I recently published an SA article entitled Screening for the Best SaaS Companies, in which I screened for the best SaaS companies out of a pool of 84 names. The ranking was based on specialized quantitative and qualitative metrics used by venture capitalists. monday.com ("monday") ranked 5th out of the best-rated 10 companies. Frankly, I was surprised by monday's showing, as it's rarely mentioned by the financial media as being a SaaS powerhouse. This article seeks to determine if monday.com should be considered a powerhouse like Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW) etc. I will discuss monday's business profile, its financial performance, total addressable market, valuation and risks.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is a leading provider of work management software such as tasks for specific projects with milestones, priorities, deadlines, status-updates... The company was founded in 2012 in Tel Aviv. I've had specific firsthand experiences working with project management in the "old ways" when companies relied on Excel spreadsheet, emails, meetings and even working one-on-one with everyone involved. monday's solution, while still requiring significant initial work, solves my old problems by using a "low-code no-code" platform for creating customized workflows. monday's customizable templates provide huge functionality. For example, one can create a project (and subsets) with 4 people, each responsible for specific milestones, to be reached by certain dates. (see example below).

All of the data can then be centralized in real-time to a dashboard that allows the project manager to drill-down using a simple mouse-click. The project manager can also create reports to send to upper management. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for monday.com is below - the company is ranked "Leader" along with its two direct competitors.

Industry Size and Growth

So far so good; one can easily see the benefits of monday's services - in fact, it practically sells itself as it's a freemium model. However, I'm not certain what monday.com's exact TAM is given its dependence on project management, so I will give you three sources of data. First there is the top-down broad SaaS industry which includes cloud infrastructure companies, and it is a huge $333Bn in 2023 and growing 13.7% annually. Another way at grappling with monday's TAM is by examining the Low-Code No-Code Application Platform ("Low-Code"), which is$25Bn in 2023 and growing 22.5% annually (chart below). What's more important than the actual TAM size for Low-Code is that it's growing above the broad SaaS industry. (Remember that Low-Code includes several verticals - not just project management.)

Lastly, you can look at IDC's overall "Work platform" TAM (quoted by monday.com in its Annual Report) at $101Bn in 2023 and growing 14% annually. Within that $101Bn, project management software accounts for$6.5Bn. Given the latter's small TAM and monday's somewhat-recent entry into DevOps Tools and CRM (Customer Relationship Management), I suspect that management is worried they're playing in a small "sandbox" with too many competitors. As I mentioned in my previous SA article, the problem with long-duration companies is that they're overly dependent on the liquidity roller-coaster. When times are good, a whole crop of new competitors IPO - in fact, monday's initial public offering occurred during (June 2021) the most liquid market since 2000. The bar-chart below shows the number of IPOs, while the black-line shows the average first day performance. (The entire database can be found here.). Consequently, monday, unlike similar-sized Veeva Systems (VEEV) does not control the project management market and must deal with new competitors such as Asana (ASAN) which IPOed in August 2020, and Smartsheet (SMAR).

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

monday's KPIs such as Magic Number, Payback Period, Gross Profit Margin, FCF and Rule of 40 all rank above-average. For example, monday's Rule of 40 was ranked #2 in my table, as the company is growing rapidly along with strong FCF margins. According to Glassdoor, employee satisfaction is very high and 98% of employees approve of its CEO (the highest amongst 84 peers).

Financial Performance Remains Strong

1Q'24 earnings continued strong (FY guidance was raised) and were highlighted by 34% Y/Y revenue growth, 114% Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) a near industry-leading GPM of 90% and $90MM in FCF (41% margin on revenue). The high Net Dollar Retention was not only positive from an absolute percentage basis but because it stabilized. Typically, NDRs slowly fall over time; however, monday's has risen versus four years ago due to higher prices and newer services as larger enterprises become customers (see below). For comparison, Snowflake's (SNOW) NDR has plunged over the last year.

While the overall count of customers are growing 26% yearly, customers with $50k in annualized revenue grew at a 48% rate to 2,491 in 1Q'24 (see chart below) which should increase cross-selling opportunities. monday saw similar trends with larger customers, but keep in mind that monday's largest customers remain a small proportion of its total customer base.

On the profitability side, GAAP operating margin was a 2% loss, however, this showed a strong improvement from a 14% loss a year earlier. All of the loss was attributed to non-cash Stock-Based-Compensation, which is typical for this type of company.

Business diversity (other than customer numbers) were also high in terms of geographies with North America representing just 53% of total revenues (companies focused on the SMB market tend to have high concentrations in the U.S.) while Europe was 27%.

Growing Plans or Growing Pains?

monday has consistently made the point that its product isn't just for "one-off" project management cases. In fact, as far back as their 2021 IPO, management said they wanted to be the "go-to work platform for business" and they wanted to expand and upsell their product lines into the overall CRM and Development Ops business. I think this is a tall-order - one fraught with execution and business risks (on top of its existing geopolitical risk).

Land & Expand

Traditionally, monday.com has had a Freemium model in which it funnels customers onto the platform. However, as it competes in different verticals, vying for larger customers, it will have to expand its sales-team and ancillary areas. I expect monday will have its "work cut out" going head-to-head with some of the most successful companies in software, including Microsoft, Salesforce (in CRM) and Atlassian (in DevOps). These companies execute well and the latter two are in my Top 10 table. (Notice their high-ranking in Gartner's Magic Quadrant below). Even if monday executes perfectly, key operating metrics could be negatively affected during the transition as sales cycles and bookings become more "lumpy". According to Morningstar (paywall) as of FY'23, 61% of Fortune 500 companies are customers of monday.com, trailing 85% penetration for Smartsheet and 73% for Asana. (Note: Microsoft is always a threat to most SaaS companies.). Hence, monday will have an uphill battle trying to attain the largest customers.

Valuation & Conclusion

Given the above and monday's exposure to small, economically-sensitive customers, I think its valuation multiple should trade below what a company would normally trade-at given its revenue growth. However, shares gained 40% during the TTM period, giving it an EV/forward Revenue multiple of nearly 12x. monday's valuation multiple is literally sitting on Meritech's Regression line of forward Revenue growth vs. EV Multiple (see chart).

While I admire monday.com's success, I do not consider it a SaaS Powerhouse. Consequently, I'm assigning a " Hold" rating until the shares pull-back.