Dmitry_Chulov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) [TSX:FM] has faced a wild ride over the past year. A leading mining company with operations spanning Zambia, Australia, and Panama, it manages one of the largest copper mines in the world, Cobre Panama. Last July the shares reached a near-term high of $29.79. However, mining at Cobre Panama was suspended due to protests and the Panama Supreme Court ruling First Quantum's contract to operate the mine was unconstitutional, causing the share price to plunge to $6.92. Although the shares have partially recovered to $13.25 a share, mining at this key asset remains halted. With the election of a new president in Panama, rising copper prices, and ongoing expansion at other mines, is First Quantum Minerals a buy at today's price?

Data by YCharts

First Quantum Minerals Overview

First Quantum Minerals is a leading global mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 1983, it has grown into one of the world's largest copper producers, with significant operations in Zambia, Australia, and Panama. First Quantum's diversified asset portfolio includes flagship mines such as Trident and Kansanshi in Zambia, and major development projects like Taca Taca in Argentina. Its largest mine was the La Cobre mine in Panama, although production there is currently suspended. First Quantum specializes in the production of copper, which makes up 90% of its revenues, with smaller contributions from nickel and gold. It continues to expand its production capacity and reserves, positioning itself as a key player in the global mining sector in the future.

The Cobre Panama Mine

First Quantum Minerals' Cobre Panama mine, a major copper mine, amongst the largest ten in the world, contributes over a third of First Quantum's revenues and an even larger share of its profits. It did, at least, until mining was suspended.

The mine's history dates back to 1997 when a mining concession contract was signed with the government of Panama, bestowed in national law. First Quantum took over the company with the concession in 2013, with the mine taking a further six years to construct, opening in 2019. The legality of the contract being enshrined in national law has always been disputed, with the high court ruling in 2018 that the law used to grant First Quantum a license was unconstitutional. Despite this, First Quantum continued investing with assurances from the government stating its support. The mine opened in 2019 with production under the original 1997 contract and all was well until the courts upheld their previous ruling. A new contract was agreed in March 2023 with significant hikes in royalties to a minimum of $375 million a year. The new contract was approved by the national assembly in late October 2023.

All was not well though with large-scale protests launched against the new contract. With hundreds of people arrested and access to the mine blocked, the government promised a referendum on the deal details, but the courts ruled there were no grounds to do so. The final blow was dealt when Panama's Supreme Court ruled the new mining contract was unconstitutional and ordered the closure of the mine. Since then, mining has been suspended and placed in a state of preservation and safe management.

In response to this closure, First Quantum has launched arbitration claims against Panama, seeking $20 billion in compensation at the International Court of Arbitration. Like most cases of this type, this route could drag out for years if no agreement is reached between parties. Even if the ruling goes in First Quantum's favor, the question is whether Panama would pay out.

One small glimmer of hope is the recent inauguration of Jose Raul Mulino as Panama's new president. Although he has not said he will renegotiate the contract, he has pledged to revive Panama's economy and recently launched an environmental audit of the mine. With Cobre Panama mine representing 5% of Panama's GDP, this would result in a needed boost, but would it be First Quantum operating it or a nationalized entity? Panama's trade minister has also made clear the government would bar First Quantum from extracting copper even to finance the mine's shutdown, making the outlook for the mine uncertain.

Overall, the outlook for the Cobre Pacific mine is still incredibly uncertain and hinges on multiple factors, including the results of the environmental audit, ongoing negotiations with the government, and the arbitration process. The mine's closure has had a large negative impact on Panama's GDP and with a new president in office, the outlook looks slightly improved. However, whatever happens will take a prolonged period to resolve and also depend on how the public of Panama react. The public of Panama appeared firmly against the mine when the new contract was signed, but this may change.

Other Mines and Copper Outlook

With much of the focus on the Cobre Panama mine, it is important to remember that First Quantum also operates additional mines in other jurisdictions. These include the Kansanshi mine in Zambia, which produces around 150,000 tonnes of copper per year, and the Trident mine, also in Zambia, where production is around 240,000 tonnes of copper per year. Additionally, the company runs the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia. Beyond these, First Quantum has several smaller mines and is developing several other projects, such as the Taca Taca mine in Argentina and the La Granja mine in Peru. Production is not just set to grow from new mines, but also from expansions of existing mines. The Kansanshi mine, for example, is currently undergoing an expansion expected to boost production by over 100,000 tonnes annually and extend the mine life.

