Wirestock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is soaring on the announcement of an update to the joint venture with Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) ("VW"). The updated agreement is likely further validation of the future potential of solid-state batteries, but the battery technology is still years away. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock following the big rally due to the lack of details on the business timing.

Finviz

License Agreement

The market is excited about the deal, sending QS up 30% off what were recently all-time lows. In essence, QuantumScape and VW are switching a previous deal from a co-manufacturing relationship to a licensing deal, providing the battery technology company with key funds without having to invest aggressively in a gigafactory for future solid-state battery production.

The updated deal involves QS granting PowerCo a non-exclusive, limited, royalty-bearing license to use the QSE-5 Technology for the purpose of manufacturing and selling batteries for automotive applications at one or more PowerCo facilities. There is a maximum total annual capacity of up to 40 GWh, and expandable by an additional 40 GWh of annual capacity.

VW will pay QS an upfront $130 million licensing fee, covered by future royalty rates. The announcement appears to lack key details around the royalty rate and how long the deal impacts the timeline to initial production, though the estimated production is ~1 million vehicles at the full 80 GWh level.

QS is targeting four key performance features of their Alpha-2 cells:

Discharge power — capable of up to 10C discharge rates, which in a 100 kilowatt-hour pack would be nominally equivalent to over 1,000 horsepower. Fast charging — capability to fast charge from 10% to 80% state of charge in less than 15 minutes. Low-temperature performance — offer good energy density and hence range across a spectrum of operating temperatures down to minus 25 degrees Celsius. Applied pressure — educed externally applied pressure to 0.7 atmospheres within the range currently present in conventional EV battery pack designs, and we believe this allows us to integrate our cells into existing pack concepts.

The updated agreement with VW would seem to validate these performance features for their solid-state lithium metal battery.

Extended Timeline

The new licensing deal with VW has the benefit of removing a weak capital partner from the manufacturing process. The deal doesn't move up the timeline of when QS will produce battery technology ready for production.

On the Q1 '24 earnings call, the UBS analyst had the following question about the production timeline, which the company didn't refute (emphasis added):

Just wanted to quickly dive deeper on some of the details regarding the commercialization roadmap. You're ramping Raptor by the end of the year and getting Cobra up sometime in 2025 to get high volume B-sample prototype production online. But once that's done, call it about half a year or so of delivering those B-sample prototypes and another half year to a year for some final C-sample stage. We're probably looking at full commercialization and gigawatt-hour scale production sometime in that end of 2026, early 2027 period. Is that sort of the right way to think about this?

The company itself highlighted the focus in now on the B-sample testing into 2025 and normal auto manufacturing deals require a C-sample before reaching production. New CEO Siva Sivaram only provided guidance for high-volume QSE-5 B-sample prototypes in 2025 providing no guarantee of C-samples next year.

QS ended the March quarter with a cash balance of just above $1 billion. The company has predicted the cash balance will provide the runway through 2H'26, potentially leaving a funding gap, especially if production delays occur, pushing the timeline further into 2027 and 2028.

The company will now apparently obtain a $130 million upfront payment from VW, covered by future royalty fees owned. QS forecasts a $250 to $300 million adjusted EBITDA loss for 2024, suggesting the upfront payment covers approximately half of the annual operating expenses, providing the company a runway of another 6 months before addressing capital spending at ~$100 million for the year.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) signed a big EV deal with VW a few weeks back. The stock soared during initial trading to $15 similar to QS, but the stock ended up losing about half the gain before a bigger rally occurred, pushing Rivian to nearly $17 now.

The VW deal appears to be a major game changer for solid-state batteries and likely ensures a path to commercialization. Unfortunately, QS now has a market cap hitting $3.5 billion and a licensing agreement that likely reduces revenue levels in 2027 and beyond while eliminating the need for the company to raise more capital for manufacturing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that QuantumScape Corporation is probably on a stronger financial footing now, with VW digging further into a financial partnership with the solid-state battery technology company. Unfortunately, the stock is already highly valued and production likely doesn't start until 2027 and beyond.

A bullish investor should definitely wait for a dip to buy QuantumScape Corporation stock as this initial rally rolls over, with questions on the royalty rates and production timeline popping up after the initial excitement.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.