3 Aerospace Picks That Are Not Boeing

Jul. 12, 2024 7:00 AM ETERJ, BDRAF, BBD.B:CA, SAABF, SAABY, BDRBF, BBD.A:CA1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing is facing high risk and lower production rates, making it less attractive for investment at the moment.
  • We selected three attractive aerospace stocks with a better risk and reward profile.
  • Our top three picks have shown favorable returns compared to the market performance.
  • These top picks show that exposure to business jets and defense outside the US can lead to strong performance and potential growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bale business traveler wearing nice suit and beard enters private plane

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

When we discuss aerospace and defense, Boeing is one of the names that quickly come to mind. On any normal day, Boeing can call itself the largest exporter in the United States. However, Boeing is definitely not going through normal

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.7K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ERJ--
Embraer S.A.
BDRAF--
Bombardier Inc.
BBD.B:CA--
Bombardier Inc.
SAABF--
Saab AB (publ)
SAABY--
Saab AB (publ)
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News