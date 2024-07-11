AndresGarciaM

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares. The company operates in the telecommunications sector, a capital-intensive sector marked by competition. But there is an additional risk: players operating in Brazil need to deal with several regulatory requirements, which makes the operation even more complex.

Furthermore, when we look in detail, Vivo has worse financial indicators than its competitor, TIM S.A. (TIMB), which does not match its more stretched valuation than its competitor.

Introduction

The telecommunications sector is extremely competitive, and companies need to be extremely agile to keep up with technological developments, which is why this sector is also extremely capital-intensive.

The Brazilian telecommunications sector has oligopoly characteristics and is dominated by four players: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), TIM S.A. (TIMB), the subsidiary of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) called Claro, and Oi S.A. (OTC:OIBZQ).

However, operating in Brazil presupposes additional difficulties and an environment contrary to the agility necessary for the operation of this sector. The OECD itself has already written about Brazil's regulatory complexity, talking about the countless requirements, licensing requirements, and obligations that players need to meet.

In itself, this characteristic corroborates my thesis of selling the shares, as I believe there is a need for a more friendly environment that provides greater agility for the players' operations. Now, let's get to know Telefonica Brasil in more detail.

History And Business Model

Telefonica Brasil is the largest integrated telecommunications operator in Brazil. Headquartered in Spain, Telefonica, S.A. (TEF) is the largest shareholder, directly and indirectly holding 75.4% of the voting share capital.

Corporate Structure (IR Company)

The company has been recognized by the Vivo brand since 2012, during which time it completed its brand repositioning process. Currently, Telefonica Brasil operates in the provision of fixed and mobile voice services, mobile data, fixed broadband, pay TV, and corporate data, among others.

Telefonica Brasil is the market leader in terms of total accesses, with around 113 million accesses in December 2023, divided between mobile (99 million accesses) and fixed accesses (13.9 million accesses).

Approximately 62% are postpaid customers, which is the most profitable division of mobile telephony. However, over the last few years, the company has focused efforts on converting prepaid customers into postpaid, boosting the sale of combination packages of various services.

Now, I bring you an excellent operational comparison between Telefonica Brasil (Vivo), América Móvil (Claro), and TIM.

Mobile Experience (OpenSignal)

Next, we will carry out a financial analysis of Telefonica Brasil against its competitor, TIM Brasil, and draw further conclusions.

Fundamentals of Telefonica Brasil

Next, I will compare the numbers of Telefonica Brasil with TIM Brasil. As Claro is part of the América Móvil conglomerate, it is not a good comparison.

Ticker (VIV) (TIMB) Market Cap $14B $7B Revenue $10.5B $4.8B Revenue Growth 7-Year [CAGR] 7% 11.8% EBITDA Margin 31% 41% Net Income Margin 9.6% 12% ROE 7.4% 11.7% Dividend Yield 5.9% 5.5% Net Debt/EBITDA 0.6x 1.1x Click to enlarge

Despite Telefonica Brasil having a larger market cap than TIM Brasil, the company has lower revenue growth, a lower EBITDA margin, a lower net income margin, and a lower ROE than TIM Brasil, which corroborates my thesis of selling Telefonica shares. But does the valuation consider these divergences? We'll see next.

The Valuation Is Not Attractive

As both companies are profitable, I will use a comparative valuation using the P/E multiple.

P/E (Seeking Alpha)

To reach an average between the P/E of the two companies, there is an implicit downside of 7.4% in the company's current prices, which is why my recommendation is to sell Telefonica Brasil shares. Next, we will analyze the Quant Rating and Factor Grades.

Telefonica Brasil According To Quant Rating And Factor Grades

When analyzing the indicators, I came across an excellent valuation grade. However, the tool compares Telefonica Brasil's valuation with that of its peers around the world, which I don't think is appropriate, as I believe we should compare the company with other competitors in its own market.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The company has decent growth and good profitability, as we saw in the financial analysis. Therefore, the Quant Rating recommendation is to hold the shares. Now, let's understand a little more about the company's latest results before talking about the risks of the thesis.

Latest Earning Results

Telefonica Brasil released its results on May 7th, revenues were in line with market expectations, while profits were below expectations.

Forecasts (Investing.com)

Service revenue grew 7.6% y/y, driven by better-than-expected mobile service revenue growth of 9.3% y/y. However, fixed telephony revenue grew 1.6% y/y, slowing down compared to recent quarters and impacting corporate revenue growth.

Finally, the higher expenses contributed to a net income of 11.5% below expectations of $178 million. In my assessment, the first quarter results were weak, which corroborates my thesis of selling the shares.

Potential Risks To The Bearish Thesis

I see two major risks to my bearish thesis: the first is intrinsic to the business, and the second is related to the macroeconomic scenario. Initially, it is important to highlight that Telefonica Brasil has been operating for decades and is very aware of all regulatory difficulties, which can be a barrier to entry for new entrants.

Secondly, Brazil had the worst performance in the markets in the first half of the year due to distrust of the fiscal scenario. However, the Ministry of Finance stated that it has identified opportunities to cut spending and that the fiscal framework will be adhered to, with the prospect of a better scenario for Brazilian assets in the second half of 2024.

The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors should be very cautious before selling their shares. A very robust study of the fundamentals of their shares is recommended.

The Bottom Line

The operation of the telecommunications business is extremely complex to keep up with technological developments, invest assertively, and still make a profit for shareholders, now add to this equation the complexity of operating in Brazil. This is the challenge.

Additionally, Telefonica Brasil has presented financial indicators below its peer TIM Brasil, however, the valuation does not show this, being the most expensive company in terms of P/E, which does not make sense to me.

Based on this analysis, I recommend selling Telefonica Brasil shares. In my view, the company needs to be at a more attractive price or significantly improve results to receive an increase in the recommendation from sell to neutral or buy. I believe that the current risk-return ratio is not attractive.