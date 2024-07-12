tunart

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) operates and franchises restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name, with 172 company-operated restaurants and 323 franchised restaurants at the end of Q1. The company’s quick-service restaurants provide grilled chicken, tacos, burritos, and a wide range of other menu items. The company still currently operates mainly in California, but also in other states, with plans for a nationwide expansion.

From the company’s IPO in 2014, the stock has lost nearly half of its value as operating income has stayed stagnant throughout the past decade despite continued growth investments. El Pollo Loco has now turned more into a franchising-based expansion strategy, paving a way for lower, but more capital light and safer, growth.

Stock Chart From IPO (Seeking Alpha)

El Pollo Loco Has Turned to Franchising Growth

At the time of El Pollo Loco’s IPO, the company relied on both company-operated restaurant growth and franchising growth – from 2016 through to 2018 for example, the company opened 12 net new company-operated restaurants, and 12 net new franchised restaurants. Since, though, the strategy has started to revolve more around franchised restaurant openings - from the end of 2018 into Q1/2024, the company has shrunk company-operated restaurants by 41 into 172 and increased total franchised restaurants by 52 into the current 323. Rather than closing the company-owned restaurants, El Pollo Loco has primarily sold the restaurants to franchisees, generating $18.1 million from the divestitures from 2018 forward.

As company-operated restaurants bring clearly more revenues than franchised locations, total revenue growth has stagnated despite rising system-wide restaurant sales with El Pollo Loco taking a small fraction of the divested restaurants’ top line – the revenue CAGR of 6.8% from 2012 to 2018 has turned into a CAGR of 1.5% from 2018 to Q1/2024.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The total restaurant count still continues to grow as El Pollo Loco continues to have ambitious long-term expansion plans mainly through franchising. For the rest of 2024, two new company-operated restaurant openings and 5-7 new franchised restaurant openings are expected as told in the Q1 report – while the top line won’t likely show significant growth in coming years with a continuation of franchising location growth and company-operated restaurant divestitures, El Pollo Loco’s operations are growing well underneath.

The benefit from franchising is that El Pollo Loco can grow with less intensive capital requirements and with less risks involved, as the franchisee takes on a good share of the total risk. Capital expenditures have decreased from a peak of $37.4 million in 2016 into $21.3 million in 2023 even with the continued restaurant expansion, and the company’s net working capital is negative, both making El Pollo Loco’s franchising growth incredibly capital light.

The Downward Margin Slope Is Likely to Improve

Over the long term, El Pollo Loco’s operating margin has been on a downward trend, as the margin has gone from a high of 14.2% in 2015 into a current trailing 8.2%, but still up from 2022 due to food inflation’s effects on the company’s gross margin in past years.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The turn into franchising should aid margins back up in addition to slowing food inflation – in 2023 for example, the franchise segment generated an EBITDA of $31.8 million at a margin of 45.3%, compared to company-operated restaurants $61.9 million EBITDA with a much smaller margin of 15.5%, as the franchising revenues are more valuable due to the minimal costs involved – mainly, the franchise advertising fees are used for marketing as expenses.

With the franchising-based strategy, I believe that El Pollo Loco’s margins should see some slow upside in the long term. Comparable sales have performed slightly better in franchised restaurants over the long term, also aiding a positive margin trend going forward – for example from 2015 to 2017 with El Pollo Loco’s operating margin declining sharply, company-operated comparable sales experienced significant weakness compared to franchised locations.

The company has also identified several items to improve profitability in the future as told in the Q1 earnings call, providing a path for further elevated margins.

Same-Restaurant Sales Show Recent Strength Despite Weak Industry

El Pollo Loco reported an incredibly strong Q1, as comparable restaurant sales rose by 5.1%. The revenues of $116.2 million beat Wall Street’s estimates by $5.1 million, and the normalized EPS of $0.22 beat estimates by $0.08, both showing strength due to the incredibly well performing sales.

The comparable restaurant sales growth is impressive especially considering the restaurant industry’s current headwinds. For example as I’ve previously written in my article on Dine Brands (DIN), The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) same-restaurant sales grew by 0.6% in the U.S. year-over-year in Q1, Shake Shack’s (SHAK) by 1.6%, Brinker International’s (EAT) by 3.3%, and Denny’s Corporation’s (DENN) declined by -1.3%, Applebee’s by -5.9%, and IHOP’s by -1.7%, all of which underperformed El Pollo Loco by a considerable margin.

The industry is still waiting for a recovery, meanwhile El Pollo Loco has managed to sustain better traffic that has continued into April as told in the Q1 earnings call – the stock jumped 16% in the day following the Q1 report for a good reason, as the better comparable sales ultimately drive much higher profitability and growth.

The Stock’s Valuation Has Upside

I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock, showing upside with a successful continuation of the franchising strategy.

I estimate a revenue CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2033, driven by good franchising growth but slightly lower company-operated restaurants with $1 million in annual proceedings estimated in the model from franchise divestitures made to franchisees.

Due to the increased share in franchised restaurants, and the well-performing comparable restaurant sales, I estimate the EBIT margin to eventually rise into 9.0% from a more conservative 7.7% margin in 2024 due to industry pressures. The company should have quite a good cash flow conversion, aided by the small divestitures and capital-light franchising growth.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put El Pollo Loco’s fair value estimate at $14.94, 35% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock still seems to have upside. While the industry seems to remain more challenging in the short-term, acting as a risk for El Pollo Loco despite a strong Q1, the valuation seems to be attractive.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.87% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, El Pollo Loco had $1.6 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 7.80% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 20%, near the current ratio.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.18% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. The 1.19 beta is Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the restaurant industry. With a liquidity premium of 0.4%, the cost of equity stands at 9.47% and the WACC at 8.87%.

Takeaway

El Pollo Loco has turned into franchising as a growth strategy going forward, providing the company with capital from divestitures, but with lover overall revenue growth. The franchising growth should be capital light, and quite low-risk, making El Pollo Loco’s expansion more attractive although slower for total earnings. The margins should see upside as franchised locations have historically performed better, and provide the company with revenues that have minimal costs associated. The franchising strategy seems undervalued by the market especially with El Pollo Loco’s strong sales in a pressured industry, and as such, I initiate El Pollo Loco at Buy.