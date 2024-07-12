Dmitry Vinogradov

Investment Thesis

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) headquartered in San Diego, California, is in the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. The company's clientele includes 1) top global biopharmaceutical companies, 2) emerging biopharmaceutical + life sciences research firms, and 3) vitro diagnostics companies.

The company's products span complex nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during biopharmaceutical production, and tools for detecting protein expression in various species' tissues. It operates through Nucleic Acid Production ("NAP") and Biologics Safety Testing ("BST") segments. Each of these offerings provides critical components that are used for research into potential breakthroughs for complex diseases.

Its flagship product CleanCap is used in R&D + vaccine programs, including in the development of mRNA vaccines. In my last 2x MRVI publications (see the most recent here) the absence of Covid-19 tailwinds was the obvious "no" for not owning the stock. Since we're out of this phase for now, MRVI now needs 1) a thorough forward-looking appraisal of the business and 2) a sense of what it's worth.

Net-net

Business characteristics

Sales + earnings have undergone substantial normalization to pre-2020 ranges (Figure 2). My view is this could be a bottom [see: Appendix 1, Appendix 2] and that a range of $275–$290mm in FY'24 sales is reasonable. Should this occur, we're looking at potential growth to $300mm and $350mm in FY'25 and FY'26 respectively, in line with consensus.

Figure 1.

Company filings, author

As discussed at length in the previous 2x MRVI publications, rolling returns on capital have diminished sharply. From FY'21–'24, on a rolling 12 months basis, the value drivers compressed heavily, leading to a substantial flip in economic value MRVI can possibly create.

I start with the company's value drivers:

From FY'21–'24 ROICs compressed from ~53% to -1.5%, as post-tax margins saw tremendous contraction from the 63s to 1% by FY'23. This was all volume-related and saw capital turns wind down from 0.7x down to 0.2x in the same period. The situation was 1) management had nowhere to redeploy funds, and 2) the magnitude of possible returns diminished along with Covid-19 sales revenues.

Economic earnings [the surplus return above our 12% hurdle rate] down from ~40% to a loss of -13.5%, representing a substantial disadvantage vs. investments of similar risk. Management are not compounding capital (the opposite, actually) and I'm not confident the situation will immediately reverse in the next 1-3 years.

Both these result in a loss of competitive advantage such that there's a negative opportunity cost in holding the stock today when indexed against a 12% hurdle rate, in my view.

Figure 2. Note: post-tax earnings are adjusted for R&D. Expensed R&D is capitalized as an intangible asset + expensed in a straight line over a 7-year useful life (healthcare sector averages).

Company filings, author

Figure 3.

Company filings, author

Q1 FY'24 insights

Q1 sales of $64mm were down a further 19% YoY continuing the FY'21–'24 downtrend. The split was $46mm/$18.2mmm to NAP/BST respectively. NAP sales were -25% YoY with Covid-related demand continuing to fade, but also a lack of repeats from previous GMP customers. Meanwhile, the BST business saw +340bps growth YoY – a very healthy sign – and the company clipped adj. EBITDA margins of ~12%, which is on the low end, but apparently tied to capital spend on its new Flanders facility. CapEx was ~$4mm in Q1 for this against maintenance CapEx (approximated at depreciation) of $12mm. Management projects ~$30–$35mmmm CapEx this year (~1.5% of current market cap). So the company is definitely not in growth mode yet.

Further, management spent ~$13mm of cash on hand for the Flanders buildout – which, by the way, is for two GMP facilities – and ended with ~$562mm in cash vs debt of $532mm. This is a plus because 1) leaves plenty of dry powder if good opportunities come along, and 2) has enough headroom to absorb any sharp duration movements on that debt.

Concerning Flanders, the company describes it best:

Flanders 2 was designed to meet the manufacturing requirements of mRNA-based medicines through all drug development phases... The 32,000-foot facility includes three Grade C manufacturing clean rooms, a dedicated fill suite and an independent buffer prep and staging area. We have on-site quality control, EM monitoring and release testing supporting 1-gram to 100-gram batch sizes. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and help enable the lifesaving medicines our customers are developing.

