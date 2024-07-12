Pure Storage: Market Share Gains And AI Opportunities Make This A Substantial Opportunity

PM Images

Pure: Looking at some of the company's operating highlights last quarter

Pure shares have done very well over 6 months. The shares have risen by almost 80% so far in 2024. In the last couple of weeks, however, Pure’s shares have pulled back about 10%. Part of this is a function of what hasn’t happened: the company hasn’t announced a specific design win deal with a large hyperscaler, and it hasn’t talked about wins lately for workloads that stem from AI deployment. The other day, the shares were buffeted by a downgrade-not based on valuation-but on concern about the real opportunity in the AI space and concerns about competitive pressures from a variety of competitors. Indeed, the analyst projected a CAGR for Pure of 8% for the next five years.

What is the next chapter for Pure? The analyst from UBS, David Vogt, who downgraded the shares to a sell, proclaimed that Pure would lose share to vendors, both large and small, and also maintained that the AI opportunity for storage will be far more muted overall than many anticipate. His forecast of an 8% CAGR is far below consensus expectations, which he believes are for revenue growth of 12%-16%. The company, most currently, has forecast revenue growth for the full year of 10.5%; the 1st Call consensus is calling for revenue growth this current fiscal year comparable to the company’s forecast.

Pure is thought of as a growth company-and I believe it to be so. Neither 10% nor 13%, the current published consensus for revenue growth in FY ’26 are anything like metrics for most growth companies. What gives?

Basically, Pure is continuing to evolve into a company in which subscription revenues are its key source of growth and market share gains. Last quarter, Pure’s revenue from product sales was about equal to its revenue from subscriptions. In the year earlier period, the ratio had been product 52% and subscription at 48%. This transition puts substantial pressure on reported total revenue growth.

It has been a bit more than 6 months since I last published an article regarding Pure on Seeking Alpha. Since that time, the company has reported two quarters in which ARR bookings and reported revenues have exceeded prior expectations. Last quarter's performance was particularly strong: the company had forecast revenues of $680 million, and a non-GAAP margin of 10%. Actual results were revenues of $694 million, with non-GAAP margins of 14.5%. The company hasn’t changed either its full year revenue forecast or its full year operating margin forecast despite those beats.

To an extent, Pure has an unusual methodology for providing guidance. In particular, while the company has a full year revenue guide calling for 10.5% growth, it has also indicated that if it achieves its $600 million forecast for TCV bookings of subscriptions, it would achieve total revenue growth in the mid-teens percent. Last quarter, while total revenues were stronger than forecast, TCV subscription bookings came to $56 million, somewhat below expectations given that full year expectations for subscription TCV are $600 million.

Subscription bookings for Pure have been and continue to be lumpy; in Q1 there was an absence of very large subscription transactions compared to a year ago when there were several significant subscription transactions. The company has indicated that it had a particularly strong pipeline for subscription transactions in Q2 and beyond. Presumably, if subscription TCV accelerates in Q2 as is expected, the company will start to increase this year’s revenue forecast to a level closer to a mid-teens percent.

Why Pure is achieving market leading growth and why it should continue to do so

Rather than focus on the specifics of the Pure’s last quarter results, and some details of its forecast, I think it’s more helpful to consider what a multi-year CAGR for this company might be and why it can achieve such a result.

The enterprise storage space is mainly driven by which vendor can deliver the lowest overall cost of ownership to customers. For years, Pure has been driving cost performance improvements based on its architecture and its ability to use innovative silicon. Obviously, all of Pure’s competitors are attempting to emulate its playbook. So far, their ability to achieve the kinds of cost/performance advantages that Pure has brought to the market have been wanting.

Pure offers a complete storage platform. Gartner has recently published an evaluation of the market and focused on the requirement to have a platform approach. Not all of the report, or perhaps any of the report, is going to help readers choose an appropriate stock to buy in the enterprise storage space. The key concept in the report is the need for users to buy platforms, rather than storage solutions. About three years ago, Pure announced a unified platform solution, Purity, with a single operating system for all of a customer’s storage requirements. This is a big deal for enterprise buyers; if they want to consolidate their storage and reduce data fragmentation, this has been and remains a priority. Pure has a real and visible platform approach through its Purity platform.

