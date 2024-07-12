Merck: Positive Developments, But Watch The Q2 Earnings

Jul. 12, 2024 4:56 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) StockELAN
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Merck's price rise might have stalled in the past quarter, but at least for now, there's potential for some upswing again.
  • Keytruda continues to drive revenue growth, and expansion in its usage along with positive news on other treatments and an acquisition related bump up too, the sales outlook is healthy.
  • Concerns arise, however, regarding the earnings outlook due to the acquisition of Eyebiotech, which can impact non-GAAP EPS and potentially reduce guidance.
  • So far, the acquisition costs aren't enough to materially affect the forward P/E relative to the stock's five-year average, though.

Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the pharmaceuticals stock Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in April, its share price has seen a small decline, after a 20% rise in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024). While the developments

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.61K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News