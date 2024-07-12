Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Are you looking for alpha in the ETF world? In my opinion, you won't find it in the SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE). Now, you may ask me, why? The price is lower than in the last 5 years, and the Fed is aiming for the infamous "soft landing." What could be wrong? Soon, there will be the Q2 earnings season, and despite projections that the financial sector will perform well, the same may not hold true for the banking sector, especially for the US regional banking market. Indeed, in my honest opinion, if you examine the fundamentals of the holdings of the KRE ETF, you could fall into a trap.

ETF composition

The principal goal of this passive fund is to follow the trend of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index, its benchmark. The first point of interest is that KRE tries to replicate the US Regional Banking segment, so it is not a global ETF. Inside this fund, you will not find stocks of big banks, but "only" around 142 stocks of regional banks. A regional bank in the USA serves a specific geographic area and focuses on providing banking services to individuals and local businesses. So, if you are looking for an ETF that gives you exposure to the global regional banking sector, this is not for you. On the other hand, for the U.S. market, the KRE ETF is the most selected choice. The first 10 holdings represent around 23% of the ETF. These stocks are the heart of the regional banking USA ecosystem.

Fund Top Holding (ssga.com)

Are regional banks a good investment? In my opinion, no

Examining the balance of these realities, we can appreciate the boost that the rising Fed interest rate gives to the banking business. Here is the three-year evolution of the profit margin.

US Regional Bank Net Profit (Python (myself))

If we superficially look at these situations and then quickly check the price of the KRE ETF, it's easy to conclude that the US regional banking sector is underestimated; but in this case, 1+1 might not equal 2. For example, I'm sure you're aware of the real reasons behind the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, which wasn't about profit margins. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March 2023 was caused by a combination of factors, including poor risk management. The bank did not have adequate hedges to protect against interest rate fluctuations. The losses resulting from the sale of long-term securities at a value lower than their nominal value significantly reduced the bank's capital.

Banking Sector: Let's Take a Closer Look at the Financial Statements

In the last two years, thanks to the growing interest rates, the banking business seems to be really pumping. Corporations like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Citigroup have appreciably increased earnings. The SA quant rating of SPDR® S&P Bank ETF (KBE), the biggest ETF following the U.S. banking sector, is BUY, and I agree with this rating. Personally, in recent years I have remained bullish about the global banking segment and fundamentally agree with this point of view. However, in my opinion, things have changed specifically for the US regional banking sector.

Not all of the banking segments are profitable this year, despite everything.

If we look into the earnings of Q1 2024, there are a few things to see:

The nonperforming asset levels are rising from low levels.

NPS/TOTAL ASSET (%) (FactSet)

Fed Funds Futures were pricing in a larger rate cut than what actually occurred.

Effective Fed Funds Rate (FactSet)

In my opinion, these two combined factors are really dangerous: first, Powell did not lower the Federal Reserve interest rate, continuing with the "higher for longer" policy, so it is reasonable to expect a continuation of non-performing loans (NPLs). Secondly, the Treasury Yield has not gone down; instead, it has ironically increased. How much could this little market prank impact the balance sheets of regional banks? If we are lucky, we will never find out. But what if the market finds out?

What to expect from the upcoming earnings season?

Before answering this question, let's look at Q2 earnings season expectations for financial companies. This FactSet report could help us create a complete view of the situation.

Surprise!

The Financials sector is predicted to report the seventh-highest (year-over-year) earnings growth rate of all eleven sectors for Q2 2024 at 4.3%.

I love this kind of situation because these are precisely the moments when the market falls completely into a trap. Indeed, looking more closely at the projections, FactSet discovers that:

If the Insurance and Capital Markets industries were excluded, the Financials sector would be expected to report a (year-over-year) decline in earnings of -6.4% rather than a year-over-year increase in earnings of 4.3%. [...] two industries in the sector are expected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Banks industry at -10% [...] At the sub-industry level, both the Regional Banks (-26%) and Diversified Banks (-9%) sub-industries are expected to report year-over-year declines in earnings.

That's why the situation could get worse

After Jamie Dimon recently introduced new fears of "stagnation", everyone is talking about the possibility of a period with high inflation and high unemployment. I think that speaking about "stagflation" in 2024 is a bit exaggerated. Despite this, I want to remind you of some recent data about the U.S. economy: The inflation rate for June stands at 3.0%, slightly down from 3.3% in May 2024. At the same time, the unemployment rate has risen to 4.1%, compared to 3.9% in October 2023 and 3.6% a year ago. Are we really confident that the next Fed interest rate cut is near? I don't know. Additionally, the yield curve remains inverted. Are we sure that some lowering in the level of rates will raise the price of long-dated Treasuries that much? I don't think so.

For this reason, I stay away from investing in regional banks; the risk is too high right now, although graphically there seems to be a premium. I know the risk of staying out of this investment is missing an opportunity (the definition of opportunity cost); for example, if the Fed achieves a "soft landing," it's probable that the KRE could pump.

Conclusion

In my opinion, there are much better opportunities for investing in the market right now than investing in the KRE ETF. The risk is too high for a premium that might not even exist, despite the discount relative to the average price of the last 5 years. This earnings season can be a real shock for the market, and the current projections suggest a complex economic period. For this reason, I'm bearish on KRE.