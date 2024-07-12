xeni4ka

Company Background/History

Investors like Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) because of its exposure to the lithium business. EVs account for 70% of lithium demand, and many consulting firms project 20%+ annualized EV growth over the next decade, so many believe the price of lithium will increase.

There are other reasons to like SQM. SQM has the best lithium brines in the world because they have high lithium concentrations. Additionally, SQM is one of the lowest-cost lithium producers in the world because they extract lithium through evaporation. It’s cheaper to get lithium from evaporation (brines) than from drilling rocks (the other method to extract lithium).

Investors also like SQM’s depressed valuation relative to peak levels. However, I believe investors are ignoring the SQM-Codelco deal, which will cause SQM to lose half its lithium business after 2030.

SQM has a history of trading with the price of lithium. I believe this pattern should break because the current Codelco deal is disastrous for SQM shareholders.

Codelco/SQM Lease Agreement

Background

Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric, announced plans to nationalize lithium in April 2023. SQM’s current lease to mine lithium in the Salar De Atacama expires in 2030, so SQM’s executives have been working hard to negotiate a continuation of the lease. Otherwise, another company could compete for the lease later on.

The current SQM-Codelco partnership was confirmed on May 31st. The most significant aspects of the agreement are that 1) SQM loses half of its lithium business after 2031, and 2) Codelco oversees management of the business after 2031.

Chile’s History

Chile has historically been a good country for business. Salvador Allende, who served from 1970-1973, was the worst Chilean president in recent history. He was a socialist who encouraged state takeovers of large firms, created public jobs, and increased wages. State firms were inefficient and lost money under his leadership (I think similar things could happen to SQM’s lithium business after 2030).

Pinochet turned Chile around after he overthrew Allende in 1973 with the help of the CIA. He hired free-market technocrats, privatized everything, and legitimatized entrepreneurship. Chile then had a series of centrist presidents following Pinochet’s presidency.

There has recently been a left wave in Latin America. Leaders on the left have promised to eliminate social and economic inequality by raising taxes and increasing the size of the state. Chile recently elected Gabriel Boric, a far-left politician.

Despite Boric being elected, Chile has been viewed as a relatively good place to do business. Chile ranks 59th out of all countries in the ease of doing business rankings. Additionally, Chile has ranked favorably relative to its Latin American peers in the resource nationalization index. Chile recently placed 70th in the resource nationalization index, whereas Mexico and Argentina placed 3rd and 7th, respectively (with lower numbers being worse).

My view is that the market is mispricing SQM because investors argue the agreement creates certainty. However, nobody should've wanted the deal in the first place.

Nationalization: What's Certain and Uncertain

After 2031, SQM essentially loses half its business for nothing in return. I have a difficult time understanding why shareholders are okay with this.

It’s also possible that Chile will elect another far-left president who will nationalize 100% of SQM’s lithium. Complete nationalization is possible because Bolivia and Mexico recently nationalized their lithium industries. Or even worse, Chile could elect a leader like Salvador Allende, who encourages state takeovers of large firms.

Government Control Makes SQM’s Half of the Business Less Valuable

Primary Concerns

Codelco will oversee the general management of SQM after 2030. Shareholder value gets destroyed when the government runs a business:

Government-run firms pay more in taxes (management wants to avoid paying taxes, but the government wants more tax revenue) Wages increase Incentives change, causing firms to become more inefficient

Capital Intensive DLE Conversions

SQM and Codelco are in discussions with Chile’s indigenous communities. The indigenous communities are pushing hard to preserve the natural environment, so SQM is being pressured to change its lithium extraction process.

The current lithium extraction method (evaporation) uses enormous amounts of water and allegedly ruins the natural environment. As a result, part of the SQM-Codelco deal requires SQM to implement “technological changes.”

The “technological changes” refer to SQM switching its extraction technique from evaporation to direct lithium extraction (DLE). Direct lithium extraction involves reinjecting brine back into the ground to preserve water, but transitioning from evaporation (which is very cheap) to DLE will be very expensive.

