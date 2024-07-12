Market Takes JPY Lower Despite Intervention Speculation, While Sterling Shines

Jul. 12, 2024 7:10 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500, DXY, USDOLLAR
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.46K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is mostly consolidating yesterday's CPI-inspired decline.
  • The rebound in the yen appeared to weigh on Japanese stocks, where the Nikkei tumbled nearly 2.5%, its largest loss in nearly three months.
  • The biggest drop in the Nasdaq since late April took a toll on Taiwan and South Korean equities.

close up money Japanese notes. A bundle of bills. Background on the theme of banks, finance and the economy of Japan

Tatomm/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is mostly consolidating yesterday's CPI-inspired decline. The main features include the market bidding the US dollar back above JPY159 despite more speculation that the BOJ did, in fact, intervene yesterday and

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.46K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News