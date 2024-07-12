Bojan89/iStock via Getty Images

SCHD approaches an inflection point

I last covered the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) with a bullish thesis a bit more than 3 months ago (on April 6, 2024, to be exact). The article, entitled My Bet On Value's Inflection Point, argued that value stocks, like those held in SCHD, are approaching an inflection point. I made my argument largely by comparing the performance divergence between SCHD and the broader equity market and the essence of my arguments is quoted below:

If history is of any guidance, we may be primed for a cyclical inflection point toward value stocks now. The valuation gap between value and the overall market (mostly dominated by growth stocks now) is currently at its widest in at least 10 years as indicated by the following chart provided by Goldman Sachs. Empirical data also demonstrates value tends to outperform during periods of high interest/inflation rates.

Since my last writing, a key development has been the market's updated outlook for interest rates. The odds for a rate cut in the near future have increased dramatically since my last writing. In particular, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony (more on this later) has shown that the Fed is definitely inching closer to cutting rates given the progress made in taming inflation.

Therefore, in this article, I will analyze my bull thesis on SCHD from a different perspective. I will analyze SCHD from the angle of its yield spread relative to treasury rates and show why the rate outlook points to an inflection point for the fund as well.

SCHD: basic information

As one of the most popular dividend funds, SCHD needs little introduction. Hence, here I will only highlight a few basic facts of SCHD that are directly relevant to the discussions in the remainder of this article. The fund follows a value-oriented selection algorithm (see details quoted from the fund’s webpage below with highlights added by me).

SCHD’s selection universe only includes firms with a 10-year history of paying dividends. Within that universe, SCHD uses fundamental screens (cash-flow to debt ratio, ROE, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate) to build its portfolio. The objective is to focus on quality companies with sustainable dividends.

As a reflection of its value focus, the fund’s valuation metrics are substantially lower than those of the broader market. As you can see from the chart below, its P/E ratio is only about 15.5x, compared to almost 29x from the SP500 index. In fact, SCHD’s valuation is not only attractive in comparison to the broader market but also attractive when compared to other value/dividend funds such as VYM. As seen in the chart below, the P/E ratio of SCHD ETF is also noticeably lower than that of VYM (17.63x).

Next, you will see that SCHD is not only attractively valued in terms of P/E but also in terms of dividend yield and yield spread against risk-free rates.

SCHD ETF: dividend yield in focus

SCHD recently increased its dividend payouts substantially. The fund increased its quarterly dividend to $0.8241 per share in June 2024, translating into a growth of 24% compared to the $0.6647 payout last year and indicating the solid fundamentals of its holdings in my view. At the price of this writing, the fund is yielding 3.67% on a TTM basis. To better contextualize things, the chart below compares the current yield to its historical levels. As seen, a yield of 3.67% is not only far above its historical average (represented by the grey dotted line) but also among the peak levels in at least 10 years. Notably, the current yield is also above the 1x standard deviation line shown by the orange line with symbols.

Judging by the historical patterns of rotation between growth and value stocks as detailed in my last article, I don’t expect such high yield and lower valuation to last much longer for SCHD, especially under the current interest rate outlook as to be elaborated on in the next section below.

SCHD ETF and interest rate outlook

As seen in the next chart below, currently, SCHD yield spread relative to risk-free rates (approximated by the 10-year treasury rates) is among the thinnest levels since 2013 due to the relatively high 10-year rates (about 4.3%) as of this writing.

Risk-free rates act as the gravity of all assets’ valuation and SCHD is no exception. Thus, there is always the risk of risk-free rates further increasing and pressure the valuation of SCHD even more. The market’s fear of the higher-for-longer rates environment is the key reason for SCHD’s valuation compression in recent years in my view. However, this scenario is becoming much less likely recently.

Another key development since my last article was new macroeconomic data released (such as CPI data, job data, etc.). These new data have dramatically shifted the odds for an imminent rate cut. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool below, there are large odds for rate cuts as early as September 2024. More specifically,

Current federal funds' futures contracts imply no probability for interest rates to further increase.

They imply a chance of only 22.9% for interest rates to remain unchanged (i.e., in the current range of 5.25% - 5.50%). Note that, even a month ago, the odds were close to 50%.

This means the market now expects the rate to drop (by 25 basis points or more) is about 77.1%.

To me, a probability of 77.1% is not only large odds but overwhelmingly odds. If a rate cut does materialize, I expect SCHD’s valuation to experience a drastic expansion given how compressed the current yield spread is.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, as an index fund, SCHD entails all the same macroeconomic risks as the overall economy. Thus, I won’t delve into these generic risks too much. Instead, I will focus on risks that are more particular to this article.

First, my approach relied heavily on the use of SCHD’s dividend yield. For a fund like SCHD, I think it is very reasonable to use the dividend payouts to approximate the true economic earnings of the underlying companies. However, bear in mind the following limitations (more details can be found in our earlier article):

Dividend yields do not always reflect business fundamentals due to several factors such as tax law, political climate, the composition of the market index, et al. As a result, we do not directly use the yield spread in our investment or asset allocation decisions. In practice, we first adjust for the above corrections and then use the adjusted yield spread in our investment decision. But the data and approach illustrated here is the first place we check.

Second, a rate cut would not benefit SCHD only. It would benefit the broader market too. Thus, there is a risk of relative underperformance even if a rate cut does materialize. The gist of my argument here is not that a rate cut would only benefit SCHD. It is that a rate cut would boost SCHD’s valuation more than the overall market given how compressed the yield spread is (and also how expensive the overall market already is).

In terms of positive risks, besides the aforementioned low P/E, abnormally high dividend yield, and extremely thin spread, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent testimony before the Senate Banking Committee also supports the scenario of a rate cut as soon as September 2024. In the way I read the testimony, the Fed believes we have made considerable progress in the fight against inflation and is getting closer to taming it. Furthermore, Powell also commented that recent job data indicated that “the labor market has cooled really significantly across so many measures... and it's not a source of broad inflationary pressures for the economy now."

To conclude, the goal of this article is to examine my bull thesis on SCHD from an additional angle. My earlier article made the case based on the fund’s attractiveness in comparison to the broader equity market (which is currently dominated by growth stocks). This article examined the fund’s valuation relative to treasury rates, which also suggests an extremely attractive valuation in my mind. Given the updated interest rate outlook, I believe a rotation toward the value sector is approaching. Combining such an outlook with the current yield spread between SCHD and the risk-free rate, I see a highly skewed reward/risk profile for SCHD in the next 1 year or so.