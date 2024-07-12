Loblaw: Outlook Remains Strong, But Investors Are Paying A Hefty Price

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
476 Followers

Summary

  • Loblaw has shown strong growth in revenues, EBITDA, and margins over the years, outperforming peers in the Canadian grocery industry.
  • The company's latest quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue and EPS beats, driven by strong same-store sales growth, particularly in the pharmacy business.
  • While the company seems to have navigated recent challenges better than peers, investors are paying a large premium for Loblaw.

A Canadian Superstore building is shown. Calgary, Alberta, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

I reviewed Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF)(TSX:L:CA) back in February. Back then, I issued a ‘hold’ rating on the stock, noting that the company was a best-in-class Canadian grocer

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
476 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LBLCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBLCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBLCF
--
L:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News