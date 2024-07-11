Telefonica Brasil: Sectoral Complexities And Unattractive Valuation

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
328 Followers

Summary

  • The company operates in a capital-intensive and competitive telecommunications sector in Brazil, facing challenges in agility and regulatory requirements.
  • Telefonica Brasil faces regulatory complexities and financial indicators worse than its competitor TIM, making its valuation stretched.
  • Despite decent growth and profitability, a comparative valuation suggests a 7.4% downside in Telefônica Brasil's current prices, leading to a recommendation to sell shares.

Logo of Telefonica against a intense bue sky

AndresGarciaM

Investment Thesis

I recommend selling Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares. The company operates in the telecommunications sector, a capital-intensive sector marked by competition. But there is an additional risk: players operating in Brazil need to deal with several regulatory requirements, which makes the

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
328 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VIV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News