The Agreement Will Probably Go Through

Tianqi, a Chinese firm that owns 22% of SQM, has been trying to prevent the agreement from going through. Tianqi is worried about dividend dilution and SQM losing control after 2030. Some believe that Tianqi wanted to eventually run SQM’s lithium business by buying control. However, the Chilean regulator ruled that the deal doesn’t require shareholder approval, so it looks like it’ll go through. Tianqi’s pushback also supports the argument that the agreement destroys shareholder value.

Someone Else Might Get the Lease

If someone else gets the lease, I estimate that SQM is worth $10-$15/share less (assuming normalized lithium prices are $10,000-$20,000/metric ton). This risk is low because Chilean business culture is very connection-oriented. SQM has strong ties with the government—they were previously fined for illegally financing political parties—so I believe they’ll win the lease.

Investment

The capital cycle goes as follows:

ROIC/ROE is high in an industry Companies chase high returns by investing (CapEx) in the industry Returns are driven down by competition The industry consolidates and becomes more concentrated, increasing ROIC/ROE The cycle repeats

I believe we’re in the unfavorable part of the capital cycle because CapEx was extremely elevated during peak lithium prices. The market hasn’t felt the full impact of increased capacity because of time lags between initial CapEx and lithium extraction. Additionally, the largest players in the lithium industry continue to invest aggressively. Analysts estimate that CapEx as a % of D&A will be 200%+ for the largest lithium companies over the next five years. Behavior like this should drive returns down – especially if EV demand is lower than expected. Multiple other data points indicate growing lithium supply growth:

Production is expected to rise sixfold by 2030 in Argentina EV growth was 22% in 2024 (overall lithium demand grew 20%), whereas global lithium supply is expected to grow 30% in 2024 (supply is already outpacing demand growth!) Supply is expected to grow from 634,000 metric tons of lithium in 2022 to 2.1 million metric tons in 2030

New Battery Technology

Sodium-ion batteries are getting a lot of attention right now. In particular, Northvolt recently built a sodium-ion battery that contains no lithium, cobalt, or nickel. Sodium-ion batteries have lower energy densities than lithium batteries but work better in extreme temperatures. It would be catastrophic for the lithium market if another technological breakthrough makes sodium batteries more competitive with lithium batteries because sodium is far more abundant than lithium.

Sodium-ion batteries have lower energy densities, but some believe they’ll be used in low-range/budget-spec EVs. The odds of sodium-ion batteries completely disrupting lithium-ion batteries are low, in my opinion, but I believe the risk from sodium-ion batteries is still worth considering.

Slower than Expected EV Transition

I mentioned earlier that EV batteries account for 70% of lithium demand. Therefore, EV adoption will significantly influence the price of lithium and SQM’s share price.

I’m bearish on SQM because I believe that people are overestimating the pace of EV adoption. For example, McKinsey predicts 26% annual EV production growth through 2030. RMI is more bullish than McKinsey: they think EVs could be 86% of global vehicle sales by 2030.

The evidence points to slow EV adoption. We’ve already seen a slowdown in Europe: BEV sales grew only 2.4% YoY in the first five months of 2024. I believe EV adoption is slowing because of range anxiety, reliability concerns, inadequate charging infrastructure, price/performance issues, and inertia from buying an ICE vehicle previously. Also, in a recent survey, ½ of EV owners said they wanted to switch back to gas because of inadequate charging infrastructure.

Saudi Aramco currently projects that >1/2 the population will still have ICE engines beyond 2040. They seem to have conviction in this forecast because they recently invested in Horse Powertrain, a combustion engine manufacturer. They believe that companies will buy engines from a third party because R&D spending on ICE engines is being reduced. I agree that much of the population will continue to purchase cars with combustion engines because, in the US, people still want vehicles with combustion engines for long trips. In their 2023 Q4 earnings call, SQM also admitted that the US and other countries are delaying deadlines for the minimum percent of EVs on the road, further supporting the EV bear case.