Last year, Pure filled out its storage product line with several product announcements. This has enabled the enterprise customer to use an "all Pure Storage" approach in procuring their storage requirements. This was a significant milestone for the company, and it is apparently resonating significantly with enterprise customers.

While other storage vendors have embraced the concept of a unified platform, the reality is that all of the competitive vendors have to use multiple operating systems.

Data stored on widely diverse platforms, with different operating and management systems, which are siloed and individually managed are unable to feed real-time data to AI inference engines. The Pure Storage platform strategy provides a unified and integrated data storage and delivery system across customers' various data environments. It facilitates seamless management and data access across data centers and the cloud, with simplified universal policies and management

Of course, the above quote that was part of the CEO’s script during the most recent conference call is something of a commercial for Pure. That said, despite it being a commercial, its contentions are verifiable and have seemingly resonated in the market.

Not terribly surprisingly, analysts and other commentators are focused on Pure’s opportunities in terms of AI demand generation. In fact, color this writer amongst that tribe; my latest article on Pure suggested it would become considered as an “AI stock.” But in evaluating the growth prospects for Pure it is important to understand that much of their success has to do with their strategy to replace spinning disc, at least currently a more significant opportunity in terms of revenue when compared to the opportunities specifically for AI.

The recent advances in AI have opened up multiple opportunities for Pure in several market segments. Of greatest interest to the media and financial analysts has been the high-performance data storage market for large public or private GPU farms. A second opportunity is providing specialized storage for enterprise inference engine or RAG environments. The third opportunity, which we believe to be the largest in the long term, is upgrading all enterprise storage to perform as a storage cloud, simplifying data access and management, and eliminating data silos, enabling easier data access for AI.

(RAG stands for retrieval augmented generation. It is an architectural approach designed to improve the efficiency of large language models.) While the AI opportunity is substantial, as the quote indicates, the largest opportunity for Pure is that of upgrading all enterprise storage…basically through migrating the installed base of spinning disc. to its own, more cost effective technology SDD stack.

Some readers at this point might be looking for something beyond “a platform approach” to explain Pure’s differentiation. I am not going to try to go through how Pure’s use of NVMe (non-volatile memory express)/TCP is a differentiated approach from the NVMe from other vendors. NetApp, for example, does use NVMe technology and has done so for several years, but as the linked commercial suggests, NVMe alone does not achieve the true performance potential of the technology.

What is easier to understand is that a Pure installation will have a smaller footprint, dissipate less heat and use less power than those offered by competitors…mainly a function of Pure’s architecture rather than anything else. It might be surprising just how much these advantages are worth. Goldman Sachs believes that a ChatGPT query requires 10X the power that is required by a Google search. That is a remarkable statistic. The ability of Pure to save money on storage power requirements resonates with users who are particularly sensitive to this kind of spending spike. Pure now offers a service alternative in Evergreen//One in which users are provided with an all-in price including power.

Pure’s Market share: It’s gaining and not losing-why the UBS analysis is simply wrong

Most of the 20 or so analysts who follow Pure rate the shares as a buy or a strong buy. Those who don’t primarily are concerned about its valuation. Of course, valuation relates to growth prospects, and ultimately growth prospects for Pure are related to its market share gains and losses. And that is why I have spent more time than some readers might find reasonable in addressing the UBS thesis relating to market share losses. As will be seen, this is not as straightforward a subject as might be imagined.

When considering the opportunities to gain share, Pure has 3 significant advantages over competitors. It has a unified platform with a single operating system to address a wide range of storage requirements. Some specific Pure products such as FlashBlade//S have performance and functional advantages that have been identified by 3rd party consultants such as IDC and Gartner. And all of Pure’s many products have advantages in terms of space requirements, heat dissipation and power consumption that have been part of the company’s sales story for years.

