Wall Street Breakfast: Take It To The Bank

Take it to the bank

Get ready for the coming flood of corporate earnings, with the big banks ready to kick off the festivities. As interest rates are still high and Federal Reserve rate cuts remain in the future, many expect loan growth and net interest income to remain weak, but investment banking fees are likely to benefit as activity starts to rebound. For investors in the sector, guidance may be almost as important as the results, and can shed light on how banks are preparing for the upcoming monetary cycle.



Mark your calendar: Coming up this morning are Q1 earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Goldman Sachs (GS) will follow on Monday, with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) releasing quarterly numbers on Tuesday. There's also a whole host of regional players, asset managers, credit card companies and other financial institutions reporting over the next week. See the full list on Seeking Alpha's earnings calendar.



Many economic stats will be on watch in the coming sessions even for those not invested in the banking industry, which recently passed the latest round of Fed stress tests. Provisions for credit losses can provide a window into how well banks expect the economy to hold up and will shed light on the viability of commercial real estate. Consumer spending and credit card delinquencies will also be in the spotlight, and don't forget comments on the macro situation from some of the biggest CEOs on Wall Street.



The earnings show: "Consensus annual forecast for 2024 Q2 earnings to rise 9%, with expectations of continued growth for the second half, so positive future guidance revisions are expected," writes SA analyst David Lerner. "However, every earnings season, the market overreacts both on the upside and downside. I fear that expectations are too high for earnings results and that a lot of growth stocks will be taken to the woodshed. This is why, I think traders should trim profitable positions, and do the same for trades that haven't moved all year. For long-term investments, stick with it, especially if you are still adding funds to your investments."

Is it disinflation?

The Consumer Price Index cooled further in June, edging down 0.1% M/M, compared to the 0.1% rise expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Similar progress was seen in core CPI, giving the Federal Reserve another data point indicating inflation is heading toward its 2% goal. While stock futures initially rose, market indices ended largely lower on Thursday, weighed down by the Magnificent 7. "We're clearly in a pronounced disinflationary state based on the last three inflation reports," said SA analyst Jeremy LaKosh, adding the latest CPI puts a September rate cut on the table. (146 comments)

China investment

European allies will curtail their investment in China if Beijing continues its "indirect help to Russia," President Biden announced at the conclusion of NATO's summit in Washington. China denied supporting Russia's defense industry, saying NATO's claim that China is responsible for the Ukraine crisis is "ill-motivated" and undermines Beijing's ties with Europe. Biden's press conference was also closely watched amid concerns over his fitness and included some verbal stumbles (accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as Vice President Trump and introducing Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President Putin). (3 comments)

Another delay

Tesla (TSLA) swung 8% lower on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the company may delay its robotaxi event scheduled for Aug. 8 to October as it needs more time to build autonomous vehicle prototypes. CEO Elon Musk has been mentioning the robotaxi event since April, while the robotaxi concept has been part of Tesla's Master Plan for at least eight years. J.P. Morgan recently warned that Tesla investors may have gotten ahead of themselves in terms of baking in a robotaxi premium. While most SA subscribers think Tesla should remain in the Magnificent 7, here are two stocks that could potentially replace the EV maker on the list. (304 comments)

