annuities offer tax-deferred growth, meaning your investment grows without being taxed until withdrawals begin. This helps minimize your tax burden during working years and defers taxes until retirement, when you might be in a lower tax bracket. People Concerned About Longevity Risk Annuities are perfect for those worried about longevity—the risk of outliving their assets. By providing lifetime income, annuities ensure you don't run out of money, regardless of how long you live. Individuals Seeking Estate Planning Benefits Some annuities offer death benefits, making them attractive for those looking to leave a financial legacy for their beneficiaries. These benefits can provide a lump sum or continued payments to heirs after death.

But as we've already seen, the devil is in the details. Some kinds of people should avoid annuities.

Fact 6: Who Should Avoid Annuities?

Four kinds of people should avoid annuities.

Those with Sufficient Retirement Income You might not need an annuity if pensions, Social Security, and other investments already cover your retirement income needs. Different investment vehicles might offer better returns and more flexibility in such cases. Individuals in Poor Health If you have a significantly reduced life expectancy, you might not benefit from an annuity, as you may not live long enough to receive substantial payouts. Other financial products might be more suitable for your situation. Those Needing Liquidity Annuities often come with high fees and surrender charges for early withdrawals. An annuity might not be the best choice if you require access to your funds for unexpected expenses or prefer more liquidity. Investors Focused on Short-Term Goals If your financial goals are short-term, or you require funds shortly, annuities' long-term nature might not suit your needs. Other savings and investment options might be more appropriate.

Fact 7: What About Taxes?

How Are Annuities Taxed?

Tax-Deferred Growth

Annuities grow tax-deferred, meaning you don’t pay taxes on the earnings until you start taking distributions or withdrawals. This allows your investment to grow more efficiently over time.

Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Annuities

Qualified Annuities: Funded with pre-tax dollars, typically through retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs. Because the contributions were not taxed initially, the entire amount withdrawn, including principal and earnings, is taxed as ordinary income upon distribution.

Funded with pre-tax dollars, typically through retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs. Because the contributions were not taxed initially, the entire amount withdrawn, including principal and earnings, is taxed as ordinary income upon distribution. Non-Qualified Annuities: Funded with after-tax dollars. Only the earnings portion of the annuity is subject to taxes upon withdrawal, while the principal (the initial amount invested) is returned tax-free.

Withdrawal and Distribution Taxation

Before Age 59½: Withdrawals made before this age are typically subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty on the taxable portion, in addition to ordinary income taxes.

Withdrawals made before this age are typically subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty on the taxable portion, in addition to ordinary income taxes. After Age 59½: Withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income. The IRS uses a Last-In-First-Out (LIFO) method for nonqualified annuities, meaning earnings are withdrawn and taxed first.

Annuitized Payments

The taxation is based on the exclusion ratio when you convert your annuity into income payments (annuitization). This ratio determines the portion of each payment considered a return of principal (tax-free) and the portion considered earnings (taxable).

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

For qualified annuities, you must begin taking RMDs at age 73 (they will increase to 75 in 2033) unless the annuity is part of a Roth IRA, exempt from RMDs.

Death Benefits

Beneficiaries of an annuity must pay taxes on the inherited annuity. They can reduce the tax burden by stretching the payout over their lifetime or converting a qualified annuity into a Roth IRA.

Roth Annuities

Annuities can also be set up as Roth accounts. Since these are funded with after-tax money, qualified distributions are tax-free, provided certain conditions are met.

Example of Taxation

Non-Qualified Annuity: Initial Investment: $100,000 Value at Withdrawal: $150,000 (with $50,000 in earnings) If you withdraw $10,000: The entire $10,000 is considered earnings and taxed as ordinary income due to the LIFO rule. Once all $50,000 of earnings are withdrawn and taxed, subsequent withdrawals will be considered a return of principal and tax-free.



College Investor

Qualified Annuity:

If you withdraw $10,000, The entire amount is taxed as ordinary income because the contributions were pre-tax.

Understanding the tax implications of annuities is crucial for effective retirement planning. Consulting with a tax professional can help you navigate these complexities and optimize your tax strategy.

Fact 8: What If Interest Rates Go Higher? How Do Interest Rates Affect Annuity Payouts

Interest rates are likely headed lower in the coming months.

CME Group

The bond market thinks the Fed is 100% likely to cut rates five times in the next year and likely six times next year before stopping.

Annuity rates are more closely tied to long-term bonds than short-term Fed rates.

This means the real question for investors considering an annuity today is the long-term expected 10-year US Treasury yield (US10Y).

FactSet Research Terminal

10-year yields are expected to be around 4.15% long-term, similar to today.

However, should inflation exceed current expectations (2.3% long-term bond market consensus), the curve's long end might go much higher.

Potential Tariff Impact On Inflation

A 60% tariff on Chinese goods would likely push inflation above the Federal Reserve's 2% target .

. Economists project it could increase inflation by 0.7 to 1.1 percentage points in the year after implementation.

The average U.S. household could face additional costs ranging from $1,700 to $2,350 annually due to the 10% universal tariff. The 60% tariff on Chinese goods alone could add around $1,950 to annual household expenses.

A total of $3,650 to $4,250 in higher costs per family.

According to the Tax Foundation and Committee for a Responsible Budget, these tariffs could increase inflation by 1.4 to 2.2 percentage points (Moody's estimates 3.6% CPI next year).

What Kind of Impact Might This Have On Long-term Rates?

According to the consensus of blue-chip economists, a 1.4% to 2.2% increase in inflation could drive 10-year yields to 5.15% to 6.35% and potentially higher.

“We believe that the bond market could riot.” BCA Research

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management predicts a “spike” in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Deutsche Bank strategists suggest that Trump's policies could lead to more significant fiscal deficits, raising the term premium on long-term bonds .

. Allianz Global Investors suggests that Trump's policies, particularly on trade and immigration, could create an “inflationary impulse” that could initially send US Treasury yields higher. However, they also note that yields could fall if these policies lead to a recession.

In other words, just like with the stock market, investors interested in annuities shouldn't try to “time the market” and allow narrative stories to drive their decisions.

Some of these proposed economic policies could theoretically drive interest rates to 6% to 7%, which is speculative based on several key variables.

Who wins the White House?

Who Wins Congress?

How many of these policies go into effect?

How long do they remain in effect?

How would the capital markets adapt over time?

Silver Bulletin Economist Perplexity, Nate Silver, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, BCA Research

These are the current best estimate probabilities from expert economic and political models, and change by the day.

Long-term rates are either likely to stay relatively flat or possibly rise by as much as 2.5% in the coming years.

If I were interested in annuities, I would not be affected by such speculative market timing attempts to maximize long-term annuity yields.

Fact 9: Where Can You Buy Annuities?

Annuities can be purchased from:

Insurance companies

Banks

Brokerage firms

Independent financial advisors

Online marketplaces.

Be very careful that you only buy annuities from fiduciaries. You might pay as high as 8% commissions if you don't.

Bottom Line: Annuities, Used Responsibly, Might Be A Suitable Option For Some Retirees At Peak Interest Rates

While annuities can be a valuable tool for specific individuals, they are not a one-size-fits-all solution. It's essential to consider your financial situation and retirement goals carefully. Consulting with a financial advisor can help determine if an annuity is right for you.