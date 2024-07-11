Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.49K Followers

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brunello Cucinelli - Executive President and Creative Director
Luca Lisandroni - CEO
Riccardo Stefanelli - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Randone - Intermonte
Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Paola Carboni - Equita SIM

Operator

Good evening, and welcome to the presentation of Preliminary First Half Results 2024 of the Casa di Moda Brunello Cucinelli.

The speakers will be Brunello Cucinelli, Executive President and Creative Director; Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO; Luca Lisandroni, CEO; Dario Pipitone, CFO; Moreno Ciarapica, co-CFO Senior; Pietro Arnaboldi, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director. [Operator Instructions]

And now, I would like to give the floor to Brunello Cucinelli, please.

Brunello Cucinelli

Good evening. So welcome to the analysts, investors. Thank you. Thank you very much. It's a meeting that we always like personally. I like this a lot. We are all here. It's a hot day here in Solomeo. We're waiting for the rain.

So how should we organize this interesting call? In our opinion, so I would read out the first half results and in reality, we like them a lot. They're very good. And then we would like to share our forecast 2024 with a high degree of concreteness, being early July, and then a forecast of 2025 after the launch of the men's collection. We've almost finished the order intake. And Luca will give you a worldwide overview of the market, considering that he came back two days ago from a long trip in Eastern Asia.

And then we would like to reiterate some dear topics, a couple of words on products, on gentle luxury, and then I will go into the details of the issue of prices and of the

Recommended For You

About BCUCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCUCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News