In the eyes of many, Realty Income (NYSE:O) is the definitive income investment. Paying monthly, it has more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. As such, it's never been a security to trade at very high yields, like some other REITs.

O 10Y Yield History (Seeking Alpha)

If we express the valuation in terms of yield, the current one just under 6% is some of the cheapest the shares have ever been. Some of this is an obvious response to interest rate movements, but it's also worth considering if Realty Income still has a future as optimistic as its past.

Considering all that it has going for it, I figure 6% is probably as good of a price as we'll ever get, making this a compelling Buy.

Real Estate Portfolio

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

Realty owns a portfolio of over 3,400 properties, generating over $1 billion in rental revenue per quarter, and growing. The main thing that Realty stresses and has always stressed across its disclosures is how highly diversified its real estate portfolio is.

Company Website

Seen above, about four-fifths of the portfolio is in retail, spread across several customers whose wares cover a variety of products of different industries.

Company Website

It has historically shown high rates of occupancy across many cycles, going back to 1992. In addition to high occupancy across many tenants, Realty's portfolio consists of net leases, which imparts many of the property-specific costs and risks to the tenants.

Dividend History

With the strategy that has led to such a portfolio, O has experienced regular increases in its dividend, paid monthly, throughout its life.

Seeking Alpha

These have accounted for CAGR of over 4%, outpacing long-term inflation.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

Some may also note that dividend growth follows cycles, jumping some after flat movement, following a period of new property acquisitions.

Yield on Cost Full History (Seeking Alpha)

Something I think income investors may like to consider is the yield on cost of the shares for owners who bought near the IPO. Today, it would be about 40%! The question is if Realty has enough going for it to achieve something similar for income investors who want to have the kind of purchasing power in the future.

Future Outlook

Since this is largely a question of growth of the dividend, we have to think about the things that will affect that momentum. In my view, this is largely a question of expansion and financing.

Expansion

Despite so many years of growth, there is still room ahead for more. Management shared details on this with the release of Q1 results.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

The company has more recently been expanding its real estate footprint out of the U.S. and into Europe. CEO Sumit Roy explained:

And so for us, this is one of the advantages we bring to the table is we play in multiple geographies. And we are seeing much better risk-adjusted return opportunities in Europe today, where the data has been a lot more consistent, and therefore, the ability to transact with potential sellers much more real.

So I think there's more room for Realty to grow, and it actually seems to be a critical size and reputation that it can opportunistically pick the best deals across the developed word.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

On top of that, Realty is showing its ability to adapt and adjust, investing in data center real estate and exposing itself to the upside of the AI boom. I expect long-term investors will continue to see this kind of flexibility in its acquisitions over the years, which allow continued dividend growth.

Financing

Of course, we still need to ask ourselves how Realty finances these deals, with its own cash flows, new debt, or new equity?

First, I'll highlight how much the company is reinvesting its own money very well. Roy pointed out:

In the meantime, the levers we can exercise from an internal funding standpoint, in particular, free cash flow and capital recycling, allow us to continue investing at spreads well over 200 basis points on a leverage-neutral basis.

This is a very impressive result. Many REITs have been treading lightly, narrowly able to sustain dividends under the tight rate environment, but Realty reported $825M of free cash flow available to invest, not requiring outside capital, according to Senior VP Steve Bakke:

And when combined with approximately $825 million of annualized free cash flow available to us following the Spirit merger, and the disposition program that Sumit referenced, our $2 billion investment guidance for the year is one, we believe can be funded without having to tap the markets.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Seen above, they've managed to invest in new properties at cap rates well above heightened interest rates, and we see this is a feature of the business across many cycles.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

When we look at what they've done with new debt issues, these are at attractively low yields around 5%, about as low as you will see a business doing lately and a testament to their credit quality.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

In all, the company enjoys a very staggered debt profile, strong cash flow to repay it, and a consistent ability to refinance at favorable rates, which I see no reason would not continue.

Biggest Risk

I don't think there is a big risk of cuts or permanent capital loss here. Rather, I do think the onset of a recession could slow down acquisitions and make at-the-market equity offering less favorable and more dilutive if those were needed. As such, it could slow the growth of an income investor's purchasing power with time.

Conclusion

Realty Income is big but simple. Its diverse portfolio, decade-long leases, favorable cost of capital, and runway for growth make it an attractive investment. Just under 6%, this is some of the cheapest it ever yields, and with cap rates higher and the possibility of rate cuts, investors may see capital appreciation and higher dividend increases as economic activity picks up. For that reason, I think Realty Income is a great Buy for diversification but more growth factors than investing in a passive index.