ACES: Renewable Energy Sector Projected To Grow

Thursday's market rally in, well, about everything that had not been keeping up with the Nasdaq 100, had a lot of benefits to investors, even if it doesn't follow through for a while. That's because it gives us a glimpse into some of the market segments and stocks that could be candidates to start climbing out of their respective basements. Case in point: the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES), which I consider to be among the smaller ETFs I refer to as "under-covered." So much of the total ETF market is lumped into a very small percentage of funds. That has become a bigger problem as the years have gone on, despite the number of innovative new ETFs that have come to market. If used prudently, smaller, niche ETFs can be game-changers in an investor's portfolio. I know they have been in mine for a year.

In the case of ACES, it is small relative to a lot of ETFs, but at $218 million in assets and trading a comfortable $3 million in daily volume, it is big and liquid enough for many investors. Its $6.4 billion average market cap implies that it is neither mega cap or small cap, but rather in between. And with a turnover ratio of 38%, ACES is an index fund, but one whose portfolio changes enough to make it feel more like an active ETF. Sum of all of that headline data, and this one is watchlist name for me. And it has done so poorly since its 140% whopper of a gain back in 2020, it is a candidate for a "long term deep contrarian" section of my ETF watchlist I am starting to compile.

I don't know if the bleeding is over here. No one does. However, I do think that for a long-term time frame, and a small portion of an aggressive portfolio, it crosses the bar just enough for me to award a buy rating. That said, I don't own it personally, but that has more to do with not having enough room in my portfolio for every ETF I cover (I own stocks and options and T-bills too!). But just as Fed Chair Jerome Powell once said years ago about another subject, I am "thinking about thinking about" moving into this one. It is all part of my investment process, where everything I do is intended to be carefully managed, one baby step at a time.

Clean Energy: out of favor, but not out of bounds

Sustainability and finding clean energy has been a growing concern for decades. Businesses across the globe have tapped in to many different viable options for consumers. However, overall usage is still relatively low compared to world energy from fossil fuels. As the fight to renewable energy ramps up, investors can only hope the same for clean energy stocks and ETF's.

The performance has been underwhelming from this industry, especially in the last few years. ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), has been no different. The ETF is designed to provide exposure to a diverse set of US and Canadian companies involved in the clean energy sector, including renewables and clean technology. Here is a top-level summary of its 10 biggest holdings, and how the portfolio is classified by sector.

Seeking Alpha

One thing that I find very attractive about the makeup of ACES is that, as opposed to many of its peers, it is not a 1 or 2 sector fund. 4 sectors each comprise more than 10% of assets, and 8 of the 11 S&P sectors are represented. Since I view all investing as a 30-year portfolio manager, when I see an ETF like this, I instantly see an advantage: through this one thematic ETF, I can touch enough sectors to perhaps have it fill the space I'd normally need 2 or even 3 funds to cover.

This more detailed breakdown shows this in more detail. Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) now make up about 15% of ACES assets combined, yet when I view their charts, I see 2 different stories emerging. More on that in a moment.

Detailed holdings view and commentary

YCharts

Beyond those 2 electric vehicle names, no single stock holds over 7% allocation. That said, there are several 4%-5% positions which help this ETF meet one of my most valued criteria: it is concentrated enough to avoid over-diversification. Of the 39 stocks, 11 make up about 60%. That's what I'm looking for, since this single ETF will not occupy more than maybe 10%-15% of my ETF portfolio at any point in time.

Our World In Data

The clean energy industry has an innate advantage in that energy consumption continues to increase at a rapid pace. The chart above shows this massive increase and how energy usage has doubled since just in the last few decades.

Demand for energy is growing across many countries in the world, as people get richer and populations increase. If this increased demand is not offset by improvements in energy efficiency elsewhere, then our global energy consumption will continue to grow year-on-year. Growing energy consumption makes the challenge of transitioning our energy systems away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon sources of energy more difficult: new low-carbon energy has to meet this additional demand and try to displace existing fossil fuels in the energy mix.

As you can see, fossil fuel energy still dominates as the main sources are far and away coal, oil, and natural gas. Clean energy from solar, wind, water and other renewables has so much area to improve and could accelerate further in coming years.

The renewable energy sector is in the midst of rapid growth, projected to increase employment opportunities by 40% through 2030. This expansion is fueled by advancements in technology, and it's creating a rising demand for specialized labor to address the industry's skills gap. It is projected that the industry will add close to 10 million new jobs over the next seven years. Solar energy is leading the growth, expected to generate close to 75% of all new jobs in the renewable space through 2030. With wind power following next looking at contributing roughly 15% of new employment.

Solar Photovoltaics (PV) technology is contributing to rapid growth in this industry for its rapid adoption and significant impact on job creation within the renewable energy sector. Photovoltaics is the conversion of light into electricity. The use of solar power is growing faster than any other type of renewable due to its scalability-from individual consumer installations to large-scale utility projects. This growth is supported by the decrease in costs and improvements in panel efficiency, making solar PV a dominant force in renewable energy expansion.

Valuation overview

At 18x trailing earnings and 1.66x trailing sales, there's some relative value here. I am not one to implicitly trust Wall Street estimates of earnings growth, but if that nearly 19% projected EPS growth over the next 5 years is even close to what results, ACES should rally like a straight flush.

YCharts

Tesla and Rivian: a tale of 2 EVs?

TSLA has helped ACES lift up in recent weeks, with this massive price run, which at least temporarily had a setback on Thursday. However, this has essentially become akin to a meme stock and so in owning any ETF that has a 7% TSLA stake, I have to be "eyes wide open" that this will move the fund's price around a bit. Long-term, this is far less important, I think.

TC2000 (Sungarden Investment Publishing)

And TSLA is still at a decision point, shown by that narrowing set of volatility lines. If TSLA were to truly bust out to the upside, that might make ACES a bit more attractive to me, since it will also be what I call a "chicken" way to ride up the latest love affair with Mr. Musk's stock.

But below, this other large ACES holding (RIVN), similar to the chart of ACES itself (not shown) is showing signs of carving out a long-term bottom.

TC2000 (Sungarden Investment Publishing)

Conclusion

It's no question there have been major advancements toward clean energy usage in the past few decades. This is likely to continue, and many of these holding within ACES have great upside in being industry leaders along the way. Global dependence on fossil fuels still remains high and presents challenges toward renewable energy across all sectors.

ACES makes my watchlist and while I do believe that "ratings" on ETFs and stocks are oversimplified unless a portfolio weighting accompanies it, I will assign a buy rating here based on a 3-5 year time horizon. More importantly, I like the potential to consider ACES for my ETF portfolio if and when the fit is right alongside the rest of what I own.