Italgas: Perfect Setup For Capital Gains And Rich Dividends

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • Italgas is the third-largest gas distribution company in Europe, with a strong presence in Italy and Greece.
  • Despite being a regulated and debt-heavy business, Italgas offers steady and reliable returns, making it attractive to dividend investors.
  • Italgas is currently in a dip, presenting an opportunity for potential capital gains and high returns.

Installazione dell"unità di distribuzione della rete di riscaldamento e approvvigionamento idrico. Telaio per il collegamento di tubi nella trincea di terra

Irina Starikova/iStock via Getty Images

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCPK:ITGGF) is the third-largest gas distribution company in Europe, with leadership in Italy and Greece.

Gas distributors and operators don't often figure among fancy investments. After all, we are talking about boring and frequently

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ITGGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

