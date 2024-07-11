Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.49K Followers

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Beisler - IR
Craig White - President and CEO
Dan O’Keefe - CFO
Heather Cobb - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Carter - Capstone Asset Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Educational Development Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only-mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Before beginning the call, we would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Educational Development Corporation's recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the company's financial condition.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Beisler, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Beisler

Thank you, operator. With the Safe Harbor statement read, I'll turn the call over to Craig White.

Craig White

Okay. Thank you. I want to introduce a couple of the people joining me on the call. We have myself, Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer; Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; and Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer. After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the third quarter, which will be on our company's website at edcpub.com.

Welcome, everyone, to the call. We appreciate your continued interest. I will start today's call with some general comments regarding the quarter. Then I'll pass the call over to Dan and

Recommended For You

About EDUC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EDUC

Trending Analysis

Trending News