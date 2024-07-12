Jonathan Kitchen

We previously covered Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in April 2024, discussing why we had upgraded it to a Buy, despite the declining spot prices, the growing pessimism surrounding Chinese-based ADS, and the (potentially) intensified solar tariffs on foreign made solar panels.

With the stock is still trading way below its book value per share, aided by the long-term electrification story, we believe that it continued to offer a compelling investment thesis for value-oriented investors.

Since then, DQ has further pulled back by -30.2%, well, underperforming the wider market at +11.8%. Even so, we are maintaining our Buy rating here, thanks to the robust electrification prospects through the second half of the decade and the bottoming polysilicon spot prices over the past six weeks.

We will also highlight a few metrics to look out for in the upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call in early August 2024 (estimated), with it underscoring the health of DQ's business and near-term prospects, namely the polysilicon spot prices, the average cash costs, the ongoing solar trade war, and the results of the US election.

Lower Polysilicon Spot Prices Remain A Headwind

Polysilicon Spot Prices

EnergyTrend, Activ Solar, Bernreuter Research

By July 10, 2024, the global polysilicon spot prices have seemingly stabilized at $5.57 per kg over the past six weeks (-20.3% from April 2024 levels of $6.99/ -85.7% from 2022's peak of $39/ -38.1% from 2019 averages of $9.00), as the supply glut continues.

Even so, it is undeniable that these low prices do not bode well for polysilicon producers such as DQ, attributed to the narrowing profit spread at approximately 26.7% in FQ1'24 (-1.5 points QoQ/ -49.5 YoY/ -55.1 from FQ4'22 peak of 81.8%).

This is based on DQ's moderating average cash cost of $5.61 per kg (-1.9% QoQ/ -15.1% YoY/ -17.2% from FQ4'22 levels of $6.78) and the much lower realized ASPs of $7.66 per kg (-3.8% QoQ/ -72.4% YoY/ -79.5% from FQ4'22 peak of $37.41).

Based on the spot prices above, it is not overly bearish to assume a further QoQ decline in DQ's realized ASPs in FQ2'24, implying that its profit spreads may further narrow while impacting its near-term prospects.

At the same time, the management continues to reiterate the FY2024 production of 290K MT polysilicon (+46.5% YoY) at the midpoint, further underscoring why their capacity expansion is likely to further impact the near-term spot price movement.

This is on top of the potential expansion of its ambitions in numerous overseas locations, including the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, potentially to bypass the ongoing US and EU trade ban.

As a result of the lower realized prices and intensified capex plans, it is unsurprising that DQ has guided a suspension in its shareholder return program through share repurchases and dividends, as "the Board does feel that it's more prudent to conserve capital for now to weather the market downturn."

Long-Term Electrification Trend Still Robust

Even so, we remain optimistic about the long-term electrification trends, significantly aided by the ongoing generative AI and data center capex boom, with Goldman Sachs Research already estimating data center power demand growth by +160% by 2030.

As data centers increase their power consumption, it is unsurprising that more have turned to greener and sustainable power generations to better comply to their 2030 Environmental, Social, and Governance [ESG] commitment, though renewable energies while opting for efficient power management/ liquid cooling systems.

Renewable Electricity Capacity Additions By Technology, 2016-2028

IEA

With the International Energy Agency [IEA] still expecting solar PVs to comprise the lion's share of renewable energy capacity additions through 2028 (either in base or accelerated case), it is undeniable that polysilicon producers such as DQ will remain highly relevant over the next few years.

This is especially since the increasingly cheaper polysilicon may potentially trigger accelerated PV adoption, partly digesting the supply glut.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

The same has been observed in the consensus forward estimates, with DQ's top/ bottom-lines to drastically improve from FY2025 and FY2024 likely being a trough year.

Most importantly, the polysilicon company is expected to remain highly profitable on an adj EPS basis, further underscoring why its low-cost operations in China/ Mongolia have worked out in its favor during the supply glut.

DQ Valuations

Seeking Alpha

And this is the reason why we believe that DQ has been oversold here, with the FWD P/E valuations of 3.31x extremely cheap compared to the previous article at 5x, the 5Y average of 5.67x, and the sector median of 24.17x.

Even when compared to its silicon solar peers, including Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) at 7.56x with a projected adj EPS CAGR of +14.9% through FY2026 and its cadmium telluride solar peer, First Solar (FSLR) at 16.59x at +55.7%, respectively, it is apparent that DQ is not expensive here - offering interested investors with an excellent margin of safety.

So, Is DQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DQ 6Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, as a result of the near-term headwinds, we can understand why DQ has further pulled back after our April 2024 coverage while temporarily bouncing of its previous support levels of $14s.

For context, we previously offered a fair value estimate of $28.10, based on DQ's FY2023 adj EPS of $5.62 multiplied with the discounted FWD P/E valuations of 5.00x. This is on top of the long-term price target of $46.50, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $9.31.

It is apparent from the valuation segment above, that those estimates have temporarily underperformed as DQ's FWD P/E valuations continue to decline to new lows compared to its historical levels.

Even so, we believe that its investment thesis remains robust, with the stock still trading at a massive discount to its book value of $71.78 in FQ1'24 (-1% QoQ/ +10.9% YoY).

While it is undeniable that there has been ASP headwinds thus far, the polysilicon spot prices have seemingly stabilized over the past six weeks, implying that the bottom may already be here.

Combined with DQ's oversold status and extremely cheap valuations, we believe that its investment thesis looks very compelling for value and growth oriented investors looking to ride the great upside to our reiterated long-term price target of $46.50, upon its successful turnaround.

Does this mean that we are maintaining our Buy rating for the DQ stock?

Yes indeed, though with three caveats.

One, while the risk/ reward ratio is skewed to the attractive, investors should size their portfolios according to their risk appetite attributed to the ongoing EU and US trade ban surrounding Chinese-made polysilicon products.

Two, the ongoing US election is also likely to trigger near-term uncertainties, since President Trump has "said he’ll dismantle the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes an estimated $370 billion for clean energy," naturally triggering further stock price volatility over the next six months of election campaign.

Three, this Buy rating does not come with a specific entry point since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost average and investing style, with the stock likely to continue underperforming the wider market, prior to the reversal of market sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs and solar industry in general.