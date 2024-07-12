J Studios

Following the collapse of multiple regional banks in 2023, most regional banks in the ETF (KRE) saw a moderate recovery, followed by prolonged stagnation this year. Those who follow my work may know that I doubt most smaller banks will recover fully. As I discussed in May, I believe that we may see more rapid declines in regional bank excess liquidity this month and in August. However, that issue may be mitigated by stability in excess liquidity indicators.

Of course, others, such as New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB), remain deep in the doldrums. NYCB fared comparatively well in 2023, given its less extreme exposure to long-term fixed-income securities than many of its peers. However, its commercial real estate loans and others have proven problematic, culminating in a considerable impairment charge that led to the stock crashing. There were brief concerns that this would lead to a cascade decline among CRE-exposed banks, but its prospects calmed after a $1B investment from former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's firm.

Analyst and investor outlooks on the bank are very divided. On the one hand, it remains highly exposed to mortgage and CRE risks. On the other, its valuation is very low, with a price-to-tangible book of just 0.48X. The company is expected to lose money overall in 2024, but its two-year ahead forward earnings yield is 13.8% or a "P/E" of ~7.25X. See below:

Data by YCharts

No doubt, NYCB remains highly discounted today, but that may depend on how we calculate its loans' fair value or risk. Further, I believe NYCB may be highly exposed to systemic liquidity risks because its deposits are declining. Overall, it appears that NYCB could see a decent upside in the case of sustaining economic stability (even continued economic stagnation) but could collapse under more than one hardly controllable circumstance.

A Closer Look At NYCB's Risks and Valuation

NYCB's most alluring figure is its low price-to-book ratio. On the surface, it may seem that the bank may have up to 100% upside if its price were to rise back to its tangible book value. That said, tangible book value is based on its balance sheet, which does not account for unrealized losses. We can easily account for unrealized losses on its securities assets, but that can be difficult to determine for less liquid assets such as CRE loans.

As of the end of March (10-Q pg. 45), the company's securities (such as Treasury bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and CMO's) gross value was listed at $10.24B, but its fair value was $9.35B, giving a $890M unrealized loss. As is the case for most banks, these unrealized losses are highly concentrated in long-term mortgage-backed securities that were likely minted when mortgage rates were closer to 3%. The 30-year average mortgage rate is now around 6.9%, so these assets have been devalued.

Significantly, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts should not necessarily improve the value of these because their maturity lengths are very long. However, if these securities are held to maturity, their value will recover. That said, I would not assume that they will necessarily be held for 15-30 years, particularly if the bank ever needs to raise liquidity. That was the issue most of the recently failed banks faced. Popular ratios like CET1 and book values fail to account for this problem.

Still, unlike most banks, NYCB has no massive issue with unrealized securities losses. To account for them, we can deduct $890M from its tangible book to an adjusted figure of ~$5.32B. From that standpoint, its "adjusted" price-to-book ratio is closer to 0.56X, which is still low.

The more significant issue is not in its securities but in its loans, which account for a considerable $84B. The bank has long since had a comparatively high loan-to-deposit ratio of 107%. That ratio has risen as customers have pulled money out of the bank, causing notable deposit outflows last quarter. That is a significant liquidity issue given its high loan-to-deposit ratio and the rapid increase in its allowance for loan losses to gross loans. See below:

Data by YCharts

At the end of last quarter, $36.8B of its loans were multi-family mortgage loans, $10.3B were CRE, and $26.1B were commercial and industrial loans. Most multi-family property loans are centered in New York City (51%), making it highly exposed to that market. The same is true for its CRE loans (office, retail, industrial, etc), of which $3.1B are specifically NYC office loans.

The "fair value" of its loan portfolio is challenging to determine. One risk is devaluation from the rise in interest rates. As stated in its report, most of its property loans have maturities in the five to ten-year range, with fixed rates during the initial five years of that term (see 10-Q pg. 15 "The terms of more than half of our CRE loans primarily feature a fixed interest rate for the first five years of the loan that is generally based on intermediate-term interest rates plus a spread").

The weighted average net yield on all of its loans was ~5.7%, which is slightly low by today's standards. This indicates that most of its portfolio is still in the fixed-rate period.

In my view, the primary issue with this is not that fixed-rate loans have devalued as rates have risen. That is a potential slight negative adjustment to the loan's fair value, which may further exacerbate its small equity position. However, the more significant issue I see is the risk of default once those loans are adjusted to today's interest rates, which should account for a spread that is 5% higher, given the sharp increase in the SOFR over the past two years.