Hybrid Stepping Stone

I believe automakers will produce hybrids before going all-in on BEVs. Toyota (which produces the most cars) has already committed to hybrids. Also, BYD’s PHEV growth in June was 58% YoY vs. 13% YoY in EVs. Hybrids have benefits over EVs and ICE vehicles:

Selling hybrids is more profitable for legacy automakers than EVs Hybrids are greener than ICE vehicles Hybrids don’t have EV problems (inadequate infrastructure, range anxiety, etc.)

Lithium demand will be far lower if more automakers commit to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicles. Plug-in hybrid batteries are ten times smaller than EV batteries, and hybrid batteries are ten times smaller than PHEV batteries.

Lithium Prices

My view is that lithium prices will be challenged in the short term. EV demand is slowing, and Goldman Sachs estimates a surplus of 200,000 tons of LCE (17% of global demand) this year.

I expect lithium’s long-term price to be $10,000-$20,000/metric ton. I arrived at this range using two long-term expert forecasts and the historical price of lithium. Benchmark Materials expects lithium’s long-term price to be $15,000/metric ton, whereas carboncredits.com expects $20,000/metric ton. I also pulled lithium price data from SQM’s 20-Fs to get a historical average price. Using data from 2004-2023 and adjusting for inflation, the historical average lithium price is $12,241 ($10,035 excluding 2022). McKinsey supports my price range because they estimate that IRRs for Australian lithium hydroxide refiners are 12-21% when the cost per metric ton of LCE is $15,000. An IRR in this range means that companies would be earning above their cost of capital, so the price of lithium in perpetuity will likely be around $15,000/metric ton.

Analyst Estimates

I believe that EBIT estimates for 2025/2026 are too high. My view is that lithium prices will stay around $15,000/metric ton in 2025/2026 because of capacity additions and continued EV weakness. SQM’s EBIT was ~$2.9B with $30,000 lithium in 2023, so LCE would need to be $25,000+/metric ton to hit analyst numbers.

Valuation

I value SQM’s Mount Holland project and the rest of SQM separately below (for simplicity).

To value SQM’s Mount Holland project, I multiply SQM’s investment in it (~$750 million) by the average EV/IC ratio of other large lithium companies (1.35).

I created DCF for SQM below. The input cells are highlighted in yellow. The model can be found here.

Metric Tons Produced

I calculate base year metric tons for every segment except the lithium and derivatives segment by putting a line of best fit through historical production.

The line of best fit predicts normalized production (and hopefully smooths out the effects of commodity cycles). I then assume that production volume stays flat.

I used a different approach for the lithium segment. Management expects to sell 200,000 metric tons of lithium in 2024, so I used that number as my starting point. Then, I have lithium sales rising to 300,000 metric tons by 2030 because the new agreement should allow SQM to produce 300,000 metric tons annually. However, I halved SQM’s lithium production after 2031 because the government is taking half of SQM’s business. Also, I account for other parts of the deal (the government getting ½ of the profit associated with production above 165,000 metric tons of LCE, the government receiving 33,500 metric tons of LCE per year).

Price/Metric Ton

My base year price/metric ton for every segment except the lithium and derivatives segment is the average inflation-adjusted price/metric ton. I use data from SQM’s 20-Fs (2009-2023). Earlier, I explained my lithium base year price/metric ton of $15,000/metric ton. After my base year, the price/metric ton grows at the rate of inflation.

Gross Margin

I calculate each segment’s gross margin by regressing price/metric ton against gross margin. The line of best fit tells me what gross margin to expect, depending on each commodity’s price.

I use the average price/metric ton when estimating gross margin. For potassium, the average price/metric ton is $512. This translates to a 27% gross margin.

Operating Expenses

I estimate operating expenses by starting with SQM’s average operating expense per metric ton produced. I then multiply (operating expense/metric ton) * (metric tons produced) to get total operating expenses. Then, (operating expense/metric ton) increases by the rate of inflation every year.

