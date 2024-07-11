Tryg A/S (TGVSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tryg A/S (OTCPK:TGVSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gianandrea Roberti - IR Officer
Allan Thaysen - CFO
Johan Brammer - Group CEO
Mikael Karrsten - Group Chief Technical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg
Asbjorn Mork - Danske Bank
Mathias Nielsen - Nordea
Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca
Martin Birk - SEB
Johan Strom - Carnegie
Alexander Evans - Citi

Gianandrea Roberti

Good morning everybody. My name is Gianandrea Roberti. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Tryg. We published our Q2 results earlier this morning, and I have here with me Johan Brammer, Group CEO, Allan Thaysen, Group CFO, and Mikael Karrsten, Group CTO to present the figures.

Before that, I'd just like to remind everybody to ask one question at a time to allow the highest number of questions from participants.

With these words over to you, Johan.

Johan Brammer

Thanks a lot Gian. And before I kick it off, I would like to stress that after a few quite noisy quarters, we are very pleased to report a quiet quarter on multiple fronts. This is a quarter that brings us a little back to being a leading and slightly boring Scandinavian insurer with high and stable profitability levels. And with that, in this Q2, Tryg reports an insurance revenue growth of 3.9%, driven by price adjustments across all business units. And when looking at the Private and Commercial segment together, the growth was just shy of 6%, while the Corporate segment decreased in-line with Q1, which broadly speaking is aligned with our strategy to reduce exposure to this segment.

The insurance service result for Q2 was DKK2.212 billion, helped by previously mentioned price increases and improving underlying performance, as well as a positive large claims experience for the quarter. Please note that

