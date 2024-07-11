serggn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Regeneron Recap Illustrates High Valuation, Justified By High Potential

I last covered the Watertown, Massachusetts "Big Pharma" concern Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in a note for Seeking Alpha in January, titled "Why I Expect Regeneron To Keep Delivering For Investors In 2024 (Upgrade)."

At that time, Regeneron shares were worth $895 per share. While making the point that by some metrics - price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, comparisons against other "Big Pharma" companies - Regeneron stock was priced at a premium, my research - using detailed pipeline and product revenue forecasts, income statement modelling, and discounted cash flow analysis - suggested a price target of >$1,000 per share was not unrealistic.

So it has proven so far in 2024 - Regeneron stock is up >20% year-to-date, and shares trade at a value of $1,071 at the time of writing.

Regeneron compared to global Pharmas (my table using data from TradingView, Google Finance)

If we consider the table above, we can see that Regeneron's current market cap of $118bn makes it the thirteenth largest Pharma in the US and Europe by valuation. However, it is the fifteenth largest by revenue, with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), in fourteenth place, earning more than twice as much revenue in 2023 as Regeneron.

Regeneron has the fourth-highest price-to-sales ratio - 9x - and the fourth-highest price-to-earnings ratio - 98X - which suggests that the market is either overvaluing the stock or expects to see industry-beating growth from the company. If we consider Regeneron's impressive 5-year CAGR growth - the fourth best in the sector - then the latter argument seems valid.

Regeneron also boasts current assets of nearly $19bn, with >$10bn held in cash, against ~$3.6bn of current assets (as of the conclusion of Q1 2024), and total liabilities of $7.4bn. In terms of share price performance, on a 3-year basis, Regeneron is the fourth-best performer, up 80%, and the third-best performer on a 1-year basis, and on a 3-month basis.

In summary, there is a lot to like about Regeneron as an investment opportunity. However, it's also important to note that much of Regeneron's valuation is based on its potential - what the market believes it can do going forward - rather than performance - what the company is doing in the present.

Under The Hood - What Makes Regeneron Stand Out As A Promising Pharma Investment?

The below table provides an illustration of Regeneron's current product portfolio and revenues over the past few years, including 2023, and Q1 2024 performance.

Regeneron product portfolio (my table using company figures)

It is immediately clear that the main revenue drivers are Eylea, a VEGF-inhibitor approved to treat eye disease wet advanced macular degeneration, and Dupixent, an IL-4 receptor antagonist indicated to treat atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory autoimmune conditions.

It's critical to note that the figures quoted above for Eylea are based on US sales only. The drug is marketed and sold in Europe by German Pharma Bayer, who pay Regeneron collaboration revenues, which can be seen lower in the table.

Equally, the Dupixent, Kevzara, and Zaltrap revenues shown above relate to total revenues earned by Regeneron's partner Sanofi (SNY), the French Pharma - Regeneron's share of those revenues is quoted in the "Sanofi collab revenue" row, below.

What's important is that we can see the importance of Eylea and Dupixent to Regeneron's business, and can see the phenomenal growth of Dupixent into one of the world's best-selling drugs.

At the beginning of July, Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron announced that Dupixent has been approved by the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") in a new indication, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD"). The drug could be approved for the same indication in the US before the end of the year.

Dupixent has been pegged by analysts to achieve peak revenues of >$20bn per annum, and with Regeneron's share of revenues ~30%, this ought to be a healthy source of growing revenues for the company for many years to come.

Meanwhile, as we can see from the table above, Regeneron's US Eylea sales fell year-on-year in 2023, from ~$6.3bn to $5.7bn. As I wrote in my January note:

Eylea has generally been the "best in class" or "standard of care" drug in its indication throughout its life as a commercial product, resisting multiple challenges from products launched by the likes of Swiss Pharmas Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis AG (NVS), but Roche's latest product, Vabysmo - a bispecific antibody that targets both vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) - has been shown in studies to have a longer-lasting effect, and the drug has been taking market share away from Eylea in 2023. Regeneron already has a solution to its Vabysmo problem, having secured approval last year for Eylea HD, an 8mg injection with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens, against standard Eylea's 8-week dosing regime. With this approval, Regeneron has quickly been able to re-take best-in-class status from Roche and Vabysmo

Vabysmo earned ~$2.7bn of revenues in 2023, while Eylea revenues fell 9% year-on-year, however, we can see that in Q1 2024, sales of Eylea HD were higher than across the whole of 2023. With that said, however, Vabysmo revenues in Q1 2024 were up >100% year-on-year, reaching >$925m, so it is clear that Regeneron faces intense competition in its most trusted market.

As such, I would sound a cautious note on the long-term performance of Eylea and Eylea HD. I would not necessarily expect to see revenues growing year-on-year going forward. However, I would not expect them to fall significantly, either - Regeneron has too much experience in this market.

The other success story in Regeneron's portfolio is Libtayo, a PD-1 blocking antibody approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("CSCC"). The drug has a similar mechanism of action to Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) all-conquering cancer drug Keytruda, which earned >$25bn of revenues last year.

