Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RHUHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.49K Followers

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCPK:RHUHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Lord - CEO
Antoine Auclair - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets
Zachary Evershed - National Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu Hardware Second Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will be restricted to analysts only. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on July 11, 2024. [Foreign Language]

Richard Lord

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu's conference call for the second quarter and first half ended May 31, 2024. With me is Antoine Auclair, CFO. As usual, note that some of today's issues include forward-looking information, which is provided with the usual disclaimer as reported in our financial filings.

We continue to make good advances in the second quarter, thanks notably to the valuable contribution of our acquisitions, the strong support of our market development strategy, and our value-added service. As a result, we achieved an increase in sales over the comparative quarter of 2023, which is appreciable in the current market condition. This rise reflects the good performance in our manufacturers' market, especially in the U.S., with a growth of 8.7% in the quarter.

Our sales retailers and renovation superstores were down in Canada and U.S., resulting from a softer market and the impact of some price reduction. Nevertheless, we are currently working on many interesting projects with retail customers, that will generate additional sales in the coming periods. In addition, the centralization projects in Western and Eastern Canada will continue to support our growth in this market.

We also focus on the ramp-up and development of our centers

Recommended For You

About RHUHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RHUHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News