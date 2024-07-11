SasinParaksa

Dear readers,

Some people tend to ask me what upside or what positives I see in many of the Telco businesses that I invest in. My response to this is quite simple - I view market-leading national and regional telcos as cash-printing machines with a capital appreciation upside and a very good yield (typically). It's an "easy" way to get a 5-9% yield on your capital, while at the same time being what I consider to be "safe", and also having a 10-20% annualized upside if the company outperforms - which it, at times, does.

So, in this article, I'm going to take a bit of a victory lap. Why?

Because I've been bullish on Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) since October of last year - and since that article, we've seen outperformance to the S&P500 while harvesting an 8-9% yield on that price. That, dear readers, is what I call a valuation investment success, and it has improved my portfolio position and return significantly to today's level.

Seeking Alpha Tele2 RoR (Seeking Alpha Tele2 RoR)

As you can see, since that particular article, we've actually seen the company more than 2x the S&P500 after a fair bit of underperformance. Tele2's solid fundamentals, stable customer base, and strategic acquisitions make it a strong contender in the Scandinavian telco market - and it's one of the main reasons why I invest in the business and why I have a very significant stake of over 3% of both in my commercial and in my private portfolio.

Tele2 Upside - It remains solid in terms of upside

I remain, at heart, a dividend-oriented valuation investor. Over 70% of my total commercial and personal portfolio is directly oriented towards dividend-paying stocks/companies. In my last articles on Telcos, I've mostly considered them income generators with a long-term capital appreciation potential.

Tele2 remains a company that offers plenty of upside potential and a high yield. Its networks and fundamentals are not going anywhere - it's part of a 3-company oligopoly in Scandinavia, and Sweden specifically. Tele2 or any one of these massive Telcos has very little prospect of massive growth, but it remains a business that can grow slightly while taking advantage of the significant cash flows that come their way.

Since my last article, we've come a long way from undervaluation. From some perspectives, it can now be argued that Tele2 is no longer undervalued and might warrant a look for rotation - and there's some truth to that.

However, there's also the undeniable fact that Tele2 has been improving operations and results for the past few quarters and years, with 1Q24 being only the latest in a couple of excellent "trend" quarters. Tele2 showcased 4% organic growth on the end-user service revenue, with 2% organic growth in EBITDAaL with growth exceeding any company cost inflation.

Tele2 also remains a very low-leveraged telecommunications business, coming in at 2.3x - and the recent advancements in its strategy execution program is really paying off.

The company's stake sale from Kinnevik is also done, which has been an overhang on the stock for quite some time now. The sale has been done to Freya, which in turn is JV-controlled by Iliad and NJJ.

The focus here remains, however, the solid start to the company year.

Tele2 IR (Tele2 IR)

For Sweden, it was really an impressive number of trends. The company's postpaid ASPU and RGU increased by 4%, well above typical trends, with fixed broadband going up 8%, and digital TV cable & fiber at stable slight growth of 1%. In short, nothing of the company's core segment of Sweden is showing weakness. The same sort of topline growth or stability is true for the business side of things. Mobile ASPU growth is 5%, which is again above the average. Revenue on the B2B side is up as well, which all leads to increased EBITDAaL and margin growth, currently with margins at over 33%, which is at a very good level. It might not be at the home-country advantage that Orange (ORAN) has in France at almost 40%, but it's still very good considering company operations and mix.

The company's secondary and tertiary segments, such as the Baltic operations, are also working out fairly well. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are all showing growth or stability (slight decline in Latvia, but seems momentary), with the overall high-level picture being one of growth, and a blended ASPU growth of 5%, which is currently led by Lithuania.

Margins are even better here as well, once again approaching 40% with a superb operating cash flow and conversion of 75% and just over 2B SEK for the quarter.

Tele2's CapEx remains elevated, and likely will for a few more quarters due to a continued high pace of investment. This is the "basics" for Telco businesses such as this one, where we really have to look at what sort of expense and CapEx management they have, and where it moves. Above 15% is a high-.intensity period for a telco - below 15% is a good, conservative measure, though few manage this at this time.

Results for the company were impacted by one-offs - some settlement costs of about 93M relating to previous years.

However, EPS of 7.1 SEK/share means that the company is currently on track to perform at the level of the previous year/s, which should provide some cushioning against a downturn, with a potential for a small, 2-3% EPS growth here.