Reinvestment

I calculate reinvestment using a Sales/(Invested Capital) ratio of 1.44. 1.44 is the average of the metal/mining industry, according to Aswath Damodaran’s data. I multiply Sales/(Invested Capital) by (expected increase in sales next year) to get reinvestment.

WACC

Author's Calculations

I use an implied ERP of 4.15% (taken from Aswath Damodaran’s website). I use a pre-tax cost of debt of 6% (the YTM on SQM’s long-term bonds). I use an unlevered beta of 0.99 (the average unlevered beta of metal/mining companies according to Damodaran’s data). I use a tax rate of 28% (roughly SQM’s historical average). I estimate SQM’s country risk premium (CRP) using Aswath Damodaran’s risk premiums for different countries/regions.

Terminal Value

I assume a business life after 2033 of 27 years because SQM’s lease expires after 2061. Also, resources are finite in quantity. Extending the business life to 100 years only adds ~$3/share to SQM’s intrinsic value. To estimate SQM’s terminal value, I use a growth rate of 2.28% (my estimate of inflation) and a terminal ROIC of 12.07% (roughly the average for the metal/mining industry, according to Damodaran’s data).

Scenario Analysis

I identified the Mount Holland project and lithium prices as the most impactful factors on SQM’s intrinsic value and quantified their impact below.

Author's Calculations

Risks

Lithium Prices

The price of lithium determines SQM’s share price in the short term. A bullish lithium thesis based on accelerated EV adoption (maybe the Tesla Model 2 comes out early?) and constrained supply is possible. Latin America has more than half the world’s lithium, and its leaders have been nationalizing lithium, meaning less supply growth.

My view is that lithium prices will not stay high because higher prices will lead to new lithium discoveries and less lithium-intensive battery technology. Higher prices will also be offset by increased production in other parts of the world.

I created a regression below to demonstrate the influence of lithium prices on SQM’s stock price (data is from 2017-2024).

SQM typically trades for $38.76-$47.76/share when lithium is $10,000-$20,000/metric ton, but it could return to $56+/share if lithium rallies again.

Growth From Acquisitions

SQM’s ability to deploy capital while earning excess returns will determine its long-term share price. SQM has already expanded into Australia by acquiring Azure Minerals and Kidman Resources’ Mount Holland lithium project. However, I’m not confident in SQM’s ability to execute in Australia. It has already struggled to increase output in its Kwinana plant. Also, SQM lacks expertise and competitive advantages in Australia, so I believe it won’t make excess returns (so growth will add no value).

Also, I believe Latin American countries (and Chile) are not globally competitive. Latin American workers generally have low productivity. Latin Americans tend to value work-life balance, and the culture is laid back. It’s common for people to arrive at meetings 30+ minutes late.

I created a scenario analysis below to quantify the impact of SQM’s investment in new projects (capital invested) and the returns on new projects (EV/IC) on SQM’s intrinsic value. For reference, most large lithium companies trade for EV/IC ratios of one (Pilbara is an outlier with an EV/IC ratio above 4). An EV/IC ratio of one implies that a company will earn no excess returns in perpetuity, so growth does not influence intrinsic value. Also, it’s worth noting that SQM currently has ~$7B in invested capital.

My view is that an EV/IC ratio of 1-1.5 is fair, so SQM looks expensive even if it grows.

The Deal is Reversed

President Gabriel Boric is unpopular. Someone may replace him and unwind the nationalization deal. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty when predicting future elections, so my base case is that the deal will go through.

Conclusion

I believe that SQM is unattractive at current prices and I am waiting for lithium prices to drop further, the current deal to get priced in, EV sentiment to get more negative, and industry supply growth to slow. My view is that SQM is worth another look at <$30/share.

If I had to invest in the lithium industry, I would look for companies that are trading at or below book value and taking on good projects (allocating capital well). Arcadium Lithium looks interesting now if sell-side margin and reinvestment estimates are correct.