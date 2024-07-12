PayPal: Why I Am Still Invested

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal has been underperforming, but has potential for long-term success.
  • Braintree and unbranded solutions show growth potential.
  • Margin expansion, emerging markets, and strong financial position indicate potential for turnaround.
  • I remain invested and believe over the next couple of years, the shareholder value will be unlocked.

PayPal Headquarters San Jose

JasonDoiy

Introduction

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been beaten down for the last few years, and many investors have lost hope and expressed concerns about its growth trajectory. I still believe the company is positioned very well for long-term success. These are the

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.3K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News