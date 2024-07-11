BitsAndSplits/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We have written about the First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) before in light of its potential merger into the abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) highlighting that while not all approvals had been obtained we were fairly certain the merger will go through.

All the approvals have now been received, and the CEF is set to de-list from the exchanges on July 19, 2024. In this article we are going to highlight how current shareholders will be compensated and our view on the forward for the name and why we think this holding should be divested.

Merger fully approved, shares set to de-list

A CEF merger means that one legal entity will cease to exist, and its shares will be suspended. That entity is FSD:

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2024 / The Board of Trustees of abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) ("ACP" or the "Acquiring Fund") previously announced that shareholders of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) ("FSD" or the "Acquired Fund"), advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., have approved the proposed reorganization into ACP ("Reorganization") and today announces that the Reorganization is expected to close at the close of business on July 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. To facilitate the Reorganization, it is expected that all shares of FSD will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of market close on Friday, July 19, 2024, and FSD shareholders will be issued new newly issued common shares of ACP with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of FSD held by them. The Reorganization will occur based on the relative net asset values of the common shares of FSD. Additionally, ACP also announced that the Fund will pay a distribution of US $0.10 per share on July 31, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024 (ex-dividend date July 19, 2024).

As per the July 9, 2024 announcement, FSD shares will cease to trade on July 19, 2024 and current shareholders will get NAV for NAV shares in ACP. Starting the next business day they will see ACP shares in their account, tallying up to a market value equal to their old FSD shares.

A CEF merger has to go through several steps, and the FSD holders finally gave the green light for the corporate action.

Buying into ACP and its high historic premium

If a holder in FSD chooses to do nothing, they will end up with ACP shares and ACP risk going forward. ACP is a leveraged HY CEF that has a high volatility, and currently exhibits a very high premium to NAV based on its historic pattern:

Data by YCharts

ACP usually trades at a discount to net asset value, but its beta NAV discount has closed down in the past few months, now trading at a premium.

FSD shareholders would therefore get NAV for NAV shares in a fund that is now at a premium to NAV. During the next risk-off move ACP is set to lose value from both its NAV moving down, and its premium moving once again to a discount (in our opinion). All else equal, one would want ACP shares when they are trading at a discount, not a premium.

ACP contains a very low rated collateral pool

ACP is a HY CEF which contains a very poorly rated collateral pool:

Ratings (Fact Sheet)

Most of the credits in this fund are rated single-B or triple-CCC. That is the bottom of the credit spectrum, with high default probabilities. While a manager can choose credits that will not default based on significant research, they are still subject to credit spread widening and thus a lower NAV. We have argued in many articles that credit spreads are unusually low currently and the next move will be up, although timing is unclear. We still maintain that view, and we would not buy into a fund like ACP with credit spreads where they are now.

The CEF has the 'Consumer Discretionary' sector as its largest allocation:

Sectors (Fact Sheet)

Energy, Financials and Materials are the next three allocations at roughly 9% of the holdings. Also kindly keep in mind ACP is a global fund, investing in HY names from different geographies.

An investor would do well to remember that ACP is also more volatile than FSD historically, and while the assets will be merged, ACP will probably mold the new holdings based on its views:

Data by YCharts

ACP has a 3-year standard deviation of 14% and a negative Sharpe ratio of -0.31.

Buy-and-hold does not apply during a merger

Many buy-and-hold investors argue that holding a name long term is the correct way to account for risk, and they prefer inaction. A merger completely changes that equation since the new fund presents a different risk/reward profile when compared to the old one.

Not doing anything in this case equates buying into ACP, which is a much more volatile and risky proposal. A long term holder in FSD would do well to understand if they are comfortable with holding ACP long term, especially in today's macro environment.

Conclusion

FSD is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle is finally merging into ACP after all the necessary approvals were obtained. The FSD shares will be de-listed on July 19, 2024, with the current holders getting ACP shares instead. The swap will be NAV for NAV, but going forward FSD shareholders will run ACP risk. We think ACP's collateral is very risky and spreads are too tight in the current macro set-up. Furthermore ACP is now trading with a premium to NAV, occurrence which is rare. We are of the opinion FSD shareholders should divest and not run ACP risk going forward.