These days, there are a number of Pure competitors that I would describe as “ankle biters.” These companies provide a single purpose solution. One of the points made by the UBS analyst is that these companies are threats to Pure’s market share. Without hyperbole-that simply isn’t accurate. Why? I have linked here to a comparison chart of these “ankle biters” compared to Pure. It is, of course, prepared by the company and intended as another commercial from Pure. But that doesn’t make it less valid.

There are, of course, users who find these kinds of vendors to have specific functionality that can be satisfied by these vendors. VAST, in particularly, has been growing revenues substantially from a low base. But hanging a thesis about market share based on Pure losing share to these vendors, is, in my opinion, more than a bit far-fetched.

VAST, specifically, has interesting technology that is clearly resonating with certain users for particular use cases. But it would be quite difficult for a large enterprise to base its total storage deployment on what is available from VAST and its partners. Thus, I believe it is not likely that it is either taking customers or impacting Pure’s continuing to grow its market share.

One issue in writing an article about Pure is to identify its market share and to draw conclusions from that data. Sounds simple, but it turns out to be far more complex. Just as an example, IDC produced a chart, linked here, that shows VAST Data with a 6% market share in the data center storage market. But the analysts from IDC who produced the chart have said that the market share shown for VAST is wildly exaggerated.

The problem with most analysis of the storage market is that the market share numbers are based on reported revenues. That sounds reasonable, until one starts to consider the complexities of reported revenue. For example-that 6% market share that the IDC chart shows for VAST is self-evidently not based exclusively on VAST revenues. The VAST CEO has indicated that his company’s ARR just crossed $200 million. Pure’s latest reported ARR was $1.4 billion, up by more than 25% year on year. The company’s backlog, including orders for both subscription services and product orders, grew by 27% to $2.3 billion. I would suggest that the best basis for looking at Pure’s overall growth would be the growth in the company’s backlog. The storage market is growing at far less than 25%, The all-flash data center storage market is thought to be growing at around 20% this year according to several different market research firms. Self-evidently, Pure’s bookings, which is what the growth in RPO balances represent, suggest market share gains, and not market share losses.

Actually, IDC’s latest quarterly market share tracker shows Pure with a market share of 21% in the all flash space, now surpassing NetApp and on a course to overtake Dell/EMC in the next couple of years. VAST Data is no doubt an interesting company-although its claim to be growing by more than 3X would seem to be a bit of hyperbole, not really represented in revenue numbers. It has a partnership with HPE that is significant for both of those companies. Some of the revenue being reported by IDC apparently includes the revenue that HPE gets for selling its commodity hardware with the VAST software offering. Even then, it is difficult to understand just where the 6% share number comes from. But the go-to-market thrust of VAST is aimed at least as much at Databricks and perhaps Snowflake (SNOW) as it is at competitors in the storage space.

The fact is that in considering the CAGR for Pure, the current revenue growth performance of the company is not totally useful. That is because of the impact of the company’s revenue model transition from hardware sales to services sales, basically to contracts for Pure Evergreen//One and Pure//Flex. Many companies before Pure have undertaken a similar transformation, but primarily they were software companies moving to a SaaS model. In the case of Nutanix (NTNX), perhaps the most comparable situation, that company stopped selling commodity hardware on a pass through basis, and instead made its software available on a wide variety of hardware platforms. Of course that is not going to be the case for Pure; whether its storage exists in its own data centers and is made available via subscription to customers or it sells its storage solution to reside in a customer data center, it will always be selling both hardware and software.

In addition, Pure has had a very seasonal revenue model; typically Q4 revenues are the high point of the year, with a sequential revenue decline most common in Q1. That happened this time, but because hardware sales were greater than anticipated, the company reported a 3% beat compared to its prior revenue forecast.

The company doesn’t provide a precise bridge from reported revenue growth to revenue growth expressed as a constant mix between sales and subscriptions. What the company has indicated is that its Pure Evergreen subscription revenues are expected to grow by 50% this year from $400 million to $600 million. That kind of growth probably is the equivalent of at least $200 million or perhaps $300 million in hardware revenues. In other words, if the transition weren’t happening, it seems possible that reported growth in the current fiscal year would be nearer to 20%-25% rather than the 10% revenue growth forecast that the company provided in its latest guidance.

