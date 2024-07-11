AIER's Everyday Price Index Sees First Decline In 2024

American Institute For Economic Research
  • In June 2024, the AIER Everyday Price Index declined 0.17 percent to 290.4.
  • The largest monthly price increases among EPI constituents occurred in tobacco and smoking products, recreational reading materials, and housing fuels and utilities.
  • The June 2024 CPI data is likely to push the Federal Reserve closer to shifting toward an accommodative stance.

By Peter C. Earle

In June 2024, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) declined 0.17 percent to 290.4. This was the first decline in the index since December 2024 and the fourth in twelve months, the last coming in December 2023.

American Institute For Economic Research
