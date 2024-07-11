Rates: How To Play The U.S. Election Drama

Jul. 11, 2024 2:45 PM ET
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • We still like lower rates, steeper curves and wider eurozone spreads for 2024.
  • If Biden pulls out, Treasuries rally (yields fall).
  • If Trump wins, Treasuries sell off (yields rise), eventually.

USA flag and American dollars. American flag blowing in the wind and 100 dollars banknotes in the background

MarianVejcik

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

The half-time review

Our two big directional calls for 2024? We predicted lower yields and steeper curves. We’ve seen bouts of success through the first half of 2024 (and actually lots in December 2023, just after publication in

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.87K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News