Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

One of the main themes of recent years is the outperformance in mega cap stocks (the "Mag 7") and the US versus the rest of the world. Attempts at diversification in mid/small cap stocks and other regions have tended to disappoint. It was therefore a surprise to see the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) perform so well. This is a fund diversified across all global regions and a massive 9797 stocks, and it's breaking to new all-time highs every other day. However, as this article will show, it's not much of a departure from the S&P500 (SPY).

Introducing VT

The Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF holds almost 1000 stocks across from nearly every stock market across the globe. It sounds like a great way to diversify, and it is performing well.

VT 1Y Performance (Seeking Alpha)

In reality, however, it is highly correlated to US markets (SPY) and provides worse returns.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The reasons for the close correlation are clear. For all its promise of diversification, VT is mostly invested US stocks and has negligible weights in the majority of its other geographical locations.

Geographical Exposure (Vanguard)

Furthermore, its top 10 looks like a clone of the S&P500 if you were to cut the weightings in half.

Top 10 (Seeking Alpha)

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is the only foreign stock with a weighting of just 0.75% in a top 10 that makes up over 18% of the portfolio. Granted, this is a much lower concentration than in many other ETFs, but when there are almost 10,000 stocks, it does seem like a high weighting. This is unavoidable, however, as VT is a passively managed fund which tracks the FTSE Global All Cap Index. This is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of all large, mid and small cap stocks globally. Weightings are simply a function of how large the company is compared to the total global stock market capitalization. Microsoft's (MSFT) 3.75% weighting essentially means it has a market cap of 3.75% of the total global stock market capitalization. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. is the only global company to have a market cap large enough to make it in the global top 10.

The details of the weighting process can be found on the FTSE Russell site. Additionally, the methodology of how countries and stocks are selected can be found here. This is a complex process but essentially boils down to liquidity; eligible stocks must have actively traded common shares. As some countries and stocks are excluded, the FTSE Global All Cap Index does not necessarily represent the entire global stock market, but it does provide a very good approximation.

VT Country Weighting (FTSE Russell)

The main takeaway here is that the US makes up the majority of the global stock market, and VT's methodology means this leads to a very heavy weighting in the portfolio. If you are looking for diversification away from the US, it would be better to buy and "Ex-US" fund, or look for a global ETF with a different methodology, either capped weighting or equal weighting.

Other Considerations

VT has AUM of $49B and a very low expense ratio of 0.07%. The dividend yield of 1.9% (TTM) is decent, especially in light of the large recent rally, but is not large enough to be an attraction on its own, i.e. VT is not an income fund.

Other stats on the portfolio suggest it has an attractive PE ratio of 20.3, but how accurate this is, is anyone's guess; VT holds 100s, if not 1000s of foreign small-cap stocks with negative earnings. That said, the rest of the world does have much lower valuations than the US, and this is one of its attractions.

Fund Characteristics (Vanguard)

The portfolio is reviewed semi-annually in March and September.

Risks

As the fund page highlights, VT has "high potential for growth, but also high risk; share value may swing up and down more than U.S. or international stock funds."

VT has both concentration risk due to its heavy weighting in US stocks, but also has foreign country risk. This is obviously quite small in some cases where the country weight is below 1%.

Conclusions

VT promises diversification across nearly 10,000 stocks in every country and across every type of stock from small cap to mega cap. While it does have a hugely varied portfolio, the weighting method means US stocks populate most of the top 10, and indeed the top 50, and make up 62% of the holdings. It behaves very much like an underperforming S&P500.