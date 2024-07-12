Veronique D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I last covered Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) in February 2023, it is up by more than 20% and currently trading around $94 as shown in the chart below. At that time, my bullish thesis was mainly based on growth prospects for its emerging Compute segment, which was competing with big public cloud service providers (or hyperscalers) like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). I was also optimistic because of diversification away from Delivery (content delivery network or CDN).

Data by YCharts

Now the Compute segment grew by 25% during the first quarter of 2024 (Q1) financial results (which ended in March) together with Security which expanded by 21% but Delivery saw an 11% decline. Also, after issuing a weaker-than-expected guidance the stock dropped by about 10% as shown above.

However, based on the sustained diversification away from CDN by riding the momentum of its security and computing businesses as I detail below, together with an ability to generate strong cash flow from operations, this thesis aims to show that this is a buy-the-dip, as the stock could also gain because of its strong track record of consistently beating earnings.

I start with the diversification trajectory.

Diversification is Progressing Rapidly, but Weakness to Persist in the short-term

Looking at annual figures, the Security and Compute segments grew by 14.5% and 24.4% respectively from FY-2022 to FY-2023 while Delivery declined by 7.6% as highlighted in green below. During this time, from constituting 46% of total sales, Delivery's weight declined to only 30% which shows significant progression in diversifying away from the business. Now, Security and Compute have been growing at double digits in Q1 as mentioned earlier, and are expected to sustain growth throughout this year, while Delivery has accelerated its decline to 11%. Therefore, its weight on overall sales should continue to decline and could weigh only around 25% in FY-2025 according to analysts at Scotia Bank.

Q1 SEC filing (seekingalpha.com)

Looking deeper into the woes of the Delivery segment, this was caused by a large social media customer optimizing costs. Now, since it uses Akamai's CDN (content delivery network), I believe the customer may be TikTok, the video streaming subsidiary of Chinese ByteDance (OTCPK:BDNCE) which has been subject to scrutiny from the U.S. Congress due to the security threat it represents for America. To this end, the company has faced a lot of pressure to split from ByteDance since 2020, implying that if it does not comply, it will be probably banned in the U.S.

Now, for a big video streaming service provider like TikTok with more than 1 billion users scaling down would impact Akamai's traffic revenue significantly. For this matter, according to its management, an impact of $40 million to $60 million is expected due to the social media customer "optimizing their business to reduce costs".

Additionally, the company has seen weakness in the gaming and video verticals and this looks likely to continue as streaming services providers are monetizing their services through ads and cracking down on password sharing, implying lower traffic volumes. Thus $20 million to $30 million of additional revenue shortfalls are expected without forgetting the approximately $40 million of Forex headwinds to impact the top-line outlook for FY-2024 due to the strong dollar. It will also negatively impact non-GAAP EPS by about $0.12.

As a result, both annual revenue and EPS estimates for FY-24 have been lowered by analysts, also contributing to the stock's slide, which could continue because of uncertainty. However, the company is still expected to grow revenues and EPS by 4.72% and 1.79% respectively based on the strength of the Security and Compute segments.

I dive deeper into these two segments.

Strength in Security and Compute

If one takes time to look into the digital transformation secular trend, is built on APIs or application programming interfaces. In this respect, an API is a way for the app sitting for example on someone's phone to interact with applications in a corporate network located miles away. Thus, APIs make sure that employees or customers can access applications and data seamlessly across different IT systems.

However, the fact that this access is done over the internet also makes APIs attractive targets for hackers resulting in the number of related attacks increasing by 30% from 2022 to 2023. This involves fake credentials, account takeover, and breaches just to name a few cybercrimes. For 2024, API-related cyberattacks are likely to increase as Gen AI can help hackers develop more powerful software codes to avert detection.

Looking at protection, there are different ways to provide security with solutions like WAFs or web application firewalls, and secured API gateways without forgetting application delivery controllers. As for Akamai, its API security solution provides clients with full visibility of their infrastructure before the analysis phase to identify threats on a real-time basis.

www.akamai.com

Looking across the industry, tough competition prevails as per Gartner Insights which rates providers based on capability, integration, and support. Thus, while Akamai scores better than Cloudflare (NET), its overall rating is slightly less than the Cequence API protection platform which is highly valued in the way it helps clients combat bot traffic. Thus, by acquiring NoName which has an AI-augmented platform and excels in delivering visibility into API business logic abuse, Akamai aims to strengthen its competitive position to offer its customers better analysis and more vendor integrations.

As such, the acquisition should contribute $20 million for this fiscal year and contribute further momentum in the fast-growing Security segment in a market expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Pursuing further with Compute, its 24.4% growth rate has exceeded the 14.2% CAGR expected for the cloud computing industry showing that in a market dominated by hyperscalers and many other smaller providers, Akamai remains highly competitive. This has been made possible through its unique market positioning achieved by combining its brand name in CDN with edge computing.

Looking deeper, the main sales argument consists of enabling customers, mostly those operating in the video and game verticals to process data closer to the source (or where their customers are located instead of distant metro areas), thereby significantly reducing the time it takes to transmit data to the cloud. This also reduces network usage costs.

Deserves Better Because of Profitability and Cash Generation

Going forward, the Compute strategy is to focus on more lucrative markets, consisting of big media and gaming providers whose cloud spend is over $1 billion. This should increase margins and cash flow generation for a company that is already highly profitable relative to the IT sector as shown below. This in turn means that Akamai has the financial capability to continue to diversify its business away from Delivery through acquisitions while at the same time driving growth in Security and Compute.

seekingalpha.com

As shown above, one outstanding metric is the trailing cash flow from operations which exceeds the sector by over 1,400%.

In this respect, while the shares have gained 21.6% since February 2023, the price-to-CFO (cash flow from operations) per share ratio has come down from 13.8x to 11.96x or by 13%. I believe this represents a discount as the market has not yet fully priced in the increase in cash flow generation. Thus, at the current share price of $94, the stock still represents a buying opportunity, and, adjusting for a 13% upside, I obtain a target of $106.

Data by YCharts

Do not exclude Volatility Risks, but the Upside Is Justified

However, with the elections approaching, expect volatility, especially in case the rhetoric around a TikTok ban gets harsher and comes into the limelight during the presidential debates. Also, with stabilization (or bottoming) yet to be seen in the Delivery business, traffic volume could fall further than expected resulting in a topline miss during the second quarter of 2024's (Q2) financial results to be announced in the second week of August. Noteworthily, such a situation where there was a topline miss did arise in February when fourth-quarter 2023 results were announced and there was around a 10% dip.

Therefore, weakness could persist this year which is the reason why the 13% upside represents a fair target. In this case, investors will note that I have refrained from valuing the company based on the earnings metrics where it is undervalued by at least 20%. To further justify the need for moderation, while it held $1.67 billion of cash in the balance sheet at the end of March, total debt stood at $4.57 billion, which implies that it could have to borrow money to continue growing inorganically in case the double-digit growths in Security and Compute are not sustained.

Ending on an optimistic note, the company expects to gain $3 million to $4 million of traffic revenue related to the Olympic games for this year while the U.S. elections could also give rise to more streaming as was the case in 2016. Therefore, while there is a risk of missing the topline, it can also happen that the opposite happens and there is a beat. For this purpose, with a track record of having beaten annual earnings (both EPS and revenue) estimates by 87.5%, Akamai could produce a positive surprise resulting in the stock surging by 10%, or the percentage by which it has dipped on two previous occasions.