Given First Quantum's reliance on the mining of copper, it is important to make clear why I am bullish on the copper price heading into the future. With copper having fantastic electrical conduction properties, it is the metal of choice for electrification. I covered this soaring demand in more detail in my previous article on the COPX ETF (COPX) where I discussed how the energy transition is a key driver of copper demand:

Electric vehicles are predicted to use 2-3 times as much copper as their traditional counterparts. In power generation, for solar seven times as much copper is needed to produce the same power as traditional power generation. For wind power that figure is seven times as much.

S&P Global forecasts demand for copper could double by 2035. However, with new mines harder to approve due to environmental regulations and growing opposition to new projects, new supply is limited. This leads to a supply-demand imbalance, pushing up the copper price. Analysts suggest that copper prices will need to rise 20% above recent highs to stimulate greater investment in new mines.

Even with the issues at the Cobre Panama mine, the combination of the other operational mines, expansion projects, potential new mines, and a bullish outlook for the copper price, suggest First Quantum has a robust asset base. The combination of these elements means that First Quantum, even without the Cobre Panama mine, is still a major copper producer.

First Quantum Q1 Financial Results

On April 24th First Quantum released its results for Q1 2024. Overall revenues came in at $1.04 billion, beating by $125.9 million, and down 15% quarter-over-quarter, but excluding Cobre Panama, up 11%. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.20, beating expectations by $0.03. Copper production came in at 100,605 tonnes, down 37% from the previous quarter due to the Cobre Panama mine closure, but excluding Cobre Panama, production was up 1%.

(First Quantum Minerals Q1 Earnings Report)

The above image highlights the importance of the Cobre Panama mine to First Quantum. It generated over a third of revenues and almost 80% of operating profits in Q1 2023. With the production halt, this fell to zero revenue and a $90 million operating loss. With the mine in a state of preservation and safe management (P&SM), this resulted in costs of $63 million in the quarter. As the workforce is reduced, the P&SM costs should fall to around $15 to $20 million per month.

Despite the Cobre Panama mine suspension, First Quantum still posted a small operating profit in the first quarter, driven by higher production and revenues at the Trident mine, and falling cost of sales as a percentage of revenues. The exception to these trends is the Ravensthorpe mine, which experiences a decline in the Nickel price and higher operational expenses. In response, the Ravensthorpe mine has now been idled for at least two years, but processing of nickel stockpiles will continue. This should reduce operating costs at this mine while idled, helping conserve cash.

Average copper price was down slightly in the quarter against the previous year, explaining the revenue drop seen at the Kansanshi mine. At the Trident mine, copper production was 72% higher compared to Q1 2023 resulting in increased revenue. Although copper prices recently surged and reached new highs, most of these gains occurred at the end of Q1 and during the beginning of Q2. Therefore, any financial benefits from these higher prices will not be present until the second quarter results.

With the Cobre Panama mine's production suspended, it appeared that First Quantum would be facing major debt issues, with net debt rising almost $800 million in the fourth quarter. With debt rising, and a fall in EBITDA, this began looking problematic for the company with Fitch downgrading their credit rating. To combat the state of the finances, First Quantum announced a $500 million prepayment agreement with Jiangxi Copper for 50,000 tonnes of copper anode a year for the next three years. The company also undertook an equity raise of almost $1.1 billion, diluting existing shareholders but providing much needed cash. Combined these actions pushed net-debt down to $5.3 billion in the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Q1 Results Presentation

To further support the company over the next few years, the company reorganized its debt, issuing a senior note of $1.6 billion for 2029 and paying off short-term maturities. This ensures no senior notes are now due until October 2027.

First Quantum Minerals Q1 Earnings Report

Overall, with significant challenges facing the company, First Quantum's management have worked to place the company on a more solid financial footing. The balance sheet has been significantly bolstered by bringing in more liquidity through the prepayment with Jiangxi Copper, an equity raise, and repaying and pushing out debt maturities so no senior notes are due until 2027. These measures should enable First Quantum to continue mining and fund expansions to its currently operating mines.

