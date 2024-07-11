QuantumScape: Wait For A Dip Following VW Excitement

Summary

  • QuantumScape Corporation and Volkswagen have updated their joint venture agreement, boosting QS stock by 30%.
  • Volkswagen is to pay QS $130 million upfront licensing fee for promising solid-state battery technology, though the production timeline is still years out.
  • QuantumScape already has a $3.5 billion market cap, with limited sales until 2027 and beyond.
Volkswagen AG headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany

Wirestock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is soaring on the announcement of an update to the joint venture with Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) ("VW"). The updated agreement is likely further validation of the future potential of solid-state

QuantumScape has a strong partner to ensure solid-state battery commercialization, but the current valuation is stretched with production not starting until 2027 and beyond.

