It has been a while since I last updated my thoughts on the Simplify Short-Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA). In April, I downgraded the TUA ETF to a hold recommendation based upon a stronger U.S. economy potentially pricing out the Fed's rate cuts and lower short-term interest rates. Since The TUA ETF is a levered bet on 2-year yields, if yields were to stay higher for longer, that would be a headwind for the TUA.

Since my April article, TUA's performance has stabilized with 2% total returns in the past 3 months, as bond yields have been more or less flat (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TUA has returned 2% in the past 3 months (Seeking Alpha)

Compared to the S&P 500, TUA's performance may not be very exciting. However, I continue to view the TUA ETF within my portfolio as a hedge for any potential economic downturn with a positive carry.

Brief Fund Overview

I like to describe the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as a levered bet on 2-year treasury yields heading lower (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TUA strategy (simplify.us)

Mechanically, the TUA ETF is designed to hold a roughly 5:1 leveraged position in 2-year treasury futures, with excess collateral invested in treasury bills (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TUA portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

By holding a leveraged position on 2-year futures, the TUA ETF has a portfolio duration of 8.8 years and benefits when short-term interest rates decline (Figure 4). The TUA ETF also pays an annualized 5.7% distribution yield and charges a 0.16% net expense ratio.

Figure 4 - TUA overview (simplify.u)

Investors Once Again Betting On Rate Cuts

In recent days, after Fed Chairman Powell's testimony to Congress on July 9/10th and a cool CPI report on July 11th, speculation is ramping once again that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in September, with two rate cuts now priced in for 2024 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Investors are pricing in the first rate cut in September (CME)

Since the TUA ETF is a levered bet on lower short-term interest rates, the TUA has experienced strong performance in the last few days. However, before investors rush into the TUA ETF, there are some risks to consider.

Inflation Progress Has Stalled

On the surface, the CPI report on July 11th supported the case to cut interest rates, as the headline CPI reading came in at -0.1% MoM, or 3.0% YoY (Figure 6). This figure came in well below consensus, which had been expecting +0.1% MoM.

Figure 6 - June CPI report (BLS)

However, excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI reading was +0.1% MoM in June or 3.3% YoY (Figure 7). While core inflation has shown improvement, it is still too high relative to the Fed's 2% target.

Figure 7 - Core CPI is still too high relative to the Fed's 2% target (WSJ via Nick Timiraos' X account)

Expect The Fed To Be Patient This Time Around

Readers should recall that the last time inflation data showed good progress was at the end of 2023 when the Federal Reserve famously pivoted off of several soft inflation readings and opened the door to rate cuts in 2024.

The December 'Fed Pivot' sparked the return of 'animal spirits', as investors bet on as many as 7 rate cuts in 2024. This spurred a large rally in risk assets and led to a resurgence in inflation readings in January and February of this year that required a lot of hawkish rhetoric from Fed governors to calm down.

The last thing the Federal Reserve would want to do is repeat last year's mistake and loosen monetary policy prematurely. Therefore, I believe the Fed may remain on the sidelines longer than investors expect.

According to the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections from June, Fed governors expect the year-end Fed Funds rate to be 5.1%, which implies a single rate cut compared to the current 5.25-5.50% policy rate (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Fed's June SEP implies 1 rate cut in 2024 (Federal Reserve)

Unless inflation drops significantly or the labor market materially deteriorates in the next few months, my base case is that the Fed will continue to be slow in loosening monetary policy rates.

Labor Market Is The Wildcard

The wildcard in my forecasts is the labor market and the economy. In recent weeks, we have seen some deterioration in the labor market, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.1% in June, from a cycle low of 3.4% last year (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Unemployment rate has risen to 4.1% (BEA)

However, 4.1% is still a very low absolute level of unemployment by historical standards and a large driver of the increase in unemployment may have been due to immigration, which has swelled the labor force since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, despite some worries about jobs, the economy continues to grind along, with the Atlanta Fed estimating the U.S. economy grew at 2.0% in the second quarter, slightly better than Q1's 1.4% rate and in line with the Fed's ~2.1% median estimate (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast looking for 2.0% Q2 growth (Atlanta Fed)

Overall, I currently do not see any imminent risk of the Federal Reserve cutting short-term interest rates aggressively.

Use TUA As A Hedge

Within my portfolio, I continue to hold the TUA ETF as a hedge against what could go wrong with the economy. As we have seen in the last few months, when the economic data is weak, like with the June employment report, investors temper their GDP growth expectations and lower short-term interest rates.

However, to get bullish on the TUA ETF would require a significant deterioration in economic data prompting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates aggressively. To date, we have not seen such a deterioration in the data, so I believe TUA's role within a portfolio only deserves a hold for now.