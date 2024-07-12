The Millionaire Next Door Strikes Again

RichVintage

Americans believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, according to a survey by Northwestern Mutual earlier this year.

That’s 53% higher than they reported in 2020, CBS News reports.

“Due to the impact of inflation and other financial pressures,” it writes, “Americans today believe they need to sock away more for their golden years compared with 2020, when the typical worker pegged a comfy retirement as requiring $951,000 in savings, Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer at Northwestern Mutual, told CBS MoneyWatch.”

Now, she did add that this intense discrepancy can be at least somewhat attributed to many workers “expecting to live longer” and quitting work earlier – two factors that naturally increase the amount of money one needs to save up pre-retirement.

But even if you’re not living under the possible delusion, you can leave the rat race so early… it’s undeniable that life and living costs a lot. And a lot more than it used to.

Here in the U.S., for example, we just celebrated our Independence Day on July 4th, a day reserved for celebratory gatherings and fireworks. Friends and families joined, often for outside picnics complete with grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, and other summer fare.

All of which added up this year.

To quote CNN before the holiday:

“Americans feeding a group of 10 this holiday weekend will spend an average of $71.22, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. “It’s a record high: 5% more than last year and 30% higher than in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It’s just one more glaring sign that we’ll need more in our piggy banks before we retire.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

I’ve referenced The Millionaire Next Door by Dr. Thomas J. Stanley and Dr. William D. Danko – one of my all-time favorite reads – here on Seeking Alpha many times before, with the last time being back in April.

But considering those July 4th statistics, it seems like a good idea to mention it again.

The book, though first published in 1995 and last revised in 2016, still applies today. While it might cite outdated statistics here and there, its main premise and supporting points are timeless.

When you read it, you’ll learn, as described on Amazon, that:

“… millionaires bargain shop for used cars, pay a tiny fraction of their wealth in income tax, raise children who are often unaware of their family’s wealth until they are adults, and, above all, reject the big-spending lifestyles most of us associate with rich people. “In fact, you will learn that the flashy millionaires glamorized in the media represent only a tiny minority of America’s rich. Most of the truly wealthy in this country don’t live in Beverly Hills or on Park Avenue. They live next door.”

That sounds like a good idea, you might want to point out – understandably so, I’ll add – but in light of the previously cited statistics, it’s become a much more difficult task.

People everywhere are saying no to many of life’s luxuries, yet still living on month-to-month paychecks thanks to the high cost of food and housing. A new Bankrate survey even found that just 53% of Americans expect to go on summer vacation this year.

Of the remaining 47% who are staying home, 65% said they couldn’t afford to go.

Which, to say the least, is a real shame.

Planning for Tomorrow by Sacrificing Today

I’m not against taking vacations, for the record.

Spending quality time with family, making memories on the beach or up in the mountains or out and about elsewhere? It can be a wonderful and truly worthwhile use of your money.

But it shouldn’t be at the expense of your future. In which case, good for that 65% of the 47% who aren’t going because they don’t have the money on hand.

They refuse to go into debt unnecessarily, and that can be a critical starting point. Analyzing your current expenses can be another good one.

Are there ways you can cut back?

Maybe not.

But you won’t know until you try.

For instance, if a 2-liter bottle of soda costs you $2, and you go through two of those per week… switching to water isn’t just the physically healthy choice. It would save you $208 per year.

Do you eat out twice a week when you go into the office? Ramsey Solutions recently found that:

“… the average household spends about $3,639 on food outside of the home each year. That’s $303 a month! And you know some of that is spent going out for lunch during the workday.”

You won’t keep all that by pre-making your meals at home, of course. But it can be a sizable difference nonetheless.

And consider canceling your subscriptions.

You don’t actually need your cable.

Or your Spotify subscription.

Or Netflix.

(Want something else to occupy your time? Go out hiking. Borrow a book from the library. Try writing your memoir. There are plenty of activities to choose from.)

Then all that money you save can be used to buy up quality stocks that help fund your future retirement – perhaps like the real estate investment trusts below.

NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)

When I think about NNN REIT, boring and beautiful comes to mind.

I don’t mean boring negatively, but the type of boring where a company has paid, and increased, its dividend for 34 straight years without any drama. That kind of boring, which is beautiful.

As indicated by its name, NNN is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in the development and acquisition of freestanding, single-tenant properties leased to national and regional retail tenants on a triple-net basis.

NNN has a market cap of approximately $7.7 billion and a 36.1 million SF portfolio comprising 3,546 properties located across 49 states. The company’s properties are leased to 385 retailers operating in more than 35 retail sectors such as convenience stores, restaurants, automotive services, and health & fitness.

The company’s largest retail sector is convenience stores which makes up 16.4% of its annualized base rent (“ABR”), followed by automotive services and full-service restaurants which make up 15.6% and 8.7%, respectively.

NNN’s top 3 states are Texas, Florida, and Illinois. Nearly 17% of the company’s ABR comes from Texas, 9.4% comes from Florida, and 5.2% comes from Illinois. By region, NNN’s largest footprint is in the Southeast, where 26.4% of its ABR is derived from, followed by the Midwest at 25.0%.

The company’s largest tenant is 7-Eleven which leases 138 properties and makes up 4.4% of NNN’s annual base rent, followed by Mister Car Wash and Camping World which account for 4.2% and 3.8% of the company’s ABR, respectively.

NNN’s top 20 tenants make up 49.0% of the company’s ABR.

74% of the company’s total tenant base is publicly traded or has rated debt, and 17.1% of its ABR comes from tenants with investment-grade rated debt.

At the end of the first quarter, NNN reported an occupancy rate of 99.4% and a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of roughly 10 years, with only 5.7% of its current leases expiring through 2025.