Eventually, as has been the case with Nutanix, reported revenue growth will inflect significantly as subscriptions renew, and reported revenue growth will almost inevitably surpass ACV growth. That is probably a year or two away for Pure, and so, I have estimated that its 3-year CAGR will be in the range of 19%-24% with an accelerating trend throughout the period.

Many estimates of the CAGR for all flash arrays show growth of more than 20% for the next several years. I have seen no real studies that show Pure losing market share and given its significant functional advantages it would be surprising in the extreme if it were losing share; most of the third-party analysts, particularly that from IDC which is the pretty much the gold standard here, despite its rather messy presentation of the share of VAST Data, show that Pure has been a share gainer, and I think that should continue for the foreseeable future.

Pure’s Hyperscaler opportunities

It is hardly a secret that hyperscalers are massive consumers of storage to support their own offerings. Until recently, the 3 most prominent hyperscalers, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG), who offer specific storage solutions as part of their overall cloud service offerings have done so using commodity or what can best be called white label storage.

At this point, apparently, buying the cheapest commodity storage is no longer an adequate strategy for some of the hyperscalers. Over the past few months, there has been much written about Pure’s potential loss of business to different competitors in the hyper scaler community. There is a natural temptation for analysts looking to create sensational headlines and for industry journalists with the same motivation to seize on any and all rumors about how Pure’s relationships with hyperscalers, and particularly Meta have been fraying.

The company CEO addressed that issue in his prepared remarks.

Hyperscalers have a broad range of storage environments. These include high-performance storage based on SSDs, multiple levels of lower-cost HDD-based nearline storage, and tape-based offline storage. We are in a unique position to provide our Purity and DirectFlash technology for both their high performance and their nearline environments, which make up the majority of their storage purchases. Our most advanced engagements now include both testing and commercial discussions. As such, we continue to believe we will see a design win this year. Pure Storage technology brings multiple advantages to hyperscaler infrastructure. Data storage is either first or second in power and space consumption in data centers. First, Purity and DirectFlash reduces the power, space and cooling requirements for hyperscale data storage by a factor of 10 or more. Second, Pure reduces the need for sophisticated caching and other technologies that hyperscalers use to make up for the relatively low performance of hard drives. Third, Pure's technology improves server performance by accelerating data delivery. And finally, Pure's technology significantly improves both the reliability and the longevity of their storage, thereby significantly reducing costs.

No matter what advantages Pure has, it is not likely to be the only vendor who will sell storage to the hyperscaler community. As defined by Pure, there are multiple hyper-scalers (more than 10) most of whom will have multiple AI environments and several AI projects currently ongoing. It would certainly not be terribly surprising if some hyperscalers choose a vendor such as VAST with certain specific capabilities as a partner in certain of these environments.

So when we -- you mentioned Meta, and, yes, we've sold into their GPU environment. By the way, they have multiple AI environments, and we are in the majority of the environments that we're aware of in Meta AI. But when we speak about that, we'll speak about that as AI wins, that'll contribute to our AI wins. When we speak about getting a design win in a hyperscaler, we're talking about their standard storage. Yes. What I meant to convey with that remark is that, we are having conversations with multiple hyperscalers. When we talk about hyperscalers, and this maybe go back some quarters, we're really speaking about the top 10 hyperscalers. So, it goes beyond just the three public clouds, if you will, to the other, the FAANGs, et cetera, in this. So, we -- though -- the quantity, meaning the number of those players that we speak to and the quality of those conversations have improved. I mentioned as well that we're now not just experiencing testing in some of those environments, but some commercial discussions as well. All those are positive signs, if you will, that lead us to believe that a design win this year.

In order to suggest that Pure’s journey within Meta or within the hyperscaler community overall is being challenged, it would be necessary to deny the validity of the above answers. Hyperscalers can no longer rely on commodity storage arrays if they are to offer a competitive service both for their standard offerings, and also for their AI offerings. While performance is a significant factor in mandating the use of vendors such as Pure who have a unified storage platform and who offer superior performance in a reduced form factor, the single most important factor that is driving the use of Pure has to do with power consumption; it has reached a level where mitigating the power demands of AI queries is no longer optional.

