These days, there are a number of publicly traded homebuilders for investors to choose from. But very few of them are as interesting as Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY). This is because, unlike many of the other players out there, Skyline Champion is a leading player in the construction of factory-built housing. For more than 70 years, the company has built itself up to a firm that has 48 manufacturing facilities spread across 20 states and three provinces in Canada. It stands today as the second-largest player in the manufactured housing segment in the country. And it's the number one modular builder nationwide.

The last time that I wrote about Skyline Champion was back in January of this year. At that time, I mentioned to investors that the business was stabilizing. That was a positive sign. However, the data was not strong enough yet for me to justify upgrading the stock from the 'hold' that I had it rated at the time to a 'buy'. Since then, shares have pulled back about 3.1%. That's far worse than the 11.7% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. The good news is that we continue to see signs that the worst for the company is over. In the long run, the firm does seem to offer investors some upside potential. But unfortunately, I still think it's a bit too early to turn bullish.

A look at recent figures

If you were to look at the financial performance for Skyline Champion between the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, you would certainly be disappointed. From 2023 to 2024, revenue generated by the business dropped by 22.3% from $2.61 billion to $2.02 billion. This was driven in large part by a 15.3% drop in the number of US homes sold from 24,736 to 20,954, and by a 24.1% plunge in the number of Canadian homes sold from 1,174 to 891. This came about despite the fact that the number of US manufacturing facilities rose from 38 to 43 year over year, while the number of US retail sales centers in operation more than doubled from 31 to 74. The number of Canadian manufacturing facilities, meanwhile, remained unchanged at 5. Lower pricing also impacted the company negatively. In 2024, the average price of a home manufactured and sold in the US was approximately $90,000. That was down from $97,500 reported for the first quarter of 2023. There was a much smaller decline when it came to Canadian homes, with the average price dropping from $122,900 to $122,400.

According to management, lower customer demand and a reduction in production volume negatively impacted the business, as did a lack of disaster relief housing sales to FEMA compared to what was seen in the 2023 fiscal year. Higher borrowing costs and the absence of that kind of funding also resulted in customers choosing average homes that were smaller and, by definition, less expensive, than what they were the prior year.

It's probably not difficult to imagine that this drop in revenue would cause a decline in profitability as well. Net income was cut by more than half from $401.8 million to $146.7 million. Other profitability metrics followed a very similar trajectory. Operating cash flow was cut by nearly half from $416.2 million to $222.7 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, the decline was even more severe, from $444.9 million to $202.6 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business fell from $545 million to $245.3 million.

As disappointing as this sales decline is, if we look at only the most recent quarter, which would cover the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, we see some data that's not awful. Revenue in the final quarter came in at $536.4 million. That's up from the $491.5 million reported one year earlier. Even though the number of homes sold in Canada dropped from 246 to 189 because of softer demand and high interest rates, the number of homes sold in the US jumped by 15.3% from 4,900 to 5,652. This is not all it's cracked up to be, however. I say this because the company benefited to the tune of $108.1 million from its $283.2 million acquisition of Regional Homes back in October of last year. Without this, revenue would have actually fallen by 12.9% to $428.3 million. It doesn't help that the business experienced weakness in terms of average sales prices. The average sales price here at home declined by 3.1% from $92,700 to $89,800.

As disappointing as the organic sales decline was, an overall sales increase is still an increase. In addition to this, due not only to the aforementioned acquisition, but also because of an increase in orders outside of that. However, management has not quantified with that organic increase looked like. We do know, however, that backlog for the business rose as a result, hitting $315.8 million. That's up from the $290.4 million that the company had at the end of the third quarter. This does suggest a return to growth.

Unfortunately, lower average sales prices had a negative impact on the company's bottom line during this time. Net profits plummeted from $57.7 million to $2.8 million. Operating cash flow saw a similar decline from $52.2 million to $4.1 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a plunge from $65.3 million to $22.1 million. And lastly, EBITDA fell from $76.2 million to $53.1 million.

In the long run, I have no doubt that Skyline Champion will end up doing just fine. My optimism behind this exists for a couple of reasons. First, while the company is a very small player in the overall U.S. housing market, with a market share of only 2.1%, it is a giant in the HUD code housing space. Last year, it accounted for 19.9% of all homes built in that market. And with a true housing shortage in this country, and high property prices, it's only a matter of time before demand for these affordable homes offsets the pain created by weak demand that has been fueled by high interest rates.

Another reason for my optimism relates to the company's overall financial health. Despite the weak sales, profits, and cash flows, the firm ended its most recent quarter with net cash of $379.1 million. This gives it plenty of protection should times get difficult. It also has given management the ability to make other investments. Even though this investment came prior to the end of the quarter, the purchase of Regional Homes is opening up the door to a healthier business in the long run. This is because management believes that it can capture annual run rate synergies from that purchase alone of between $10 million and $15 million on an EBITDA basis. Management is also making sure to buy back plenty of stock. In fact, when it announced financial results for the end of 2024, it also revealed a $100 million share buyback program. That is a clear vote of confidence from the company's top brass.

Even though I feel optimistic about the firm in the long run, I don't think now is a great time to be bullish. This is because shares look quite expensive. In the chart above, you can see how the stock is priced using data from 2023 and 2024. Using the 2023 figures, the stock looks quite appealing. But the same cannot be said of the 2024 figures. At some point, things will improve. And we are seeing some stabilization, particularly when it comes to the growth of backlog over the past couple of quarters. But until we see organic improvements, particularly when it comes to average sales prices for properties, it is a bit premature to get all that excited. It might be different if the stock was cheap relative to other homebuilders. But that's not the case, as the table below illustrates. Using each of the three valuation metrics, Skyline Champion is the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Skyline Champion 26.7 19.3 14.4 M/I Homes (MHO) 7.0 8.5 5.4 Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) 9.9 17.9 8.4 KB Home (KBH) 9.3 5.6 8.1 Cavco Industries (CVCO) 18.8 13.2 11.4 Dream Finders Homes (DFH) 8.9 16.5 7.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Conceptually, I think that Skyline Champion is an interesting business. I suspect that the long-term picture for the firm will be quite positive. But this doesn't make the company a great opportunity. The recent increase in sales had more to do with an acquisition than anything else, though any increase in revenue should be celebrated. Bottom line results have been pressured because of lower average sales prices. However, the company has a surplus of cash and management is willing to allocate some of that toward buying back stock. All combined, I think that these things more or less even one another out. So until we see some other signs of improvement, I think that keeping the company rated a 'hold' makes the most sense.