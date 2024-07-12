June CPI Marks Progress Along The Last Mile To Inflation Target

  • Federal Reserve policymakers closely watch core inflation data for signs of cooling, and June offered a second straight month of surprisingly low readings in the core CPI.
  • Looking at the overall CPI data and trends, we don’t believe June’s 0.06% core pace is likely to be the new average monthly pace going forward.
  • The June inflation data reinforced our view that macro factors could foster a steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve.

A second straight month of encouraging U.S. core CPI data supports an initial Federal Reserve rate cut as early as September.

Federal Reserve policymakers closely watch core inflation data for signs of cooling, and June offered a second straight month