Leverage is also down, and 2.3x is actually below the target corridor of 2.5-3x. Tele2 is moving into the next phase of its strategic improvements and execution, which includes its own digital channels, CX & Go to Market, and value above volume. 2 out of those goals I'm excited about - their own digital channels, not so much. But I like the simplification that Tele2 is delivering, and on this level, it's well ahead of its competitor Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF), which I also own.

We come into some truly technical terms and changes that I barely understand myself, but where I have read up on, and at the very least understand the appeal.

Tele2 IR (Tele2 IR)

And while the company is very proud of its network coverage, I've had personal experience of going to some of the most remote sites in the nation where coverage is bare-bone from most operators.

Tele2 IR (Tele2 IR)

The unfortunate fact is that even though Tele2 is a superb pick for 95% of the nation, the areas where they claim solid network coverage is still rather poor (northern Sweden especially). This is true for Telenor as well. I have recently switched operator to Telia and done multiple tests to gauge speed and coverage, with the conclusion that Telia is the only valid higher-speed option for remote mobile coverage (We're talking 5-15 Mbit for Tele2/Telenor with 150-400 Mbit for Telia).

So while TEle2 without a doubt remains a very solid choice for most people, it pays off knowing what you need - and this focus also enables Tele2 to be more CapEx efficient than Telia, given the reduced number of sites that need maintenance. The company's claimed "Best 5G", is only true as long as you stay within the geographical limits of certain areas.

But this is only a small notice - let's look at valuation.

Tele2 - Valuation is no longer superb, no longer cheap, but an upside exists

So, Tele2 is no longer a massively attractive upside from a valuation perspective - that much is clear. It's also worth remembering that Tele2 has an amount of historical volatility that is fairly unusual for a telco, which is "supposed" to be more stable.

This mostly has to do with the company's history of divestments, which has resulted in both spikes and drops before resulting in the current rate of valuation which I consider more "future-proof" than any historicals we're looking at here.

In my last article, I worked with the company at a price of around 87 SEK. Today that price is 102 SEK. In my last article, I gave Tele2 a PT of 105 SEK - and I am not changing that for this article. The reason I am at a 105 is that at that valuation, that's the last "price" where we can really see a conservative, double-digit upside to the stock.

Tele2, aside from having an uncharacteristic amount of volatility, also has a very uncharacteristic amount of valuation premium. The company's premium typically, over the 20-year average lies at around 25x P/E (Paywalled F.A.S.T. Graphs link)

This is extremely high for a Telco, and not something I am interested in spending or investing in. So when I forecast Tele2, I do so at 18-20x P/E. And if we use the 20x as a sort of "maximum" P/E, then we now get the following upside based on the growth estimates of around 8-9% (which are fairly uncertain given the company's tendencies to negatively miss forecasts around 50% of the time both at a 1-year and 2-year basis).

The thing is, even at a conservative 18.1x P/E, the company's forward upside at these estimates is almost 15% per year.

F.A.S.T graphs Tele2 Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Tele2 Upside)

And at the peak upside at 20x, the company has a potential annualized RoR of upwards of almost 20% per year and an implied FV of around 140 SEK. To be clear though, this is the highest possible that I would consider valid for Tele2. If the company rose above 120-125, I would seriously start considering divesting the company's shares in favor of lower-valued Telcos, because, at that price, the yield would start to dip below the 6% mark, with my YoC above 8%.

To me, it's all a game of "patience" when it comes to these Telcos. They go up, they go down - their yield tends to stay intact. I was slightly burned (in return, I did not lose money, just underperformed the market) with AT&T (T). I learned my lesson there and avoided the over-leveraged and content-focused players. I focus on the infrastructure, on mobile, and on the leading players. And this has worked out well.

Going forward, I see further stability from these companies, Tele2 among them, and this gives me the confidence to give Tele2 the following thesis.

Thesis

Tele2 is one of the 3 large telcos in Sweden and Scandinavia, and it's probably my second-preferred telco investment here in this geography, behind Telenor. It combines appealing mobile services with cable TV infrastructure, generating both an attractive dividend (albeit with some volatility) as well as impressive infrastructure safety.

At anything below 105 SEK, this one becomes an appealing "BUY", and at over 120-125, I would say it becomes time to look at trimming positions in the company. At below 105, I still mark this company as attractive here.

Due to this, the current rating for Tele2 stock is a "BUY" with a double-digit upside, and I still consider this a positive thesis as of mid-2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Currently, Tele2 fulfills every single one of my investment criteria except being Cheap. I rate the company as a "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.