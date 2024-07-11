Snowflake: Fool Me Once, Fool Me Twice

Jul. 11, 2024 10:17 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake shares continued to remain in the penalty box over recent months, thanks to a deteriorating short-term margin outlook and negative publicity from a data breach.
  • Meanwhile, several company-specific growth drivers are lining up in the background that could visibly re-accelerate topline growth already this year.
  • Combined with reasonable valuation levels, I continue to rate shares as a Strong Buy even if I’ve been fooled twice by the company recently.
tél

inho Lee/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment thesis

I’ve been bullish on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares since the middle of last year, when consumption trends started to stabilize, and the company began to position itself for the AI era. My thesis seemed to work out well

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
1.77K Followers
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News