We cannot determine this risk precisely because the bank does not publish all relevant data. However, many of its debtors will likely see interest costs rise significantly (potentially double) over the coming year or two when that fixed-rate period ends. Hence, its loan losses are liable to rise accordingly as more fall into default. On the other hand, NYCB may see a nice improvement to its NIM as those loans see their rates increase if the borrowers can make the payments. In my view, that is somewhat unlikely, given most property borrowers in New York likely purchased at capitalization rates near or below 5%. I do not think rents rise quickly enough to make that cash flow positive if interest costs rise significantly.

This risk impacts both its multi-family and CRE loans, but is most excellent for its CRE office loans. Most expect apartment rents to continue to increase, particularly in the New York City era, alleviating risks to its multi-family loans. Evidence shows that rents could be slipping in parts of NYC, but the city's apartment vacancy rate remains very low.

However, office vacancies are very high and are still rising nationally, now at a staggering 20%. While some hoped this issue would fade as more companies ended work-from-home policies, that is not so, as the vacancy rate is more related to lease expirations. NYC's office vacancies seem to follow national trends. Around 60% of NYC office workers are back at their offices, just 73% of the pre-pandemic level (~83%), potentially implying the vacancy rate will continue to rise. Further, as leases expire, I expect some companies may reconsider WFH to save. In my view, the push to bring workers back to the office may be related to some companies not wanting to waste a lease they cannot cancel.

NYCB's manager briefly mentioned the impact of loan repricing in the last investor call, stating:

obviously, as the industry is confronted with the rapid rise in interest rates a lot of the loans that were fixed rates that had either three, five or seven interest rate resets a number of those are starting to come forward now and will go through a repricing process. And so that will benefit obviously net interest income and NIM.

According to its investor presentation, this projection in its interest income outlook rises from $2.4B this year to around $3.15B by 2026. This year, its provision for loan losses was around $750M, but ~$150M for 2026. In my view, this is somewhat unrealistic, as it should be the case that its loan losses will rise due to loan repricing. This may be even more accurate if office vacancies increase in the coming years, assuming more companies will opt to end unused office leases.

Lastly, the company is very exposed to general economic risks. As I've detailed in a few recent articles, I am increasingly of the view that the US is in the first phase of a traditional recession that sees a rise in unemployment and reduced consumer spending. In the short term, that should lead to lower Fed interest rates, which could mitigate some risks in its CRE portfolio while lowering its NIM potential. That said, I expect the recession would result in far more general losses, potentially spreading to its ample business lending. Further, even if the Fed cuts rates, that will not end the vacancy issue in CRE and should make it worse.

Although we're seeing NYCB rise on rate-cut hopes, I think investors may be overlooking that rate-cut hopes are rising because the economic outlook is deteriorating. So, this may be a short-term positive signal for NYCB. Still, given its very high leverage ratio, I doubt NYCB's equity will remain afloat in the event of a significant and extended US recession.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bearish on NYCB because its exposure to economic risk appears exceptionally high. Its loan portfolio is over $84B (total assets of $115B), and its unrealized loss-adjusted tangible equity is around $5.3B. Its allowance for loan losses is already $1.2B during "good" economic circumstances. Thus, if we see actual deterioration in financial circumstances, leading to more companies and people falling into default, I think there is a very high chance that NYCB will not have sufficient liquidity to remain solvent.

Yes, NYCB has significant upside potential if the economy surprises and booms. Under ideal circumstances, where the Fed cuts rates without a recession and the economy re-enters periods of solid growth, the stock could rise significantly as its price returns toward its book value. However, I believe such is wishful thinking when we consider the data (and sentiment) surrounding economic circumstances today.

I do not believe that Steve Mnuchin et al.'s willingness to invest in the bank is a sign that it will recover. One, this capital infusion diluted NYCB while its price-to-book was low, which is not great for shareholder value. In my experience, discount buyers will be far rarer if the economy falters with lower market liquidity. Further, as some have suggested, I do not think its impending reverse-stock split should benefit or harm it. Historically, stock split decisions do not have a significant impact on performance.

Finally, I would not short NYCB because it is too volatile and could rise significantly if its earnings and balance sheet prospects improve. To me, that is very unlikely, given my economic outlook. However, suppose the Federal Reserve is quick to cut rates and pursue QE (which I doubt will occur too quickly). In that case, there may be a 2021-like scenario where the economy is again flooded with excess monetary stimulus that abnormally aids corporate profits (particularly banking). I doubt they will pursue QE quickly due to the inflation issues created by their last endeavor at QE, but the Fed is also not necessarily known for learning from its mistakes.