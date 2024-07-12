Leonard Mc Lane

Introduction

I have analyzed quite a few dividend-focused funds and strategies, and most build a portfolio of high-yielding stocks and/or in combination with growing dividend payouts. The primary objective is to reduce volatility and invest in high-quality companies that for the most part are in a more mature phase of their existence. Capital returns, comprised of dividends and stock buybacks, are prevalent when a company is generating more cash flow than it can re-invest in further growth and thus a dividend portfolio normally has lower growth rates. The main danger, in my view, is when a dividend yield strategy buys into commodity stocks, such as the oil & gas sector, where commodity price swings can cause more volatility in the fund than expected. This leads me to the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) which has a "different" portfolio construction that includes low-divided yield tech stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA).

Performance

I compared FDVV´s total return (price plus dividends) vs the S&P 500 (SPX) and several large dividend strategy ETFs. The results were mixed, with FDVV underperforming the market by a wide margin but beating most of the peer group. As I have mentioned in past dividend ETF articles, few if any beat the SPX which calls into question the dividend focus as an investment strategy. Warren Buffett likes dividend income from his holdings but Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has never paid dividends and instead re-invests in other ideas and at times buys back shares.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Portfolio Holdings & Upside Potential

Using consensus price targets for 70% of AUM or 40 of 103 holdings, I calculated the weighted upside potential of 5.7% to YE24 plus a 2% dividend yield for a total return of 7.7%. A review of the holdings highlights the eclectic composition of the portfolio, with a mix of tech names and traditional defensive or low-growth stocks. The combination has worked well vs more pure dividend strategies. However, one could argue that simply owning the SP500 would provide similar or better returns.

Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

How Did Low Dividend Tech Qualify

Most investors are aware that this ETF holds over 24% of AUM in tech stocks that have less than 1% dividend yields, which is different from most dividend-focused strategies. This portfolio composition is due to the index that Fidelity created for the ETF, which allows for inclusion of sectors and companies that have high dividend growth rates. In the following table, which uses consensus data, I calculated that DPS (Dividend Per Share) growth of Nvidia in 2024 is 50% while Microsoft (MSFT) and Broadcom (AVGO) are over 16%. This DPS growth, when combined with market cap, winds up taking a large space in the ETF. Another example of the dividend growth factor can be seen in Targa Resources (TRGP) with a US$29bn market cap but a 50% dividend increase that gives it a 1.6% weight.

The main doubt I have is if this methodology can sustainably select stocks for above-market gains. In 2025, consensus believes that the 3 top holdings will post 4% or less dividend growth, which should result in a downgrade in portfolio weight.

Consensus Dividend Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Fidelity

2025 Perspectives

In an attempt to estimate the ETF's upside potential for 2025, I used consensus estimates to derive price targets and dividend yield. The YE25 price target is based on a PEG ratio (PE to EPS Growth) implied by the YE24 valuation applied to the 2025 EPS growth. The result is an estimated total return of 10% from the 2024 price target, which aligns with the long-term growth of the S&P500. However, it is unclear whether the ETF's portfolio selection methodology can generate alpha.

YE25 Upside Estimate (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the FDVV a sell. It's important to note that I rate most ETFs vs their capacity to beat the S&P 500 on a consistent basis, which the FDVV has not done. At the same time, I don't believe that a 2% dividend yield can be considered attractive for investors seeking current income with low volatility. I prefer the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) for capital gains and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) for dividend income.