Q2 Outlook

First Quantum is set to report its Q2 2024 results on the 23rd of July. Current expectations are for revenue of $1.05 billion, a decline of 37% year-on-year, and only a slight increase from Q1. However, with the higher copper prices observed in the quarter, I anticipate that revenue will come in higher than this consensus estimate. Earnings per share is projected to come in at -$0.05 a share, an improvement on Q1 as the copper price has risen and First Quantum's focuses on reducing operating costs. Given these factors, it wouldn't surprise me if First Quantum beats on both revenues and earnings per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Stock Valuation

Placing a value on a copper miner is hard given the earnings dependence on the copper price. As such, I believe the fairest way is to compare First Quantum Minerals to other copper miners. Given varying levels of debt and cash, a direct comparison of price to earnings will not suffice, and I instead use an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple.

To derive an appropriate EV/EBITDA multiple, I averaged the multiple of other miners which derive a significant proportion of their revenues and profits from copper mining. The companies used were Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCPK:LUNMF), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Antofagasta plc (OTC:ANFGF), Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO), and KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCPK:KGHPF). Taking an average of their EV/EBITDA multiples gives an average multiple of 12.85.

Comparison table created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

To get to a value for First Quantum, I initially calculated a value excluding the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum makes this easier by providing a group EBITDA excluding the Cobre Panama mine.

First Quantum Minerals Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Over the past four quarters, excluding the Cobre Panama mine, the company has generated EBITDA of $973 million. Applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.85 as discussed above gives an enterprise value of $12.5 billion. With $772 million of cash and $5.988 billion in total debt, this implies a market cap of $7.3 billion for all non-Cobre Panama assets. With 826.7 million shares outstanding, this is equivalent to $8.83 per share.

With a current market cap of $11.12 billion, and all cash and debt already taken into account previously, this implies a value of $3.82 billion for the Cobre Panama mine operations.

With the Cobre Panama mine generating over $1.4 billion in EBITDA in 2023 alone, even with the impact of the mine closure in the fourth quarter, when fully operational its value is significantly above $3.82 billion. The question is whether First Quantum will be able to resume operations there.

Even if the mine does not become operational again, the potential for compensation from Panama should exceed the $3.82 billion value I predict the market is currently giving this asset. Although current arbitration is for $20 billion, even a significantly reduced figure would likely surpass this valuation.

If the mine is permanently shut down or nationalized, not all is lost. First Quantum owns significant assets at the mine, far exceeding liabilities associated with the mine. Much of this is in the form of property, plant, and equipment, which, although facing a reduction in asset value, could potentially be sold on to other operators. Based on the information in the earnings report, net assets at the mine far exceed liabilities and are significantly higher than the $3.82 billion value I believe the market is currently giving this mine.

First Quantum Minerals Q1 2024 Earnings Report

Overall, while the situation is risky and full of uncertainty, the risk-reward balance points towards the upside, especially considering the potential recovery and compensation scenarios for the Cobre Panama mine. Combined with my bullish view of copper prices and expansion at operational mines, I believe the shares are a buy for the adventurous investor.

Risks

When it comes to First Quantum, there are two big risks I believe it is important to consider: the outcome of the Cobre Panama mine and the price of copper.

With so much focus on the Cobre Panama mine, any changes with regard to operations there will have a significant impact on the share price. Tentative signs that mining activity could start up again in the future, following the launch of an environmental audit, led to the shares jumping 6%. Any news is expected to have a significant impact on the share price, both up and down. Currently, I believe the market is pricing in production restarting at some point, or some form of compensation due to the suspension. If this does not occur, the shares could be in for another sharp fall.

Given First Quantum Minerals is primarily a copper miner and as such its revenues and earnings are greatly impacted by the price of oil. Although I am bullish on the copper price in the longer term, and copper recently reaching a record high, industrial demand and macroeconomic factors can drive prices in the short term. Since reaching the record high, prices have fallen back following weak demand from China with a weakening property sector and weak manufacturing activity. While the long-term outlook remains positive due to ongoing electrification, short-term factors can influence the copper price and First Quantum's earnings.

Conclusion

Despite the uncertainties about the Cobre Panama mine, First Quantum Minerals presents an investment opportunity. The company's diverse portfolio of operational mines, ongoing expansion projects, and positive outlook for copper prices position the company on a solid footing. The market seems to be giving the Cobre Panama mine an exceptionally low value. While the situation is risky and full of uncertainty, the risk-reward balance points towards the upside, especially considering the potential recovery and compensation scenarios for the Cobre Panama mine. I believe the shares are a buy for the adventurous investor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.