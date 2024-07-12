skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

In May of last year, I believed there was a healthier diagnosis in the case of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). The company has been trading range bound for quite a few years, having pleased investors in with substantial share buybacks from the windfall profits generated during the pandemic, as these windfall profits have fallen off a cliff for obvious reasons.

By now, headwinds have gone and Quest continues to grow the base business at a modest pace, complemented by bolt-on, and recently a larger deal. This looks quite reasonable amidst earnings multiples in the mid-teens, making me upbeat to consider shares on a dip in anticipation of a re-rating in the valuation over time.

Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics aims to create a healthier world by providing quality and affordable diagnostics testing insights and services. The company serves about half of US hospital and physicians, with over 50,000 workers having directly or indirectly tested a third of the US population in recent years.

The company focuses heavily on customers, care, collaboration, curiosity, with the "C" playing an important role in its strategy. In terms of strategy, the goal is simple. The company aims to help people make the best health decisions with quality and affordable diagnostics solutions, offering a wide range of solutions to a broad range of stakeholders.

The company generated some $8.4 billion in base revenues in 2022, that is excluding a $1.5 billion Covid-19 revenue contribution that year, for obvious reasons. Some 70% of base revenues are generated in the physician office, with health systems and consumer health making up the remainder. These activities operate in an $85 billion US lab market, generally GDP alike market, although that new technologies have the potential to boost the overall sales growth.

Another driver is the increased focus on value-based care, which favors more testing in order to set earlier diagnosis, to avoid a lot of higher and potentially unnecessary medical care costs down the road.

The Growth

Quest has been a steady, but a not too inspiring growth play over the past decade. The company posted sales around $7.5 billion around 2015 and frankly posted flattish sales until the start of the pandemic, with revenues peaking at $10.8 billion in 2021, only to fall to $9.3 billion in 2023 as the pandemic related revenues fell away.

Operating margins across the board have come in around 15%, peaking near 20% in the pandemic, but these are now back to historical ranges. All this has been complemented by real and substantial share buybacks, as the shares count has been reduced by nearly a quarter over this same time period, especially in recent years.

Similar trends have been observed in the share price as well as a $50 stock in 2014 rose to the $100 mark pre-pandemic, peaked at $170 amidst the hype around the pandemic-related testing and diagnostics boom, having fallen back to the $130 mark in spring of last year.

For 2022, Quest grew base revenues by 5% to $8.4 billion as Covid-19 testing revenues were cut in half to $1.5 billion. Notably high margins pandemic related testing revenues were on their decline which made that adjusted earnings were down 30% to essentially $10 per share, while net debt came in at less than 2 times EBITDA.

For 2023, the company guided for base revenues up 3% to $8.7 billion, with Covid-19 testing revenues seen down nearly 90% to just $225 million, but that should make that these headwinds would become a thing of the past post 2023. Earnings were seen at $8.40-$9.00 per share, resulting in a reasonable 15 times earnings multiple in May of last year.

Given these dynamics, I believed that some kind of re-rating in the valuation multiple might be in the works as these headwinds could move to the background, making me gradually more upbeat on Quest and willing to continue to watch the story unfold.

Forwarding To Today?

Earlier this year, Quest posted relatively solid 2023 results. Base revenues for the year were up 7% to just over $9.0 billion, with adjusted earnings of $8.71 per share coming in line with original earnings outlook. As Covid-19 testing revenues were down 85% to $223 million, these revenues made up just over 2% of sales, making that any further decline no longer had a huge negative impact on the topline results.

The company guided for 2024 sales to be up between 1 and 2% to $9.35-$9.45 billion, with adjusted earnings seen flattish between $8.60 and $8.90 per share. Net debt ticked up to $4.0 billion following some M&A moves made during 2023 and with EBITDA pegged at around $1.75 billion, leverage ratios ticked up to the mid-2s.

In April, the company upped the full year sales guidance to $9.40-$9.48 billion following the release of solid first quarter results, with adjusted earnings now seen between $8.72 and $8.97 per share. With 112 million shares trading at $142 per share, the company commands a $15.9 billion equity valuation, and $20 billion enterprise valuation.

Other than some smaller bolt-on deals, Quest announced a larger deal in July. The company reached a $985 million deal to acquire Canadian-based LifeLabs, a provider of laboratory tests in Canada.

The deal will add some 6,000 workers to Quest and some $710 million in revenues, suggesting that a 1.4 times sales multiple has been paid, with the own business valued at just over 2 times sales. This looks good and while accretion to adjusted earnings per share is seen upon closing, the extent of which has not been quantified.

What Now?

Over the past year, Quest has seen shares trade in a $125-$145 range, now trending towards the higher end of the range. This has been aided by a solid hike in the full year guidance alongside the first quarter earnings release, while the company has been active on the dealmaking side as well.

The deal with LifeLabs is substantial. On the negative side, pro forma net debt will jump to $5 billion, but likely EBITDA will move up a long way towards the $2 billion mark, making this still very manageable.

On the positive side, the deal will push sales to over $10 billion, adding some 7-8% to pro forma sales, a substantial contribution. With the current earnings power seen close to $9 per share, multiples are still stuck around 15-16 times, now with a bit more leverage, but substantially some upside from LifeLabs as well.

Amidst all this, I am reiterating the conclusion from last year as shares look fair to slightly attractively valued, with a potential re-rating in the works. For this, earnings power likely has to surpass $9 per share, which could happen if the LifeLabs deal will make a meaningful profit contribution, which is a big if.

Amidst all this, I anxiously look forward to the second quarter earnings report due later this month, looking for more clues about operating momentum and the margin contribution of LifeLabs, to ignite a potential further re-rating of the business here.