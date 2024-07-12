Daqo New Energy: Oversold Status Triggers Compelling Value And Growth Story

Summary

  • Market sentiments surrounding solar stocks remain pessimistic, thanks to the ongoing polysilicon supply glut, stalling electrification story, and solar trade bans.
  • The ongoing US election campaign does not help as well, since President Trump has "said he’ll dismantle the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes an estimated $370 billion for clean energy."
  • Even so, it is undeniable that solar PVS will comprise the lion's share of the global renewable energy capacity additions through 2028 (either in base or accelerated case).
  • With DQ still trading way below its book value per share while being extremely oversold/ discounted, we believe that its investment thesis looks very compelling for value/ growth oriented investors.
  • We will also highlight a few metrics to look out for in the upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call in early August 2024 (estimated), with it underscoring DQ's near-term prospects.

We previously covered Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in April 2024, discussing why we had upgraded it to a Buy, despite the declining spot prices, the growing pessimism surrounding Chinese-based ADS, and the (potentially) intensified solar tariffs on foreign made solar panels.

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