Consequently, MRVI is now "officially in the market for late-phase cGMP mRNA production", according to the CEO.

Potential catalysts from Q1 earnings:

Management's "return to growth" strategy – this involves 1) bringing new products online, 2) investing in its mRNA business, 3) and, per management, "accelerate the introduction of scientific innovations in ways that support our customers’ rapidly evolving needs". Take what you will of the last point, but the company is bringing new products online at pace [it's done 20 new mRNA launches in TriLink as of Q1 – inc. two catalogue mRNA offerings to penetrate this segment, CleanCap M6 and N1 methyl-pseudouridine, respectively]. Keep an eye on 1) these 2 products and 2) the pace of new additions to the portfolio – I want to see the Flanders facility put to full use when it's online. Management has also leaned up the operating structure by reducing headcount ~100 YoY resulting in +$49K extra revenue per employee. This is an important improvement, even if it is denominator effects. Labour dynamics in this industry are tough as (a) it is mostly academic [the company has 570 FTEs, of which ~25% have "advanced degrees"], (b) the competition to secure this 'talent' is high [huge sums will be paid], and (c) the talent set is hard to come by. If it maintains this pace of sales/employee growth – but with numerator effects [i.e. sales growth] – this is a good sign. Say it holds 570 employees, my numbers [see: Appendix 1] get me to ~$508K/employee (~14% growth from Q1 annualized). Management calls for ~$285mm at the upper end of range and I'm at $275-290mm, so that's fair in my view. It sees ~$250nmm/$70mm in top-end guidance for its NAP and BST businesses respectively. One positive is the projected adj. EBITDA margins of ~23-25%, and this could produce NOPAT of ~$110-$140mm this year in my view, depending on tax + sales growth. This corroborates a period of 'normalization' for the company - vs. continued business contraction.

Figure 5.

MRVI Q1 investor presentation

Figure 6.

MRVI Q1 investor presentation

Valuations unsupportive

The questions are 1) is the market looking beyond the sales/earnings compression, and 2) if so, what's it looking to?

Valuation insights

Multiples are expectedly down from FY'21 highs of 13x EV/IC such that MRVI trades 0.8x book capital (Figure 7)– a discount justified in my view as 1) the negative EPS, and 2) the complete fade in competitive advantage. The bar is high and expectations remain so at ~5x EV/sales.

Presuming (i) a reversion to >1-1.2x EV/IC, and (ii) considering management's CapEx estimates [especially the fact that Q2 FY'24 is est. to be "peak" spend, per management on the Q1 call], the rate of deployment and subsequent earnings to retain is insufficient to compound past MRVI's current market value. If I carry the 1.2x forward on my FY'24–'26E numbers [Appendix 1] this gets me to ~$7.79/share today with <5% CAGR to FY'26E. This supports a hold.

To see rapid thrust from the $7s, it MRVI needs to (i) grow NOPAT +15%, or (ii) multiples need to expand ~75% (Figure 9), calling for ~1.5x EV/iC. I'm not confident it can justify this.

Figure 7.

Author

Figure 8.

Author

Figure 9.

Author

Risks

Upside risks to the thesis are 1) >25% sales growth in FY'24, surprising to the upside, 2) multiple expansion >15%, expanding my valuation estimate, and 3) rates coming off proving a tailwind to broad equity valuations. Investors must understand these risks in full.

In short

MRVI is in a show-us stage and in my view requires 1) rapid margin growth, 2) capital turnover back above 0.5x and 3) continued revenue per employee upsides to change the case. My view is management's rate of capital deployment + return is insufficient to produce sufficient cash flows to fund growth. Instead, this will come from the balance sheet, meaning more capital injected at negative or single-digit returns. My view is MRIV is worth ~$7-$8 today, sporting a hold.

Appendix 1.

Author's estimates

Appendix 2. Value driver assumptions for F'24-'26E projections