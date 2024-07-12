Wait For The 'Weak-End' Before Buying monday.com

Jul. 12, 2024 5:27 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
574 Followers

Summary

  • monday.com was recently included in my Top 10 SaaS companies list.
  • This project management company has been performing well, both in terms of stock price and financial performance.
  • monday.com’s growth remains high but so does its business risk.
  • monday ranks well in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, but it will be increasingly competing with well-established players.
  • Valuation, while not extremely high, should be considered before purchasing shares.

Project manager working on laptop and updating tasks and milestones progress planning with Gantt chart scheduling interface for company on virtual screen. Business Project Management System.

Galeanu Mihai

Thesis

I recently published an SA article entitled Screening for the Best SaaS Companies, in which I screened for the best SaaS companies out of a pool of 84 names. The ranking was based on specialized quantitative and qualitative

This article was written by

D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
574 Followers
Dom received his MBA in Management and B.S. Finance (Manhattan College) and was credit trained at New York University. Dom received the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation from GARP.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age & SaaS software and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MNDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News