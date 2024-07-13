3 Stocks I'm Buying As We Close In On Fed Rate Cuts

Jul. 13, 2024 8:05 AM ETBIP, CWEN.A, REXR, BIPC, CWEN, BIPC:CA, BIP.UN:CA1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After more disinflation in the June CPI report, the market can now see the whites in the eyes of Fed rate cuts.
  • I discuss more signs that the economy is veering toward recession.
  • I also explain why a mild recession like the one in the early 2000s could be very good for the beaten down real estate sector.
  • My buy list has been reduced down to only 3 names after the post-CPI surge in dividend stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Back of young man person walking on Booth falls trail in White River National Forest near Vail, Colorado in summer morning in Aspen grove forest footpath path

krblokhin/iStock via Getty Images

Greetings from the Rocky Mountains!

I make my pilgrimage to this slice of alpine paradise every summer, partly to escape the hellish heat of Texas but mostly for the profound pleasure of traversing Colorado's hiking trails.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
18.27K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, HASI, WTRG, BIP, CWEN.A, REXR, MLPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIP--
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
CWEN.A--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
BIPC--
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
CWEN--
Clearway Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News