What did Pure most recently announce at its Pure//Accelerate Conference: Any Game Changers?

Almost all of the announcements at the Accelerate conference which recently concluded were focused on the use of AI to improve customer operations. The company announced a co-pilot for storage, mainly to simplify storage management. It has announced several new SLAs for its Evergreen//One offering.

The company also introduced some new versions of its FlashArray products. As these things go, these announcements were fairly standard and are more or less anticipated.

While many readers might not think of new service level agreements as a major enhancement, industry analysts seem to believe that these new SLAs are likely to resonate significantly with users and solve common pain points. One journalist/3rd party analyst, whose article I have linked here, believes that Pure’s Evergreen strategy is quite differentiated from what seem to be similar offerings from Dell and from NetApp.

From a quantitative perspective, anything that will drive product ARR growth has to be considered as at least modestly significant. From this point forward, growth in TCV bookings/ARR growth will be the metrics that will most define the financial performance for this company, although based on the UBS downgrade, it may take some time before all analysts come to that realization.

Pure’s Business Model: Evolving as part of its journey to a subscription model

Pure’s operating margin last quarter was a surprisingly strong 14.5%, up several times from year-earlier levels, and more than 40% greater than the company’s prior forecast. Essentially, all areas of the income statement outperformed. To a certain extent, which is almost impossible to calculate, the upside was driven by higher than anticipated revenues, which themselves were partially a function of greater growth than expected in product revenues. The fact that new services bookings were below plan has a minimal impact on short term financial performance.

Non-GAAP gross margins reached 73.9%, up from 72.2% in the prior year, and up from 73.7% the prior quarter. Gross margins at this level for a company selling storage are mainly a function of Pure’s competitive position. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses fell marginally year on year but rose by 3% sequentially. The company, as mentioned earlier, is now projecting a full year non-GAAP operating margin of 17%, unchanged from its initial projection, despite the strong Q1 margins.

The company’s free cash flow margin was 25% last quarter, compared to 21% in Q1-FY’2024. For all of FY 2024, the company’s free cash flow margin was 17%. The company doesn’t forecast free cash flow margins; last year, the company’s free cash flow margin of 17% compared to a non-GAAP operating margin of 16.2%. In the interest of conservatism, I have projected the company’s free cash flow margin for the next 4 quarters at 17%. Almost certainly, if revenue growth exceeds guided levels which I believe to be likely, the company’s free cash flow margin will be substantially greater than 17%, but will almost certainly vary significantly quarter to quarter.

One thing to note when looking at Pure’s margins is the impact of its transition to a model with a higher proportion of subscription revenues. In the short term., that transition is constraining margins as it is constraining revenue growth. Over time, however, as the positive impacts of subscription renewals start to become significant, the growth of reported non-GAAP margins will accelerate significantly. This is precisely what is being seen at this point by Nutanix, and Pure’s results will follow a similar pattern.

Pure does use stock-based compensation. Last quarter SBC, as reported, was 16% of revenue, up from 13% in the year earlier period. I think it's more relevant to look at dilution as opposed to reported SBC. The company has an announced share buyback program of some magnitude, although it didn’t buy back any shares in the first fiscal quarter. Because the company is projecting full year GAAP profitability, and it reported full year GAAP profits last year, it is obliged to report certain contingent shares in its average share count. The fully diluted outstanding share count fell sequentially last quarter. In the interest of conservatism, I am using a fully diluted outstanding share count of 533 million, consistent with Q4 levels.

Risks to the investment thesis

There are two basic risks to the investment thesis. One is competitive and the other concerns the growth of the all-flash market. I have made the case that Pure is continuing to gain market share, especially when adjusted to take account of its transition to a higher level of subscription revenue. The latest IDC quarterly tracker endorses this viewpoint and shows Pure with a 21% share continuing to show gains vis-a-vis NetApp and Dell particularly. I personally think concerns about those smaller vendors such as VAST Data Weka and DDN are over done as these are single purpose vendors who require a forklift hardware replacement and do not offer a platform. They are also, by their very nature, unable to offer Pure's advantages in terms of form factor, power consumption and heat dissipation. But competition is a risk and this is not a static situation.

