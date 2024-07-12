Madzia71/E+ via Getty Images

Determining a direction for crude oil (CL1:COM) prices remains a head scratcher or is it a chicken scratching endeavor. Defenses, for any position so dearly held, abounds. In a weaker United States demand marketplace, prices have wondered. For some, their opinion suggests over reactions to the downside like chickens in a frenzy hungrily waiting for the feed. For others, the price exaggerates itself on the north side. We have to wonder how much political influence exists especially on the downside. This article continues our discussion of crude oil pricing, the last issued in April, Crude Oil Prices Turn North Following Long-Term Fundamentals. So, we ask, is it narrative driven or an honest reflection of reality? Shall we all head to the backyard or is it the coop for further observation? Grab your sun hat and basket of feed. It will be necessary for this warm and sunny afternoon.

Fossil Dominance

But first, it is important to understand the elephant in the room. Fossil sources dominate the landscape. From Oilprice,

"At a time when the peak of "green" virtue signaling has come and gone, we regret to inform you that all that jawboning and posturing has achieved... absolutely nothing because according to the Statistical Review of World Energy report released on Thursday, global fossil fuel consumption and energy emissions hit all-time highs in 2023 (even as fossil fuels' share of the global energy mix decreased slightly on the year).

For us, the most important phase, "when the peak of "green" virtue signaling has come and gone," signals a slowly dying narrative which predicted the complete demise of fossil sources. This isn't realistic or wise nor prudent. The catastrophic consequences of this idea carrying forward needs a word replacement from transition to supplemental. With this issue more firmly understood, reports from pipeline entities such as Plains All American now become essential. From its last report came two slides of grave importance. The first's title communicates it all.

Plains All American

The summary of input vs. output shortages are apparent in this next one.

Plains All American Pipeline

The level of lack of investment jumps out in this 2nd slide. Obviously, the effects of secondary harmonics exampled though cyclical economics or new technologies appearing, but the long-term trend remains under-invested. Nothing in the future suggests that that is being resolved. Actually, quite the opposite appears more probable. A prime example continues with the rig count report. The Baker Hughes count continues its march south. In the past few years, the count dropped 25% with no sign of anything changing.

The Marketplace

So what is happening in the marketplace. After a recent weekly EIA release, StanChart's U.S. oil data index rose 35.5 point over the past week to a bullish stance of +15. Continuing with Standard Chartered comments about recent weakness, in short, their analysts suggest temporary weakness from technical over reactions will subside. The group expects significant supply shortage beginning shortly. On the demand side, growth of 1.70 mb/d for 2024 and 1.4 mb/d in 2025 will add significant price pressure. Another report from Rystad predicts a near-zero global supply growth heading into 2025. With Rystad belief for little growth and Charters demand forecast, price direction longer-term adds up to very bullish.

David Messler, of Oilprice, continues his drum beat concerning Permian Basin shale output.

"Declines in the rig activity levels for the basin, lower completion activity thanks to DUC (Drilled but Uncompleted) well building, a winding down of undrilled Tier I (the most economical) drilling locations, and lower WTI prices for much of the last couple of years have contributed to stalling the growth rate of Permian output."

The Basin isn't deep drilling, but rather has been held up through cheap lateral approaches. Again, the question becomes when will the cheap drilling approach fail and more expensive deep drilling resume. Also, with respect to the Permian, natural gas transportation capacity, a rich by-product from that basin, is in short supply. Although new capacity comes on-line in September, it isn't major in nature adding for an increase of three-quarters of a million barrels per day for crude. And the OPEC drums keep communicating that world oil demand isn't weakening rather increasing by 1.8 million Bpd next year. The IEA and OPEC continue its external fight on the issue.

Without capacity increases, any demand increase will be meant with higher prices.

And Now for the Bears

Lead by Citi's prediction of crashing crude prices next year, bears abound. Citi's 2025 prices estimated in the $60 somewhat stems from what it characterizes as a weak 2024 summer. That weakness in its view carries into next year.

This belief continues with Bank of America forecasting peak growth.

"Global oil demand continues to rise and will keep increasing for years, but the annual rate growth may have already peaked, according to Bank of America."

It continues claiming EV penetration plus slower economic growth both impacting crude's growth. It's important to remember, it's growth that slows, the first derivative, not the total.

The Battle

All of this back and forth created a rift between the two organizations, IEA and OPEC+. One headline illustrates the depth, OPEC Slams IEA for “Dangerous” Forecast of Peak Oil Demand by 2030. OPEC officially estimates demand higher to at least 116 million b/d by 2045. The IEA claims peak demand by 2030.

"The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released its Oil 2024 report, which examines the global dynamics for oil supply security, refining, trade, and investment. The report received considerable media attention because of the projection that by 2030 oil production will reach “a staggering 8 million barrels per day above projected global demand.”"

To write the least, that report was more than controversial. Should business buy into this concept, the consequence will be devastating going forward. There is at this point no evidence that greener energy forms can or will fill that gap. We note our comment above.

We understand that both have agendas certainly, but the rear-view mirror data strongly suggests that OPEC wins and is winning the argument. We found this statement from Robert Rapier on Forbes in Will The World Have A Staggering Excess Of Oil By 2030? more than valuable.

"That is in fact what happened. Global oil demand in 2023 was around 5 million BPD higher than it was in 2016 when Bloomberg made the prediction, and as we know oil prices in 2023 certainly didn’t signal an oversupply."

Our Position

Both OPEC and the IEA disagree in a massive fashion. Yet, the IEA demonstrates zero evidence or credibility nor has past predictions on green energy been even close. Without the ability to project with any level of accuracy, it seems mute for us to even present its position. Yet, we must present both sides and allow others to make choices. Oil, in our view, heads significantly higher. The timing is UNKNOWN, soon.

The EIA long-term forecast supports our belief that fossil-based fuels remain essential at least through my lifetime. The next graph from the EIA shows this point clearly.

EIA

At this point, an irrefutable fact remains, energy is being consumed faster than produced. Investment lags. Prices will head higher.

Risk

With crude oil, the economy matters. Should Citi find itself correct, expect a severe recession in the U.S. and world. Barring that issue, oil remains so under invested that prices must continue north. In our view, oil remains a buy on weakness. Prices above $95 produce a sell. It is important to remember that OPEC targets a range of $80 - $100, prices that cycle from higher demand seasons though less demand seasons (fall and spring). Currently, the price is in the low $80s. We expect it to continue higher at least through the summer.