FSD: Will Get Delisted, Time To Divest

Jul. 11, 2024 9:35 PM ETFirst Trust High Inc Long/Short Fund (FSD)ACP
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • This article discusses the upcoming merger of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund.
  • The merger of FSD into ACP was approved, with shares to de-list on July 19, 2024.
  • FSD shareholders to receive NAV for NAV shares in ACP, which is trading at a premium to NAV.
  • ACP contains a risky collateral pool, is highly volatile, and may not be suitable for long-term holding after the merger.

Freelancer writing notes on paper at home office desk

BitsAndSplits/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We have written about the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) before in light of its potential merger into the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) highlighting that while

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.56K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FSD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News