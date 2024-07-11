Ilika Plc (ILIKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ilika Plc (OTCQX:ILIKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Graeme Purdy - Chief Executive Officer
Jason Stewart - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Whitmore - Joint Broker, Berenberg

Graeme Purdy

[Call Starts Abruptly] is very reactive and reacts with oxygen and moisture. And, also, there's a risk an enhanced risk of so called dendrite formation, which can lead to short circuits in the battery. We believe that, silicon anodes are the best choice. We believe that they give a longer cell life. They're less expensive than lithium metal, but they can lead to volumetric expansion, which needs to be carefully managed.

And the anode-less design is cheaper than, of course, lithium anode and gives a very high energy density in theory, but can lead to a compromise in cell life. So we believe that the combination of a silicon anode, with our oxide electrolyte, and the electrodes that we've chosen give the performance of NMC, which is nickel, manganese, cobalt chemistry that you get in car batteries, and the safety of LFP, lithium ion phosphate.

So in terms of the features of our batteries, it's a nonflammable design without any liquid. You've got competitive performance versus lithium ion and we'll come back to that in a second, and a tolerance for higher temperatures. So our batteries, when you take, you know, these different features, we're seeing designs that have a lighter vehicle altogether, a lighter vehicle with the use of these battery packs.

It's got a higher cell to pack ratio. We're ending up with vehicles that can, are expected to have a longer range, and we've got a technology that's safe to manufacture and easier to use and recycle. So it's been a year of a fantastic progress really, on the Goliath programme. We're very excited about some of

