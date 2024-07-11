LightStock

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to complete enrollment for an interim futility analysis of its phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 clinical trial, using DM199 for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke [AIS]. Enrollment of 144 patients for such an analysis is expected by Q1 of 2025, barring that there are no delays in recruitment. Having said that, this sets up a chance for it to target a very large multibillion-dollar market, where there are no FDA approved therapies. The company is in the process of activating additional trial sites to get this trial enrolled as quickly as possible. Such a move should allow it to reach its target enrollment of 144 patients for the futility analysis by the expected time frame.

The ability to develop DM199 for AIS is not the only reason investors should look into this biotech though, it would be the fact that there is another near-term catalyst in the early part of next year. This recombinant KLK1 biologic is also being explored in a phase 2 study for pregnancy complications or preeclampsia fetal growth restriction. It is expected that proof-of-concept data from this mid-stage study, using DM199 for the treatment of this patient population, will be released in the 1st half of 2025. The drug might work in being able to treat this patient population as well for starters, but even better than that, it is expected to be a multibillion-dollar market opportunity in the United States alone. This treatment could act as a disease-modifying therapy for these patients, which would be a huge help. This is due to the fact that DM199 has been shown to significantly lower blood pressure in another CKD patient population.

DM199 For The Treatment Of Patients Acute Ischemic Stroke

The most important program to go over in DiaMedica's pipeline would be the use of DM199 for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke [AIS]. The use of this therapy, for the treatment of this specific patient population, is being explored in the ongoing phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial. Before going over this trial, plus any catalysts to come out of it, it is first important to understand what this disorder is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Acute ischemic stroke [AIS] is a type of disorder characterized as loss of blood circulation of the brain that results in neurological impairment. The problem that occurs is that there is a blockage of blood flow to the brain, leading to a host of problems for the patient. It is said that AIS is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States and that it affects about 700,000 patients each year. The most common cause of people having this disorder would be smoking. However, other risk factors that could increase the likelihood of a stroke are as follows: Diabetes, high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. There are several symptoms that these patients with AIS experience, and they are as follows:

Vision loss

Hemiparesis [inability to move on one side of the body]

Vertigo

Unconsciousness

Loss of ability to understand speech

Loss of coordination

The global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market size is expected to be worth $14 billion by 2032. This is a big market opportunity, but this company should be able to capture a huge chunk of it. If you look at the link directly above, a better market opportunity might exist for oral drugs. However, I don't believe this limits the company's potential with DM199, in terms of still going after this large multibillion-dollar market opportunity. Plus, you have to consider that there aren't that many therapies out there to begin with that are effective for these patients. Matter of fact, it is said that about 80% of these AIS patients don't have an effective treatment option for them today. A current treatment option for them is tissue plasminogen activator [tPA], which is designed to breakdown a clot that occurs. That's nice that it does this, but the problem is that there is a 4.5 hour time window to use it. This means if this procedure is not given at or under this period of time, then the patient with AIS can't receive it.

As I noted above, in order to see if DiaMedica Therapeutics' treatment DM199 is capable of being able to greatly help these patients with AIS, it is running the phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial. This trial is expected to recruit up to a total of 144 patients with this disorder for an interim futility analysis. It is expected that patients of this study are going to be randomized 1:1 to receive either one of the following doses:

DM199

Placebo [saline solution]

The primary efficacy endpoint is going to evaluate something known as the Modified Rankin Score [mRS], where the patient has to be able to get a score of "0" or "1" to be considered a responder. That is, they recover after their AIS event. A "0" indicates that the patient has no residual symptoms after their stroke. On the other hand, a "1" indicates that the patient has no significant disability. Anything above these values, means that the person has been impaired after a stroke. This endpoint is to be evaluated over a 90-day period and it will then be known whether or not this drug is able to help these patients. There is a catalyst opportunity here for investors to look forward to, which would be the release of an interim futility analysis. It is expected that it will release such an analysis from this phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 Trial, using DM199 for the treatment of patients with AIS, in Q1 of 2025. This is the same period of time when enrollment completion of 144 patients happens. It remains to be seen if the futility analysis along with final data turns out to be good, but there is some prior evidence showing that this drug is effective treating these patients. This would be the data released from the prior phase 2 ReMEDy study. It was shown that patients who took DM199 did much better in terms of stroke recovery, compared to those who were only given placebo. The breakdown of this is as follows:

25 AIS patients given intravenous or subcutaneous DM199 - 36% of patients were able to move on to full or nearly full recovery

21 AIS patients only given tPA - 14% of patients in the placebo group had full or nearly fully recovery

The bottom-line is that there was a 22% increase for the patients given treatment with DiaMedica's drug that were able to achieve full or nearly full recovery. Not only that, but there was a 50% number of reduced deaths for the patients given DM199.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, DiaMedica Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $46.5 million as of March 31, 2024. The truth is that this was a good amount of cash, which is why its projection was that it could fund its operations into 2026. Despite this cash runway, the biotech still decided to raise additional funds anyways. It entered into a deal with accredited investors to sell common shares of its stock in a private placement agreement. Such a private placement agreement helped it to raise approximately $11.8 million in gross proceeds. That is, about 4,720,000 shares of its common stock was sold at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. This was a good financial transaction to complete to advance its pipeline. Why is that? That's because it now expects to have enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q3 of 2026. Its cash burn is $5.8 million per quarter. This is based on the $3.7 million in Research and Development [R&D] expenses and then $2.1 million in General and Administrative [G&A] expenses for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors need to be aware of before investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the development of DM199 for the treatment of patients with AIS in the ongoing phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial. An interim analysis is expected to be conducted by the DSMB once the enrollment of 144 patients is achieved. The point is to conduct a futility analysis for stoppage [due to trial not likely to meet endpoint] or for the recommendation to recruit additional patients into this study. It is quite possible, barring the drug not helping patients, for the DSMB to stop the trial entirely. This means that the company would have to rely on doing well in the other preeclampsia indication instead.

A second risk to consider would be the final outcome of the phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trail. That's because even if the DSMB allows the trial to continue, there is still no assurance that the final primary endpoint of Modified Rankin Score [mRS] ≤1 or stroke recovery will be met with statistical significance. Again, a loss of this program would mean a huge loss to tap into a $14 billion market opportunity by 2032.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of advancing DM199 for the treatment of preeclampsia fetal growth restriction. The goal is to establish proof-of-concept that this therapy is capable of being able to lower blood pressure significantly in this patient population. A prior phase 2 study known as REDUX, which targeted a different chronic kidney disease [CKD] patient population showed that DM199 was able to achieve statistically significant reductions in systolic blood pressure at day 95. The risk here is that even though this KLK1 therapy was able to do well in CKD patients, it doesn't automatically mean that it will do well in women with pregnancy complications.

Conclusion

DiaMedica is gearing up for two major catalysts, both of which offer huge opportunities to shareholders if successful. The first program of which that is using DM199 for the targeting of AIS patients is a multibillion-dollar market opportunity in the United States alone. Especially, when you consider that 80% of these patients have no available treatment option. The major inflection point for this program is going to be the interim futility analysis to be done by the DSMB. A recommendation to continue would mean good news in terms of the ability for completion of the phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 study.

On the flip side, if the board determines that the study is not likely to reach the primary goal, then the study will be halted. At least this company has already set itself up for another shot on goal in targeting women with pregnancy complications. This is another multibillion-dollar market opportunity for it to go after using DM199. Besides the fact that this therapy could act as a disease-modifying therapy, it carries another advantage over current SOC anti-hypertensives that are prescribed for these patients, which is that due to its large molecule size it doesn't cross the placental barrier.