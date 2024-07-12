JHVEPhoto

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I reviewed Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF)(TSX:L:CA) back in February. Back then, I issued a ‘hold’ rating on the stock, noting that the company was a best-in-class Canadian grocer with strong growth in both gross margins and earnings per share. While the company traded at a premium to peers, I felt that the company could likely continue expanding margins given growth in pharmacy (a higher margin business that deserves a premium multiple) and expense management related to logistics. Collectively, I felt that organic growth initiatives coupled with good capital allocation in both dividend increases and share buybacks made the company an attractive long-term hold. In this article, I’ll provide an update to my investment thesis and analyze the company’s latest quarter and developments to see if shares are worth buying today.

Business Overview

To recap, Loblaw is the owner of several supermarket stores in Canada. As the largest player in the industry, the company owns the Loblaw, SuperStore, Shoppers, Maxi, and No Frills banners. Each one of them is slightly different to one another, with some being more value-oriented and others being more service and convenience-oriented. For example, Loblaw and SuperStore tend to be massive grocery stores that sell a wide range of products including groceries, electronics, clothing, and household items. They cater to a broad customer base looking for both everyday essentials and specialty items.

With Maxi and No Frills, they tend to be aimed at providing low prices on groceries (hence the ‘no-frills’ approach) so the shopping experience is more basic without many additional services. In Shoppers Drug Mart, the brand and its stores are known for its convenience and pharmacy services. They generally have a wide offering of health and beauty products in addition to pharmaceuticals,

Because of the company’s large size, Loblaw created a financial services segment many years ago, which generates revenues through the PC Mastercard credit card that has no monthly fee or annual fee. While the segment barely makes up 2% of the company’s net sales, the segment exists for the company to create to establish brand loyalty, something that is becoming increasingly important as consumers feel the pinch with respect to inflation and in a period of higher interest rates.

Strong Track Record Of Growth

Long-term shareholders of Loblaw have experienced steady capital appreciation and dividend growth over time. Over the last decade, the company’s shares have performed exceptionally well. Compared to the TSX’s return of 101% over this time period, the company’s shares have delivered a total return of 390%. This equates to an annual return of 17.2%, which is quite good for a low-growth grocer.

This growth also shows up in Loblaw’s financials. Since 2003, the company has delivered CAGRs of 4.4% and 5.1% in revenues and EBITDA, respectively. Over the last decade, the company’s growth rates have ramped up, with growth on the top and bottom line compounding at CAGRs of 6.35 and 8.6%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). As evidenced by the steadily increasing grey line below, Loblaw’s has experienced margin expansion over time, something that hasn’t been done by all Canadian grocers, so this is great to see from a financial standpoint.

Outperformance Relative to Peers

The last time I reviewed Loblaw, I discussed the company’s Q4’23 results and full year outlook. My own personal view for the company was for a 10% increase in EPS in 2024, with an assumption for single-digit growth in same-store sales coupled with gross margin expansion. I also felt that capex would be elevated in the near-term, but growth would accelerate with about 40 stores expected to be added in 2024 and converting another 30 stores to discount (Provigo stores to Maxi).

The latest quarter, Q1’24, highlighted a beat over my expectations for the company. During the quarter, revenues increased 4.5% to $13.6 billion, compared to the 2-4% I was personally expecting. On gross profit (for the retail segment), margins expanded 30bps to 31.6% compared to 31.3% in Q1’23. Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated) clocked in at $1.45 billion, up 4.5% for a 10.9% margin.

Overall, Loblaw’s growth came in above expectations with a beat on both revenue by $125 million and a beat on EPS of 2 cents (with EPS coming in at $1.72) so I’d say this was a pretty strong quarter.

Diving deeper into the results, the company continues to outperform peers on a same-store sales basis. For example, in my recent write-up on Metro (MRU:CA) (another Canadian grocer), I discussed how food segment same-store sales growth was up 0.2%, mostly driven by basket inflation.

