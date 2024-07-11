Pfizer Opts To Move Forward With Once-Daily Danuglipron - Don't Hold Your Breath

Summary

  • Pfizer Inc. announced today that it planned to continue development of its GLP-1 agonist weight loss drug danuglipron as a once-daily oral pill.
  • The drug met efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 study last year as a twice daily pill, but side effects caused a high level of patient withdrawals, undermining the results.
  • The company says testing of the once-daily version reveals no evidence of liver damage - but it is a long way adrift in the GLP-1 space.
  • Lilly and Novo Nordisk's Zepbound and Wegovy are set to dominate a market potentially worth >$150bn, but there are several other contenders of note in clinical studies.
  • Danuglipron feels like a back-marker in a crowded field - Pfizer may be better off focusing on the >$70bn worth of M&A deals it has made and the >$45bn of new revenue it has forecast from these sources.

Investment Overview

Back in December last year, I shared a note on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), the beleaguered “Big Pharma” company, entitled “Disastrous 2023 Hits New Low With Weight Loss Drug Failure.”

In that post, I discussed

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

