DiaMedica: Early 2025 Interim Futility Analysis Could Be A Major Inflection Point

Terry Chrisomalis
Summary

  • An interim futility analysis by the DSMB of DM199 for patients with AIS in the phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial is expected by Q1 of 2025.
  • The global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market size is expected to be worth $14 billion by 2032.
  • Proof-of-concept data from a phase 2 study, using DM199 for the treatment of women with pregnancy complications, is expected 1st half of 2025.
  • DM199 for pregnancy complications might be ideal because of the ability to potentially be a disease modifying therapy for patients and that it is not expected to cross the placental barrier.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to complete enrollment for an interim futility analysis of its phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 clinical trial, using DM199 for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke [AIS]. Enrollment of 144 patients for such an

Terry Chrisomalis