When we look at Loblaw’s same-store sales growth, Loblaw’s saw this grow 4%. One of the biggest reasons for this is because of Loblaw’s pharmacy business, where the company’s pharmacy and healthcare services grew same-store sales by 7.3% (4% overall for Drug retail), driven by new prescriptions. Even on a like-for-like basis, when we compare Metro’s food segment same-store sales growth of 0.2% to Loblaw’s 3.4% growth (food retail), it’s clear that Loblaw seems to be outperforming.

So what’s going on here? In my view, what it comes down is the company’s Discount continues to outpace Conventional, although Loblaw is growing tonnage and gaining share in both. When we look at Empire’s (EMP.A:CA) latest results, another Canadian grocer I covered here, conventional seems to be doing poorly relative to discount. For a majority conventional focused grocers like Empire (who prioritizes convenience and service, rather than low prices), it’s likely one of the big reasons why Loblaw continue to do very well. Not to mention that with the pharmacy segment doing well, Loblaw has been faring better in this environment.

In my view, within Conventional, Loblaw has been executing better than peers. For example, the company has embarked on several initiatives to highlight value, such as lowering prices on some key no name products (to the same level found in its Discount banners), highlighting promotions better (including more shelf signage showing the discounts, using round numbers that stick out more) and a "Hit of the Month" campaign that features several items with meaningful price reductions.

To me, this seems to indicate that Loblaw isn’t resting on its laurels and is staying ahead of demand trends by anticipating a shift to more Discount, rather than Conventional. Being the largest grocer and having both offerings allows the company to monitor the entire consumer environment, which allows them to respond accordingly with respect to their loyalty offerings and promotional activities.

Another reason I think the results are underappreciated is that the general merchandise and apparel segment has been weak lately, creating a drag on same store sales growth of approximately 60-80bps. Excluding this impact, Loblaw’s same-store sales growth would have been even more impressive.

Valuation and Wrap Up

There are 10 sell-side analysts who cover Loblaw’s stock. 7 analysts have ‘buy’ ratings on the stock, 2 have ‘hold’ ratings, and 1 has a ‘sell’ rating. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target of $161.90, with a high target of $193.00 and a low target of $129.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies about 2.5% downside, excluding the 1.2% dividend yield. Given the downside from the current price, analysts seem to think that Loblaw is likely overvalued to fairly valued at best.

I’d agree with analysts here. At the current valuation, Loblaw trades at one of the highest valuations out of peers Empire and Metro. While the company is a best-in-class grocer and deserves a premium multiple for navigating recent challenges very well, that valuation gap has widened over time. At 19.0x next year’s earnings, the company trades at a 3.2 turn premium to the peer group average (source: S&P Capital IQ).

The key risks to Loblaw includes competitive dynamics in the grocery industry, and the fact that competitors are likely to become more aggressive on pricing in order to compete with Loblaw. In my view, it may be the case that peers sacrifice some gross margin right now in order to build brand loyalty and go head to head with Loblaw. Other risks include company-specific risks like the investments Loblaw is making in its e-commerce capabilities (which could lead to higher than expected capex) and higher interest rates that could negatively impact securitization (financing) rates in the financial services business. Moreover, with more pharmacy exposure, changes in pharmacy regulations could negatively impact the pharmacy’s segment EBITDA.

Altogether, I think most of these risks are relatively minor and that Loblaw has historically navigated these challenges well. So while I do believe that the company can likely continue to expand margins and generate earnings per share growth even amidst a weakening consumer environment, I would avoid buying the company’s shares for now.

As for my price target, given the strong results, I’m increasing my price target from $120.00 per share to $137.00 per share. This reflects the forward earnings ($8.52 according to Bloomberg) at a 16.0x multiple, which would be the lower end of the company’s historical valuation range. At that price, which implies about 18% downside, I would consider initiating a position. Until then, I rate shares of Loblaw as a ‘hold’ for now.

