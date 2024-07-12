Justin Paget

The world economy is on the cusp of the biggest transformation ever in how energy is generated, distributed, and used. Driven by rising popular demand, combined with supportive government policies, this once-in-a-generation shift in investment around the globe will likely require a level of spending that has never been seen in any other industry, in any other sector and, indeed, anywhere at any other time. That's right folks - more debt is coming to the globe, like it or not, thanks to the energy transition.

This massive systemic transformation, of course, will create meaningful investment opportunities. So why not focus on a fund that can position for that on your behalf? That's what the TCW Transform Systems ETF (NYSE:NETZ) is designed to do. This is a high-conviction, actively managed strategy which seeks to capitalize on the energy transition by investing in 20 to 40 companies leading and benefiting from the move to clean energy. This is a relatively new fund launched in 2022. It has a net operating expense ratio of 0.75% and over $140 million in assets under management.

A Look At The Holdings

This is a high conviction portfolio overall, with the largest holding making up 8.46% of the fund. As an active fund, this is what you want to see - high conviction that can result in a very different return sequence than what you see elsewhere.

What are these companies? Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is one of the largest providers of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. General Electric (GE) is a multinational conglomerate working across many sectors, such as aviation, healthcare, and renewable energy. Microsoft (MSFT) is a multinational technology company producing software, services, and cloud solutions. Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF)(OTCPK:SAFRY) is a French multinational company, which is active in aerospace, defense, and security industries. And Vistra Corp. (VST) is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company that uses renewable and nuclear energy sources as its power sources. Overall, this is a nice mix that shows you where the management team is at in terms of companies exposed to the energy transformation.

Sector Composition

Interestingly, the fund's major sector allocation is to Industrials at a whopping 65.43%. Energy comes afterwards at 14.48%, Tech at 11.99%, and Utilities at 7.86%. I like the Industrials weighting here in general given momentum, which has been strong for the group overall.

Peer Comparison

NETZ is a relatively niche product in the ETF universe. There are several ETFs that have a similar investment objective, though perhaps not with the same level of focus or concentration on the energy transition theme. One fund worth comparing against is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN). This fund invests in companies engaged in the production of clean energy and the development of clean energy technology. When we look at the price ratio of NETZ to ICLN, we find that NETZ has solidly outperformed. Granted, it's not an apples to apples comparison, but it's a good thing to see.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the energy transition is a long-term, secular trend, and comes with increasing public pressure and regulatory support - creating a growth environment that can sustain existing selected names and provide investment opportunity for new ones, NETZ's activist management style, portfolio concentration and nimbleness allow it to take advantage of that megatrend. Furthermore, its emphasis on old-economy businesses gives it exposure to firms with existing infrastructure, raw materials and know-how that could reduce the risks of investing purely in nascent and unproven technologies.

But there is no guarantee that a shift towards the energy transformation theme will not be risky or difficult. The shift to more sustainable energy sources is a complex, multidimensional process, and there are inevitable economic, political and technological uncertainties associated with it. Shifts in regulation, geopolitical tensions and disruptions in technology could disrupt the fortunes of businesses participating in the energy transformation. Furthermore, the concentrated portfolio of NETZ carries volatility risks and the risk of underperformance (compared to broad cross-sectional indices or passively managed funds) even in bull markets.

Conclusion

For investors who believe in the emerging energy revolution and want to invest in companies that are transforming energy systems, the TCW Transform Systems ETF is a high-conviction, actively managed ETF that offers exposure to the energy transition through the common stocks of companies that are the backbone of traditional businesses, but are driving the transformation. NETZ is a highly differentiated fund, and one worth considering, in my view.