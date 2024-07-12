Eric Bascol

At the Lab, we have a strong understanding of the automotive sector. Following a rating downgrade on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF)(OTCPK:MGDDY), we believe it is crucial to revisit the company's equity story. Since our last update, the company has reported a robust Q1 and unveiled a Capital Markets Day, outlining key considerations until 2026.

For our new readers, it's important to note that Michelin is one of the world's largest tire producers, with a primary focus on passenger cars and truck tires under various brands. The company also manufactures specialty tires for two-wheelers, aircraft, construction and agricultural equipment. In addition, we should report that approximately 80% of Michelin's business is in the replacement market segment.

Our neutral rating was supported by 1) a soft 2024 EBIT with a floor at €3.5 billion (also slightly below the Sell Side analyst consensus estimate set at €3.68 billion, meaning a potential downgrade ahead), 2) a lower pace in the tire volume recovery, and 3) a 10% premium valuation on a one-year forward estimate compared to its historical price-earnings average. Following a minus 7.03% since our last update (Fig 1), we believe the company is set to showcase its differentiating innovation power to deliver organic cash flow generation.

Why are we positive?

Following the Q1 results, the group guidance was unchanged. Despite a slight miss in sales, we focus on Michelin's improvement in product MIX across divisions (Fig 1), especially in tire segment 18''. The company announced further annual run rate cost savings of +€150 million and a return to low single-digit volume growth due to low inventories. There is a sense that de-stock activities are behind us, and this could potentially coincide with contractual price-ups in H2. Our team 2024 assumptions were set at -1% on the volume side with a value-over-volume approach. Right now, we turned more optimistic; That said, key to reports is the new 2026 core operating profit target of €4.2 billion. As a reminder, the company closed 2023 with an EBIT of €3.6 billion. We estimate the new financial targets translate into an EPS approaching €4.5 in 2026. This implied a 10% EPS CAGR from the period 2024-2026. This could trigger higher sell-side estimates and upgrade guidance already in H1 2024. Our supportive tailwinds come from lower energy costs and no disruption in the supply chain. On a negative note, we also include higher salaries. With the cost-saving initiative, we forecast a 2024 EBIT above >€3.7 billion, but more importantly, we see an upside in the upcoming years; Business wise, the company's relative market share in electric vehicle tires is higher than the current market share. Therefore, the EV shift will likely contribute to the company's organic top-line sales growth; After carefully analyzing the CMD call, Michelin's top management addressed the main investor pushback. In particular, the CEO de-emphasizes bolt-on acquisition necessary to reach the 2030 turnover target related to Michelin's non-tire activities. This is key in our forward-looking assessment, since it removes potential value destruction through M&A activities; Here at the Lab, we now anticipate a better FCF generation. Michelin will be able to generate a free cash flow of > €2 billion per year (€6 billion in total) compared to our previous guidance of €5.5 billion in the period over 2024 and 2026 (Fig 2). In number, the French tire giant is already distributing approximately 75% of its FCF (combining dividends and buyback). Assuming no additional financial leverage, we see an extra €1 billion share purchase by 2026 (this is on top of the existing €1 billion recently announced - Fig 3). This implied that the company would compensate shareholders with a total of €6 billion (€4 billion in dividends and €2 billion in buyback), approximately 25% of its entire market cap.

Michelin 2026 guidance

Valuation

Our previous estimates forecast a segment operating income of €3.58 billion, with an EPS of €3.7. With higher cost savings and better volume, on 2024 estimates, we now move our EBIT to €3.72 billion. These numbers are supported by 2024 sales of €28.5 billion, with a RoIC above 16%. We decrease our share counts to reflect the announced €1 billion share buyback, arriving at an EPS of 3.95. Valuing Michelin with a target P/E of 9x, we increased our target price to €36 from €34 per share, moving our rating to buy.

Considering the dividend yield, there is a total return of > 8% in the next 12 months; however, it will be more appropriate to value Michelin on the 2026 EBIT target (EPS at €4.5 with a CAGR of 10% year-on-year). Michelin might look expensive on an absolute term of a 12-month estimate, but this is a premium to pay for the high and stable margin Michelin can sustain.

Risks

Michelin's sales and earnings are susceptible to automotive production rates. Higher-for-longer interest rates might impact auto demand, especially in Europe. In the past years, car sales have been very volatile. Downside risks also include pricing pressures from competition. In addition, the company is impacted by changes in COGS (raw material) and FX rates.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, we believe that the French tire manufacturer offers: 1) earnings upside with 10% EPS CAGR over the next three years, 2) impressive capital allocation policies supported by dividend and buyback, and 3) a discount on a one-year forward P/E estimate. In our view, the new 2026 financial targets are not fully priced in, which means a buy recommendation.

