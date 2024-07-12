BlackJack3D

You may have heard recently that ~20% of the S&P 500's (SP500) returns are generated by just a handful of stocks. This group has been dubbed "The Magnificent Seven", and includes Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA).

The age-old problem with these high-flyers for income investors is that they either don't pay dividends or have very low dividend yields.

That's where the new YieldMax™ Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAG) enters the fray. This fund of funds, which began trading on 1/30/24, invests in other YieldMax ETFs which are focused on each member of the Magnificent Seven, with most of them featuring nosebleed high yields, ranging up to ~100%.

Fund Profile:

The primary investment objective of YMAG is to seek current income.

The Fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, monthly, and distribute any net realized capital gains to its shareholders at least annually, to avoid excise tax.

Tidal Investments LLC, 234 West Florida Street, Suite 203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204, serves as investment adviser to each Fund and has overall responsibility for the general management and administration of each Fund. The Fund pays the Adviser a unitary management fee, which is calculated daily and paid monthly, at an annual rate based of 0.29% on the Fund's average daily net assets.

The Adviser has retained ZEGA Financial, LLC, located at 3801 PGA Boulevard, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, to serve as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. ZEGA is paid a fee by the Adviser, which is calculated daily and paid monthly, at an annual rate of 0.01% based on each Fund's average daily net assets.

Although the Funds do not intend to borrow money, a Fund may do so to the extent permitted by the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, a Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Funds will borrow money only for short-term or emergency purposes. Total annual expenses are estimated to be 1.28%. (YMAG SAI.)

Holdings:

Under normal circumstances, YMAG will be nearly fully invested in the seven underlying YieldMax™ ETFs; provided that for tax purposes, instead of investing in a particular Underlying YieldMax™ ETF, the Fund may invest directly in substantially the same instruments held by that same underlying YieldMax™ ETF.

YMAG site

As of 7/11/24, YMAG held ~12 to 15% in each of those 7 ETFs, ranging from 12.45% in the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) to 14.93% in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY):

YMAG site

These ETFs have indirect exposure to the share price returns of their Underlying Securities via options strategies, which include creating synthetic covered calls and selling put options on the underlying securities.

You can see more details on these options strategies in our recent article on YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY).

Dividends:

YMAG pays varying monthly distributions, which have ranged from $.43 to $.67, beginning in February 2024. At its 7/11/24 price of $21.66, YMAG has a trailing yield of 32.79% and a theoretical forward yield of 37.5%.

YMAG site

The most recent payout was $0.6773, which went ex-dividend on 6/14/24, with a 6/17/24 pay date. There's usually not much of a gap between the declaration date, ex-dividend date, and pay date with the YieldMax ETFs.

Risks:

As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, the monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund's NAV and trading price over time. The YMAG prospectus summary lists the various risks associated with the fund, on pages 12-14.

Performance:

So far in 2024, YMAG has a total return of ~22.5%, in a bit over 5 months. Initial investors have recouped 14.72% of their $20.10/share investment, via receiving $2.96/share in distributions.

Theoretically, if YMAG were to continue to pay distributions at this level, the initial investors would recoup their entire investment in slightly over 3 years. That's a rather short time to do so, but, as the monthly distributions vary according to the options premiums received, it's impossible to say how long the total recoupment will really take.

Some of the YieldMax ETFs, such as YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY), YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY), YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY), and TSLY, have had negative price performance so far in 2024. This has been mitigated by their high yields.

In most cases, these ETFs will have lower total returns than the underlying stocks, due to the nature of the covered call strategy, which caps upside gains, in return for option premiums. These ETFs also sell put options on the underlying stocks, using those premiums to help pay for the long call options. However, those "short" put positions expose them to downside price risk.

NVDY and YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) have had the biggest 2024 total returns, at 57.4% and ~47%, with NVDY up over 26% in price, and MSFO up nearly 23% in price, in addition to having dividend yields of and 59% and 45.67%. (We prorated the yields to get ~YTD total returns for this table.)

The 57% NVDY total return is impressive, but it does trail the outsized gain of NVDA, up 162%. However, if you're an income investor, with no time or inclination for trading, the prorated YTD ~31% yield on NVDY is attractive.

Conversely, MSFO and TSLY have both outperformed their underlying stocks, MSFT and TSLA.

YMAG's 5-month-plus 2024 return is slightly higher than the Nasdaq's 21.71% YTD return so far.

Valuations:

Most of the underlying stocks are very close to their all-time highs, except for Tesla. TSLA has the highest 1-month volatility in the group, 4.58%, followed by NVDA at 4.10%.

Volatility has been tame recently, after a surge in mid-April, when the S&P VIX Index (VIX) hit 18-plus. September and October could see much higher volatility levels, which would most likely increase option-selling premiums on the Magnificent Seven stocks, in turn increasing the YieldMax ETF distributions.

However, higher volatility would probably also mean lower stock prices, which would most likely also affect the Magnificent Seven's prices, and subsequently, the YieldMax ETFs.

Finviz

While these P/E's aren't exactly bargain indicators, these stocks all have lower forward P/E's, except for Tesla.

Parting Thoughts:

With renewed hopes for a rate cut in September, small caps should garner more support in the market, while mega-caps such as the Magnificent Seven may take a breather. For that reason, we're staying on the sidelines for now, until YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs gets closer to being oversold. If that happens, we may nibble at some shares, and see if we can whistle past the graveyard.

YMAG's trading range so far is $18.56-21.91.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.