The other basic risk is the growth of the all-flash-array market. Even now, hybrid, rather all flash arrays are still a major demand component in the storage space. Given the advantages of AFA compared to hybrid, I imagine that replacing legacy spinning disc will be a priority for data center operators. And I think it will be even more of a priority for hyperscalers. But the persistence of legacy technologies can be surprising. The investment thesis for Pure has always been about its ability to use its technology to replace spinning disc. That remains the case. That said, I just do not see how public cloud vendors can successfully offer AI ready infrastructure without using specialized AFAs such as are offered by Pure.

Enterprise storage has always had some kind of correlation to macroeconomic activity. While currently a "soft landing" scenario seems most likely according to many commentators, significant economic headwinds could upset the most likely course of demand for enterprise storage and delay the replacement of spinning disc by AFA despite the ROI of that investment.

Wrapping Up-The case to buy Pure Storage shares

While Pure’s performance as a business and a stock has been exemplary for most of the last year, recently the company’s shares have seen a negative reaction to an investor technology meeting followed by a rating downgrade to sell by the analyst at UBS. In the last month, the shares have lost about 5% while the IGV tech/software ETF has risen marginally.

Despite the assertions by the analyst at UBS, Pure has been gaining share in the enterprise all-flash-array space. Its growth in both ARR and in its backlog has been in the mid-20% range, and is likely to increase. It has been doing so because of its Purity platform offering, and because many of its specific products have significant cost/performance advantages compared to competitors. The company continues to utilize silicon such that its customers are able to gain cost advantages continuously without having to migrate to different products.

Pure has long had competitive advantages in terms of form factor (size of its installations) cooling and power consumption. These advantages are of more significance in the dawning AI era; a Goldman Sachs analysis indicates that a query using ChatGPT takes 10X the power to complete when compared to a standard Google query.

Pure management has indicated that it has multiple partnerships with Meta despite some negative chatter about that relationship that has surfaced from time to time. Management has also indicated that it anticipates that it will close at least one design win with a hyperscaler before the end of the year; its definition of hyperscaler is more extensive than just Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

While Pure has many competitors, it continues to gain market share, which was most recently said by IDC to be 21% and rising. There are some far smaller competitors with interesting solutions that are of particular interest to some potential users for some potential use cases; one of those is VAST Data. VAST is still a small company, with ARR said to have reached $200 million. Because of the limited scope of its offerings, I do not believe it poses a significant threat to Pure’s competitive position, despite some rather sensational headlines about its recent progress.

To a certain extent, Pure’s transition from selling hardware to a subscription model based on Evergreen//One offerings has masked the strength of the company’s market position and the improving business model. Over time, as Pure’s subscription revenues mature and an increasing proportion come from renewals, that impact will reverse, with positive impacts to growth and to free cash flow margins.

I estimate that Pure’s reported revenues will reach about $3.5 billion over the next 4 reported quarters. This would be a revenue growth rate of 19% compared to the trailing 4 quarters revenue. As mentioned, Pure has a seasonal model in which its fiscal Q4 is substantially greater than the immediately preceding quarters. I used a growth rate 100 bps greater than the growth reported for the prior quarter based on the strength reported for the company's pipeline and some expectation of hyper-scaler business, at which the company has hinted but not provided in its forecast. Hyperscaler business is all product revenue or capex as Pure calls it; hyperscalers so far will not buy Evergreen subscriptions from Pure. This brings my estimate of the company’s EV/S to around 5.8X. With a free cash flow margin that I expect to remain at around 17%, this puts the shares a discount of 20%+ compared to average for a company with an expected 3 year CAGR in the low 20% range.

Pure has seen appreciation because of its opportunities in the AI space, and indeed those are substantial. But its largest opportunity is to use its technology to replace spinning disc, still a major presence in the market despite notable advantages offered by Pure’s FlashArray//E and other components of its product family.

I strongly recommend purchase of Pure shares at this time and this price, and believe the company, and its shares, still have a long way to go.