VT: Essentially An Underperforming S&P500

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
521 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF holds nearly 10,000 stocks across all global markets.
  • Despite its promise of diversification, VT is heavily weighted towards US stocks, with negligible weights in other regions.
  • US stocks make up 62% of the total global stock market capitalization and VT is weighted appropriately.
  • It therefore behaves like an underperforming S&P500 in my opinion.

American Flag and Globe of USA

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

One of the main themes of recent years is the outperformance in mega cap stocks (the "Mag 7") and the US versus the rest of the world. Attempts at diversification in mid/small cap stocks and other regions have

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
521 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years and currently run a family fund with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News