Libtayo revenues grew by 45% year-on-year in Q1 2024, to $264m, implying the drug will become a "blockbuster" in 2024. It may be unrealistic to expect Libtayo to match the revenue performance of Keytruda. However, Regeneron is testing the drug alongside several of its pipeline assets, such as its LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab, in metastatic melanoma. Pivotal study results are expected in 2025, and its PSMAxCD28 bispecific REGN5678, in prostate cancer, and its MUC16xCD3 bispecific ubamatamab, in ovarian cancer.

As I have written in previous notes on Regeneron, management has a useful knack for delivering when it counts. Therefore, although the company has not had great exposure to oncology markets in the past, with it emerging as the primary focus going forward, this is probably the space to watch most closely.

If management is as successful in this field as it has been in the ophthalmology and autoimmune markets, I suspect there may be a double-digit billion revenue opportunity in play, long-term. However, Regeneron will be going it alone with Libtayo, having purchased full rights to the drug from Sanofi in 2022.

Looking Ahead - Does Regeneron Still Warrant A "Buy" Recommendation After Posting Strong Gains In 2024 To Date?

This is the key question for shareholders and investors to answer. In Q1 2024, Regeneron reported revenues of $3.145bn, which was a slight year-on-year decline of ~1% and GAAP net income also declined, by 12%, to $722m, while net earnings per share ("EPS") fell to $6.27, from $7.17 in the prior year period.

Regeneron does not typically provide forward revenue guidance, which complicates matters. However, the company does break down expenses, as shown below:

Regeneron 2024 guidance (Q1 24 earnings press release )

If we add GAAP R&D, SG&A, and capital expenditures we get close to ~$9bn, plus a tax rate of ~8%. My expectation is that Regeneron will deliver in the region of ~$13.5bn of revenues in 2024, around a 3% annual uplift, and therefore I would expect EPS in 2024 to be broadly similar to, or a smidgen lower than in 2023, ~$35.

If I therefore repeat the same exercise I performed in my last note and share longer-term revenue projections for products and pipelines, a forward-looking income statement projection, and a discounted cash flow analysis, it ought to answer the question. That is, whether Regeneron stock has further upside to realize. So, here goes.

Firstly, I'll share my revenue projections as follows:

Regeneron - forward revenue projections (my table and assumptions based on mgmt. guidance)

As discussed above, my expectation is that Dupixent meets the market's >$20bn peak revenue expectations, increasing Regeneron's share of revenues from that source to close to ~$8bn. On the other hand, even with Eylea HD offsetting Eylea losses, I don't see major growth from this source, but neither do I forecast heavy losses.

I am forecasting that Libtayo becomes a success story in the immune checkpoint inhibitor ("ICI") space, achieving peak revenues of ~$4bn, but I am less optimistic about the future prospects for the cholesterol franchise.

pipeline prospects (my table and projections)

Turning to Regeneron's pipeline, as mentioned, there are multiple oncology assets that may work well in combo with Libtayo, although my predictions for revenues from these sources in 2024 may be unrealistic, and require adjustment going forward. Linvoseltamab has a PDUFA date (when the FDA announces whether the drug has won approval) of August 22nd, in melanoma, but odronextamab received a rejection in follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL") in March. Altogether, by 2030, however, I see Regeneron's pipeline potentially contributing nearly $6bn to the top line.

Income statement forecast (my table and assumptions based on historical data)

In terms of my income statement forecast, as discussed, I do not see much growth in 2024. In an otherwise optimistic scenario, operational costs ease slightly, and net income and EPS increase every year, with EPS more than doubling by 2030.

Finally, I'll present my discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis and present my share price "fair value" figure.

Regeneron (my table and assumptions)

As we can see above, my revised price target for Regeneron stock is $842 on a perpetuity growth method, and $1034 on an EBITDA multiple basis, for an average of $938.

That is more or less the same as the figure I got in January, although the weighted average cost of capital used in this instance is only 7.9%, rather than the figure of 8.6% I used in January. If I used this figure today, the share price target would be closer to $910.

I have been a little more conservative with some forward estimates and a little stricter with operational expenses as a percentage of revenues (to match my calculated EPS forecast). All things considered, I would say I am a little less bullish on Regeneron than I was, based on a few factors. These include the new competition for Eylea, the lack of growth in Q1, a couple of pipeline setbacks, the threat posed by the new GLP-1 agonist drug class to Regeneron's cholesterol-lowering franchise, and less optimism around Regeneron's ability to reduce costs and improve margins (based on company guidance for 2024).

As such, I will downgrade my "Buy" recommendation to a "hold" recommendation. Given Regeneron does not pay a dividend, I would not make the company a stand-out investment opportunity in the "Big Pharma" sector at this time. However, this is by no means an underperforming company, but rather a victim of its success recently.

I have consistently advised investors to look out for price dips. So long as the rationale for the dip is macroeconomic rather than company-specific, consider buying, as management does have the knack of pulling rabbits out of hats and the next earnings release is scheduled for August 1st.

There is plenty of promise remaining in the pipeline. At this time, however, I don't see compelling reasons why the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock price would breeze past the $1,100 mark, but rather a few signs that a small correction could be in the offing.