NNN - IR

The company has a conservatively leveraged balance sheet and a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. 100% of NNN’s assets are unencumbered with no secured debt and the company has well-laddered debt maturities with a weighted average term to maturity of 11.8 years.

Additionally, NNN has strong debt metrics such as a net debt to total assets (gross book) of 41.6%, a net debt to EBITDA of 5.5x, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x.

NNN - IR

The company’s time-tested business model, conservative balance sheet, and visible cash flows have enabled it to increase its dividend for 34 consecutive years while maintaining a conservative adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, dividend payout ratio.

NNN - IR

Going back to 2007, the net lease REIT’s AFFO dividend payout ratio has never exceeded 100% and has generally been in a very conservative position.

During the Great Financial Crisis, its AFFO payout ratio spiked from 73.63% to as high as 94.97% in 2010, but then fell back to the 70% range by 2014.

The AFFO dividend payout ratio spiked again in 2020, but to a much lesser extent. During the pandemic in 2020, the company’s AFFO payout ratio jumped from 72.50% to 82.47%.

However, since that time, NNN’s dividend payout ratio has been under 70% and was as low as 68.40% in 2023.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

There’s not a lot of excitement in convenience stores, auto repair shops, or fast-food restaurants, and that’s perfectly fine with me. Others can enjoy the excitement of watching market values bounce around while I watch NNN pay me quarter after quarter and year after year, like clockwork.

Not only does this company have one of the best dividend track records in the entire REIT industry, but in terms of its yield, the stock has only been priced more favorably a handful of times over the past decade. This was primarily during the peak of COVID-19 and the interest rate disaster of 2022-2023.

Below is a chart showing NNN’s dividend yield since 2014.

Seeking Alpha - NNN Dividend Yield

Since 2007, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 3.84% and an average dividend growth rate of 3.05%. NNN currently pays a 5.33% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.83x, compared to its long-term average AFFO multiple of 15.80x.

We rate NNN REIT a Buy.

FAST Graphs

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

EastGroup is an industrial REIT and a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index. The company specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of industrial properties that are primarily located in Sunbelt markets, with a particular focus on the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and California.

At the end of 2023, the company’s portfolio was 98.7% leased and included 510 industrial properties located across 12 states.

470 of its buildings consist of business distribution properties totaling 53.9 million SF, while 17 are bulk distribution properties totaling 4.4 million SF, and 23 buildings are classified as business service properties totaling 900,000 SF. In all, at the end of 2023 the company’s industrial portfolio totaled 59.2 million SF.

EGP’s primary focus is on multi-tenant, shallow bay industrial properties that serve as last-mile e-commerce distribution locations throughout supply constrained submarkets within the Sunbelt region. The company’s industrial buildings typically range from 20,000 to 100,000 square feet (0.93 ha) and are generally located near major transportation hubs.

At the end of the first quarter, EGP’s operating portfolio was ~98% leased and no single tenant made up more than 1.8% of the company’s ABR.

EGP - IR

EGP’s properties are top quality and located in premier Sunbelt markets. The company has a rich development history — which has created shareholder value since 1996.

From 1996 through the first quarter of 2024, the company developed 260 properties totaling approximately 29.7 million SF, representing roughly 50% of its current portfolio.

EGP - IR

The industrial REIT derives 34% of its property net operating income (“NOI”) from Texas, followed by Florida, which generated 25% of the company’s NOI at the end of 1Q-24. The next largest state for EGP is California, which generated 18% of its NOI, followed by Arizona and North Carolina at 7% and 6%, respectively.

The quality, location, and demand for EGP’s properties is evidenced by the rent change for new and renewal leases reported at the end of 1Q-24.

On a GAAP / Straight-line basis, the company enjoyed rental changes of 69.5% on its new leases and 48.6% on its renewal leases. On a cash basis, rent increased 50.4% on new leases and 31.4% on renewals.

During the first quarter, 41 new leases were signed, totaling 911,000 SF with a WALT of 5.2 years, and 42 renewal leases were signed, totaling 1.1 million SF with a WALT of 4.3 years.

EGP - IR

EGP has an investment-grade balance sheet with a Baa2 (stable) credit rating from Moody’s. The company operates with low leverage and has excellent debt metrics, including a long-term debt-to-capital of 35.13% and a total debt-to-market capitalization of 16.3%.

EGP - IR

Additionally, it has a very conservative debt to EBITDAre of 3.99x, which has significantly improved since 2020, and an interest and fixed charge coverage ratio of 10.43x as of March 31, 2024.

EGP - IR

EastGroup has an exceptional dividend track record. The company has declared 177 consecutive quarterly dividends and increased its dividend for each of the last 12 years. Over the longer term, the company increased its dividend in 28 out of the last 31 years.

Since 2015, the company has had an average dividend growth rate of 9.22% while keeping its AFFO payout ratio at acceptable levels. The payout ratio was a touch on the high side in 2015, when it was reported at 88.30% but has since improved to 84.21%.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Since 2015, the company has delivered excellent growth with an average AFFO growth rate of 10.23%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 11% in 2024, and then increase by 9% and 16% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Currently, shares are trading at a P/AFFO of 27.56x, a slight discount to its average AFFO multiple of 28.90x.

We rate EastGroup Properties a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

The large majority of millionaires are not flamboyant, but instead frugal and disciplined.

I know.

I was once a high-yield investor who tried to impress my friends with million-dollar mansions, private jets, and private schools.

But that all came to a crashing end, just as we entered the Great Recession.

These life lessons taught me a lot, and it's because of this adversity that I formed Wide Moat Research.

Our focus is income…

More importantly, sustainable income.

By concentrating on investments that generate income, you can build a foundation for long-term financial success.

Happy SWAN Investing!